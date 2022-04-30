Big Oil Wants A Piece Of The Electric Vehicle Pie

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 104.7 -0.67 -0.64%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 107.1 -0.12 -0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 7.244 +0.356 +5.17%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 4.017 +0.009 +0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 3.442 -0.034 -0.96%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 1 day 103.2 -0.92 -0.88%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 3.442 -0.034 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 2 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 152 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.14 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 91.26 +3.34 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 107.5 +3.34 +3.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 105.8 +3.34 +3.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 103.7 +3.34 +3.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 100.8 +3.34 +3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 100.8 +3.34 +3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 102.9 +3.34 +3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 106.5 +3.34 +3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 101.1 +3.34 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 109.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 98.64 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 95.50 +3.50 +3.80%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 112.4 +2.66 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 2 days "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 23 hours "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 2 days "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 1 day "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 4 days The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE

Breaking News:

EIA Monthly Data Shows A Dip In U.S. Oil Production

Ford Expects Combustion Engine Production To Continue Until 2040

Ford Expects Combustion Engine Production To Continue "Until 2040"

Though Ford is investing billions…

Uncertainty Leaves Oil Prices Stuck At $100

Uncertainty Leaves Oil Prices Stuck At $100

Uncertainty regarding both supply and…

McKinsey: Oil Demand Peak Could Be Two To Five Years Away

McKinsey: Oil Demand Peak Could Be Two To Five Years Away

Slower demand for road transport…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Wants A Piece Of The Electric Vehicle Pie

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 30, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • While some observers might see electric vehicles as a challenge to the dominance of the oil industry, oil majors see the technology as an opportunity to expand.
  • From investing in EV batteries and infrastructure to providing the vehicles with the fluids and greases necessary to help them run, big oil is betting on the EV future.
  • While the oil majors have no plans to stop producing oil, they recognize that the make up of the global energy mix will be changing in the future and that they need to be ready for it.
Join Our Community

Although electric vehicles (EVs) may appear to be the last thing the oil and gas industry would desire, energy firms are investing heavily in EV technologies, not wanting to miss out on new energy transition opportunities. The likes of Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Equinor, and BP are all backing EV projects as they expand their portfolios to include non-traditional energy sectors.

In 2021, several international oil majors acquired EV-related companies and technologies while, at the same time, several car manufacturers announced plans for the rollout of new EV models and an eventual transition away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The global electric car market is predicted to be worth over $354 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19%. And with the number of electric passenger vehicles increasing by an anticipated 60 million by 2026, it’s no wonder that energy companies are investing in the future of transport. 

In Europe, Shell has been just one of the oil majors to expand its EV charging network over the last year. Shell’s subsidiary, ubitricity – standing for ubiquitous electricity – is using innovative technologies to enhance access to EV charging stations by powering cars across cities through lamp posts. Shell’s public charging network, Shell Recharge, expects to have over 500,000 charging points globally by 2025, establishing locations across supermarkets, street-charging points, and EV hubs.

Shell is also leading by example by establishing an EV charging hub in London, replacing its petrol and diesel pumps with ultra-rapid 175kW charge points, which provide cars with around an 80 percent charge in 30 minutes. This is a global pilot for the energy firm, and the site in Fulham is constructed out of sustainable materials showing how the future of car fuelling could look.  

TotalEnergies has established a similar goal, to create 150,000 EV charge points across Europe by 2025. The oil major already has around 22,000 charge points in Greater Amsterdam, 3,000 in Antwerp, 1,700 in London, 2,300 in Paris, 1,500 in Singapore, and 11,000 in Wuhan. And in November 2021, it allocated over $210 million to fit around 150 of its motorway and expressway service stations with high-power charge points for electric vehicles across France.

In the U.S., ExxonMobil is gradually developing products to support the growing EV network. The firm launched its range of MovilEV fluids and greases aimed at allowing EVs to travel further between charges, extending equipment component life, and promoting safer operation. 

As well as EVs, Exxon is looking at the potential for low-carbon fuels for driving the future of transport. In April, Porsche announced a $75 million investment deal with HIF Global and partners, including Siemens Energy and ExxonMobil, for the development of eFuels – synthetic low-carbon fuels it aims to use across several of its vehicles. Exxon is supporting Porsche’s aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 by investing in the car manufacturer’s use of hydrogen and carbon dioxide, using wind energy to develop its efuels. 

Related: EU In Talks With Alternative Suppliers As It Considers A Russian Oil Ban

Other energy majors are taking a different approach to the EV market by investing in raw materials for battery production. In November, Equinor announced its investment in Lithium de France for the development of batteries. Lithium de France joins net-zero carbon geothermal energy output with the extraction of lithium from hot brines located deep in the subsurface of the earth to provide the raw material required for the production of lithium batteries. 

Last year, Equinor also announced a $130-million investment in Solid Power, a U.S. firm developing all-solid-state batteries (ASSBs) for electric vehicles. The BMW Group and Ford have also partnered with Solid Power to acquire ASSBs for their new EV models. Equinor believes the development of ASSBs could provide lower-cost EV batteries to the market. 

But it’s BP that’s ahead of the pack when it comes to EVs, announcing a $1-billion investment in UK EV charging infrastructure this March. The investment will be rolled out over 10 years to triple its charging points by 2030. BP pulse, the company’s EV charging business, expects to add hundreds of new jobs to the market, as well as support the acceleration of the U.K.’s EV market through the development of rapid and ultra-fast chargers in key locations.

This April, BP sent EV stock soaring with the announcement of a multi-year contract with Tritium. Tritium will provide almost 1,000 chargers for the U.K., Australian, and New Zealand markets. Upon the announcement, the Nasdaq-listed company shares rose by over 12 percent. BP’s investment plan goes hand-in-hand with the U.K. government’s EV infrastructure strategy, which aims for a minimum of 300,000 public charge points by 2030.

Despite many of the world’s energy majors continuing to pump huge amounts of money into oil and gas operations, they also recognize the inevitability of an energy transition over the next decades. Several international players are now investing in the future of energy and transportation, making sure they diversify their portfolios to remain relevant in the years to come.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Is Racing To Control The Global EV Supply Chain
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?
Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way

Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way
Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector

Iran Invites Russia To Invest In Its One Sanctions-Proof Energy Sector
American Oil Refiners Set For A Blowout Year

American Oil Refiners Set For A Blowout Year



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com