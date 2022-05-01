The Staggering Speed Of ADNOC’s Energy Diversification

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 104.7 -0.67 -0.64%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 107.1 -0.12 -0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 7.244 +0.356 +5.17%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days 4.017 +0.009 +0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 3.442 -0.034 -0.96%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 2 days 103.2 -0.92 -0.88%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 3.442 -0.034 -0.96%

Graph up Marine 3 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 3 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 153 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 3 days 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 90.14 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 91.26 +3.34 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 107.5 +3.34 +3.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 105.8 +3.34 +3.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 103.7 +3.34 +3.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 100.8 +3.34 +3.43%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 100.8 +3.34 +3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 102.9 +3.34 +3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 106.5 +3.34 +3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 101.1 +3.34 +3.42%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 109.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 98.64 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 95.50 +3.50 +3.80%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 112.4 +2.66 +2.43%

  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 46 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 12 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 19 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 4 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 12 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 3 days "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

EIA Monthly Data Shows A Dip In U.S. Oil Production

McKinsey: Oil Demand Peak Could Be Two To Five Years Away

McKinsey: Oil Demand Peak Could Be Two To Five Years Away

Slower demand for road transport…

China Is Racing To Control The Global EV Supply Chain

China Is Racing To Control The Global EV Supply Chain

The race is officially on…

Economists Warn Of A Recession In Europe If Russia Halts Gas Supply

Economists Warn Of A Recession In Europe If Russia Halts Gas Supply

Economists are warning that gas…

Premium Content

The Staggering Speed Of ADNOC’s Energy Diversification

By Cyril Widdershoven - May 01, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Abu Dhabi’s hunger to diversify its energy industry is proving to be insatiable, with ADNOC aggressively pursuing new renewable energy, petrochemical, and LNG projects.
  • Most recently, ADNOC acquired a 25% stake in the petrochemical giant Borealis, opening up new opportunities in both European and American markets.
  • ADNOC also bought two new LNG tankers from China as it continues to pursue its ambitious plans to increase its market share in the booming natural gas sector.
Abu Dhabi’s national oil company ADNOC is implementing its diversification plans at a staggering speed. Recently, it announced new major renewable energy projects and investments worldwide, and now the Abu Dhabi giant has re-entered the petrochemical sector in full force. ADNOC has acquired a 25% equity stake in global petrochemical giant Borealis from sovereign wealth fund Mubadala. The acquisition fits perfectly into ADNOC’s ongoing investment strategy to expand its downstream footprint around the world. With the acquisition of the strategic 25% stake in Austrian petrochemicals producer Borealis, the company not only strengthens its foothold in the downstream sector but also acquires major new openings in the European and American markets. ADNOC is stepping out of the shadow of its compatriot Saudi Aramco, which has been very active lately in acquiring major new markets in Europe, especially in former Russian-held positions in eastern Europe and the Baltic.  In a reaction to the press, ADNOC’s CEO and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Al Jabr, stated that the acquisition is a reaction to the expected growth of the global chemicals and petrochemical sectors, due to consumer-led growth. The Abu Dhabi giant will be a co-shareholder with Austrian oil and gas company OMV, which is a strategic operator in eastern and central Europe already. OMV, the Vienna-listed company, will hold the remaining 75% in Borealis. No specific financials have been given. In 2020, Mubadala sold 14% of its stake in Borealis to OMV for around $4.68 billion. That sale price would value the 25% acquisition (at 2020 prices) at around $8-8.5 billion. No specifics have been given by Mubadala on the divestment, but cooperation between the sovereign wealth fund and ADNOC is well documented. Borealis is a major producer of compounds such as polyethylene and polypropylene. 

ADNOC and Borealis (aka OMV) have long worked together, especially via the Abu Dhabi Borouge facility. At present ADNOC plans to expand its current 4.5 million tons of downstream capacity (Borouge) by 300%. ADNOC and partners are currently implementing a $45 billion downstream investment plan, of which a Borouge-Borealis $6.2 billion project to set up a 4th plant at Borouge is part. The new facility in Ruwais will receive feedstock from ADNOC, producing polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as benzene and butadiene.

Last week, news emerged that ADNOC and Borealis are targeting an IPO for Borouge. Sources stated that both parties want to sell a 10% stake in the JV, targeting $2 billion, which would value Borouge at present at $20 billion. Indicators are there that the new IPO could be announced in May. Even though global markets are reeling from the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Chinese COVID lockdowns, the Middle East has been very successful lately with its IPOs. Dubai’s utility IPO at the start of this month raised $6.1 billion. 

Related: OPEC+ Seen Sticking To Current Production Arrangement

ADNOC’s hunger for expansion is insatiable. In recent weeks, the OPEC producer also showed its eagerness to expand substantially in global LNG markets, as it bought two new LNG tankers from China, to be delivered in 2025. The new vessels are going to be built at China’s Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai. The tankers will be bigger than all current ADNOC LNG vessels. Abu Dhabi is very eager to increase its LNG market share, especially as potential gaps left by Russia will need to be filled in Europe. The fall-out of the Russian disaster is expected to push global LNG consumption up by 60%. The new LNG vessel order follows after the acquisition by ADNOC in the last two years of 16 ocean-going vessels. Abu Dhabi wants to double its LNG production in the coming five years to 12 million tons. To support that ambition, ADNOC is currently assessing bids from engineering companies to build a new LNG export terminal. The 2-train 10 million tons per year facility will be built in Fujairah. Part of the feedstock will come from the Hail and Ghasha sour gas scheme. At present, even though Abu Dhabi exports LNG, the state is importing around 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of gas from Qatar via the Dolphin pipeline. To support and feed the new Fujairah plant, a new 52-inch gas pipeline from Habshan, with a transport capacity of 2 BCF, is also being planned. 

ADNOC’s plans are vast and aggressive, especially in light of the global LNG investment boom and the production expansion strategies of competitors. In light of the ongoing energy transition, investments in major gas markets, such as Europe and the USA, do come with a level of risk. Still, to take charge of its future, and to take advantage of current market developments, ADNOC’s monetization of its natural resources is a prudent move, especially if revenues are going to be invested in emerging technologies and other future-proof economic sectors. The drive for LNG and other products will need to be based on Abu Dhabi maintaining strong geopolitical and economic ties in both the east and the west.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

