Does The World Have Enough Energy To Support The EV Boom?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 55.88 +0.19 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 58.46 +1.00 +1.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.770 -0.019 -0.68%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 56.14 +0.93 +1.68%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 56.80 +1.67 +3.03%
Graph up Urals 43 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 56.67 +1.12 +2.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 56.67 +1.12 +2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 57.86 +0.91 +1.60%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 53.05 +1.87 +3.65%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.770 -0.019 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 57.57 +0.95 +1.68%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 57.81 +0.72 +1.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 54.88 +1.02 +1.89%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 59.40 +0.86 +1.47%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 58.37 +0.98 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 57.86 +0.91 +1.60%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 57.86 +0.91 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 58.65 +0.68 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 56.80 +1.67 +3.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 43.85 +1.01 +2.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 43.06 +2.41 +5.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 53.76 +1.21 +2.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 55.16 +1.21 +2.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 50.46 +1.46 +2.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 48.76 +1.21 +2.54%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 48.76 +1.21 +2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 50.26 +1.21 +2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 52.36 +1.41 +2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 48.76 +1.21 +2.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 56.67 +1.12 +2.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.25 +1.00 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 55.09 -0.09 -0.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 49.64 +0.93 +1.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.59 +0.93 +1.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.59 +0.93 +1.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.25 +1.00 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 61.15 +1.21 +2.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 33 mins Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 20 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 10 mins Politicians lied, people died
  • 1 day GameStop exposes the rigged system
  • 13 hours Fate of Oil and Gas Sector in Myanmar after the Coup
  • 23 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 5 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 2 days SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 2 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day Your predictions - Anything goes
  • 1 min US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 2 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 1 hour JACK MA versus Xi Jinping

Breaking News:

Understanding The True Cost Of Net Zero Emissions

New Mexico Looks To Solve Its Gas Flaring Problem

New Mexico Looks To Solve Its Gas Flaring Problem

Drillers in New Mexico, home…

Oil Prices Continue To Rise As Bullish News Mounts

Oil Prices Continue To Rise As Bullish News Mounts

Oil prices hit a one-year…

A Glimmer Of Hope For Oil Markets

A Glimmer Of Hope For Oil Markets

Things appear to be looking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Does The World Have Enough Energy To Support The EV Boom?

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 03, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

First things first: electric vehicles are greener than conventional gas- and diesel-powered internal combustion engines no matter how you slice it. Even if 100 percent of your EV’s energy comes from dirty, emissions-heavy coal-fired power, your electric car will still have a significantly smaller carbon footprint than a gasoline-consuming equivalent.  That being said, the coming EV revolution raises some extremely important questions about skyrocketing energy demand and consumption and its associated ecological impact--questions that need to be addressed with some urgency. The world is switching over to EVs at a breakneck pace that’s only going to continue to speed up as more countries adopt EV-friendly policies, ramp up charging infrastructure, and the EV sector continues to see technological improvements that make their vehicles more attractive and more affordable for the public. In the UK, policy-makers are pushing to ban new gas-powered vehicles by just 2030. In the U.S., President Joe Biden is on an EV-spending spree that could boost the country’s EV fleet by 40 percent. And Tesla is trying to take over the entire world

For utilities and other bodies in charge of grid and energy infrastructure, this means that the race is on to improve and adapt current infrastructure to meet with coming demand. In order to make the EV transition smooth and as eco-friendly as possible, it’s imperative that we not only continue to improve our grid capabilities and capacities but that the expansion of renewable energy keeps pace with increasing energy demand. 

The key to powering a countrywide EV fleet without overwhelming power grids and eating up more energy than ever before lies in energy efficiency. While the topic is decidedly un-sexy and seems trivial compared to other, flashier components of the global energy transition and the battle against climate change, energy efficiency is a monumentally important piece of the puzzle. “Using energy more efficiently accounts for the largest share — nearly 40% — of the reductions in heat-trapping emissions needed to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement,” Axios reported in October. And while EVs are huge energy guzzlers, they are much, much more energy-efficient than combustion engines--up to  5 to 6 times more energy-efficient. But the energy that powers them needs to become more efficient as well for this to work.

In our current energy landscape, where 97 percent of power is generated through a thermal system (“one where we mostly burn stuff or split atoms”) nearly two-thirds of the energy created is lost as wasted heat thanks to the second law of thermodynamics. By comparison, while wind and solar lose a small amount of energy in transmission, the vast majority of the energy created is actually used. 

“So here’s a thought experiment,” a Bloomberg article posited this week. “What if the entire U.S. light-duty vehicle fleet (currently about 270 million cars and trucks) were electrified by 2030 and we expanded wind and solar generation at a rapid pace while eliminating coal power, at the same time?” The answer? Not only will U.S. carbon emissions be slashed by nearly 30 percent, but our entire system also gets a huge energy efficiency boost. 

Related: Will U.S. Shale Finally Reward Shareholders?

If current predictions for solar and wind growth hold true (with solar rising 20 percent and wind 10 percent by 2030) and coal is eliminated in the same time frame (which is not a far-fetched idea), with natural gas filling in the gaps, “despite the electrification of light-duty vehicles, inputs to the grid actually fall slightly” writes Bloomberg. “The replacement of coal-fired power by more efficient gas turbines and the rapid expansion of non-thermal renewable power means useful electrical energy rises by more than a third anyway.”

If nothing else, these hopeful figures are a good reminder that when it comes to a world-ending hyper-threat the size and breadth of global warming, there is no silver bullet solution. The answer to saving ourselves and saving our planet lies in incremental (but urgent) change across sectors. All these little improvements really add up, and they are all essential. EVs in and of themselves can only go so far without better, cleaner, more efficient power production. And Leaf-driving consumers can only do so much without the help of the government and the private sector. We all have a part to play, and we can all play our part. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Global Wind Energy Industry Is Set To Explode In 2021

Next Post

The Single Biggest Threat To Big Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Tiny Oil Company Gets 1000% Wall Street Bets Bump

Tiny Oil Company Gets 1000% Wall Street Bets Bump
The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom

The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom
Two Oil Stocks To Watch In 2021

Two Oil Stocks To Watch In 2021
Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told

Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com