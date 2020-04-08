The Solution To The Oil Price War

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.80 +0.71 +2.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 33.33 +0.49 +1.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.803 +0.020 +1.12%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 19.89 -0.74 -3.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 22.67 -0.81 -3.45%
Graph down Urals 2 days 24.10 -0.75 -3.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 19.54 -2.67 -12.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 19.54 -2.67 -12.02%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 25.89 -0.84 -3.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.65 -2.01 -10.77%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.803 +0.020 +1.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 hours 23.76 -1.48 -5.86%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 24.35 -1.27 -4.96%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 21.60 -0.20 -0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 29.85 -1.05 -3.40%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 21.51 -0.81 -3.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 25.89 -0.84 -3.14%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 25.89 -0.84 -3.14%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 25.78 -0.98 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.67 -0.81 -3.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 12.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 8.230 -2.450 -22.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 24.48 -2.45 -9.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 24.03 -2.45 -9.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 19.38 -2.45 -11.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 13.63 -2.45 -15.24%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 13.63 -2.45 -15.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 17.88 -2.45 -12.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 22.63 -2.45 -9.77%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 14.13 -2.45 -14.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 19.54 -2.67 -12.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 14.00 -2.50 -15.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 28.09 -0.96 -3.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 17.58 -2.45 -12.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.00 -2.25 -13.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 28.36 -2.45 -7.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 7 minutes Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 11 minutes Washington doctor removed from his post, over covid
  • 15 minutes Which producers will shut in first?
  • 5 mins Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 3 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 2 hours US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 1 hour Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 6 hours Wouldn't fall in demand balance it out?
  • 8 hours 80's GOM Oil Fam: Mid-80's Oil Glut Part Deux?
  • 16 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 14 hours Free market or Freeloading off the work of others?
  • 15 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 19 hours Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 19 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil is screwed if they have to shut down production as a result of glut.
  • 14 hours Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19

Breaking News:

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Alt Text

Pandemic And Price Crash Force Gulf Oil Producers To Take On Debt

Arab Gulf oil producers began…

Alt Text

Uber’s Green Competitor That’s Taking The World By Storm

The pressure is growing across…

Alt Text

OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry

Much of the commentary surrounding…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Amad Shaikh

Amad Shaikh

Amad Shaikh has been in the oil business for the last 25 years, in USA and Qatar, working in both technical and commercial functions. He…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Solution To The Oil Price War

By Amad Shaikh - Apr 08, 2020, 5:30 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil

In my previous article, The Only Logical End To The Oil War, I outlined how OPEC+ and the U.S. could come to a production cut agreement.

Game Theory

To attempt to balance global oil demand within the next three months is a fool’s errand, and the oil complex must assume that there will continue to be a massive oversupply of oil and oil products. With that in mind, the only focus for oil producers should be limiting supply and avoiding the disastrous scenario of global storage reaching its limit.

Without any oil cut, global storage would be nearing capacity by mid-year, which is about 2-3 months away. Demand, meanwhile, is not expected to turn around until July at the earliest. So, if OPEC+ wants to avoid a complete stoppage of oil flows due to full tanks, it has no choice but to cut. It is no longer a matter of prices, but a matter of oil evacuation. Saudi Arabia and Russia may hold leverage, but there is a physical limit to this leverage and that is coming up fast.

Thus, OPEC+ will likely announce (and hopefully cut) 10 million bpd regardless of U.S. contributions. However, this does not mean the U.S. will get awy scot-free. Involuntary cuts are happening in America as we speak, oil-rig closures are increasing and these cuts will easily reach 1 million bpd.

But that won’t be enough. While the focus in Q2-Q3 should be simply to avoid flooding global oil storage, Saudi Arabia and Russia will be looking to draw a long-term commitment from the U.S. following President Trump’s “SOS” for oil cuts. More than Trump’s acquiescence to the power bloc that is OPEC+, the fact that U.S. state regulators are joining the conversation is a big victory for Saudi Arabia and Russia. The representatives from the U.S. attempted to assure markets that anti-trust laws would not stand in the way of production agreements. The strictly capitalist nature of U.S. oil production and the strict anti-collusion laws have always been seen as an impenetrable barrier to the U.S. joining OPEC+ talks, but it now appears that the U.S. is ready to make an exception.

Premium: Ending The Oil War Isn’t Enough

Time is ticking. Demand will keep prices at painfully low levels for U.S. oil producers for the coming months, so this is the opportune time to hammer out a long-term deal. It will be in OPEC’s interest to keep the price of Brent close to $30 level during this negotiating period.

Putting aside this abnormal oil demand crash, OPEC+ will be aiming to develop a strategy for the future and getting ready for life after coronavirus. In a stable market, even a 1 million bpd oversupply of crude can cause price havoc as data for the last 15 years indicates. Table-1 is a very approximate representation of this “normal” world, providing general guidance on oil supply price elasticity. These numbers are by no means exact figures because factors other than supply-demand balance also affect oil prices. There is also a time-lag between price outcome and the oil balance.

Table-1

Crude Oversupply

Price impact

0

0

1

-17

2

-30

3

-40

4

-48

5

-54

6

-58

 

Here is one roadmap for a sustainable global production agreement between OPEC+ and U.S. regulators. This agreement does not refer to only cuts in the short-term (as discussed above). It provides a framework for future coordination between the oil producers and is guided by game-theory dynamics (refer to Figure-1 on prices and payouts):

1. Agreement to be made between OPEC, Russia, and representatives of the U.S. state government who have the authority to impose oil quotas. This would likely include regulators from key oil-producing states like Texas, North Dakota, etc. The more the merrier.

2. The duration of the agreement will be three to five years. The agreement to impose cuts on U.S. (beyond economic/logistics-related cuts) would start from April 2020 or whenever global oil demand reaches 95% of 2019 levels (representing “normal” oil world), whichever is later.

3. Until the time that cuts are triggered, USA oil rates would be dictated by involuntary economic and logistics-based shutdowns. During this interim period, OPEC+ would start ramping up oil rates as necessary to match rising demand with two key aims: maintain global storage at non-distress levels and prices within the $30-$40.

4. Once the conditions in #2 are reached, U.S. production would need to be ramped down (through state quotas) to around 10 million bpd from 13 million bpd (2019 levels) with compliance against quarterly averaged rates.

5. As demand requires more or fewer barrels, OPEC+ would assume 80% share and the U.S. 20% of the change, in line with each party’s respective share of overall global supplies.

6. Year 2021+ real prices should be maintained in the $50-$60 levels, as evaluated on a quarterly average.

While the above may seem very simplistic and over-optimistic, global oil players are more willing than they have been in a long time to accepts some sort of supply structure that limits volatility. This would facilitate sustainable investment in oil exploration and production, as well as steady revenues for both governments and private enterprises.

By Amad Shaikh for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Pandemic And Price Crash Force Gulf Oil Producers To Take On Debt

Next Post

The Hottest Tech Startup To Watch In 2020
Amad Shaikh

Amad Shaikh

Amad Shaikh has been in the oil business for the last 25 years, in USA and Qatar, working in both technical and commercial functions. He…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

 Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

 OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry

OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com