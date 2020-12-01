The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation

Morgan Stanley recently raised their rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for the first time in 3 years. Two weeks later and the stock has already smashed through their $540 price point, and it’s still rising.

But the real news here isn't about Tesla, or even about EVs... it's much, much bigger than that.

What it means is this: It’s not about EVs anymore …

It’s about tech, software, services, and limitless verticals.

It’s about an entire EV ecosystem.

"Tesla is on the verge of a profound model shift from selling cars to generating high margin, recurring software, and services revenue … To only value Tesla on car sales alone ignores the multiple businesses embedded within the company,” Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas wrote in a note to investors.

Just like $7-billion asset manager Blackrock got the sustainable investing megatrend before anyone else, crowning it the new king of Wall Street …

Morgan Stanley gets the profoundly profitable future of the EV ‘ecosystem’.

And there’s one EV tie-in stock out there right now that has a similar multiple businesses platform … aiming for the upside of Tesla before Elon Musk defied the skeptics and proved everyone wrong, 1,000 times over.

The company is Facedrive (TSXV:FD,OTC:FDVRF) and it’s already got tie-ins to household names like utility giant Exelon, and more …

it’s on an upward trajectory because it ticks every single box for most investors right now:

It’s got multiple verticals

It’s entirely tech-driven

It has a tie-in to a series of multi-billion-dollar industries

It boasts an entire ecosystem of “sustainable” services to attract the billions in “ESG” money that’s desperately looking for someplace to park itself

Future Profit Is About Platforms, Not Products

Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) isn’t just about the iPhone. It’s about services. That’s already becoming crystal clear in its profit picture. And where all future growth comes from.

Tesla, as Morgan Stanley has bet the bank, isn’t just about EVs. It’s about batteries, energy storage, solar, and more.

And while you can catch your first-ever carbon-offset ride with Facedrive (TSX:FD.V; OTCMKTS:FDVRF) … this isn’t a ride-hailing company.

It’s a tech ecosystem with 6 tech-driven, ESG-focused verticals that all have fantastic growth potential.

It’s carbon-offset ride-hailing, food delivery, and pharma deliveries …

It’s accessible EV car subscriptions that plan to revolutionize the private transportation industry and change the way we feel about car ownership.

It’s stand-alone COVID-19 contact tracing technology and wearables, which have already earned it a pilot deal with Air Canada.

It’s tech-driven social distancing solutions that allow for connectivity at a critical time, which is why Facedrive’s newly launched HiQ app has already hit over 2 million downloads.

It’s even tech-driven stay-at-home Tally Technology that gets fans re-engaged in Major League Sports … and could help Major League Sports, including the NFL, NBA and NHL find new paths to revenue.

It’s a tech-driven, sustainable way of life.

Tons of Momentum to Grab Onto

This company has been nailing acquisition after acquisition as it builds out its six tech-driven divisions … all of them playing to the tune of the massive sustainable investing megatrend that giants like Blackrock are looking for.

The news flow, as you can imagine with a company with this many different tech divisions, is incredibly fast and impactful.

Just in the past two months …

On November 19th, Facedrive announced a collaboration with Microsoft Azure for TraceScan contact-tracing.

On November 3rd, launched its Facedrive Foods Mobile App, integrating its recently acquired FoodHwy and Foodora (acquired from giant Delivery Hero) assets, and it’s now opening the floodgates for contactless food delivery via an app available on iOS and Android.

On October 20th, Facedrive’s HiQ App hit 2 million downloads and made a move towards further expansion by partnering with Tally Technology to combine free-to-play sports predictions with the social distancing platform. The first stop for the combo--backed by Superbowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson--will be the widely viewed Indian Premier League Cricket tournament with an Asian market of nearly 40 million viewers.

On October 15th, Facedrive was approved to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to support its expansion plans into the United States and Europe. That move followed Facedrive’s launch of trading on October 8th on the OTCQX.

On October 7th, Air Canada signed a deal with Facedrive Inc. (TSXV:FD,OTC:FDVRF) to launch a pilot project for its employees using proprietary TraceSCAN technology.

Air Canada isn’t the only major player taking the TraceSCAN plunge...

The Government of Ontario lent its support to TraceSCAN back in July because it’s the only feasible technology that will get masses of government employees back to work without spreading COVID-19. And now, talks with other airlines are in motion because the industry is facing more than $84 billion in losses … so, the news flow is expected to be fast and momentous.

And in one of its biggest moves yet, on September 8th, Facedrive acquired Washington, D.C.-based Steer from energy giant Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)--a deal that also came along with a $2-million strategic investment by energy giant Exelon’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelorate Enterprises, LLC.

The three plan to challenge the transportation industry with a seamless EV car subscription service that could be the harbinger of a major disruption.

Steer intends to revolutionize transportation by letting people get into EVs without breaking the bank, and by upending the conventional notion of car ownership.

This acquisition isn’t just a potential boom for Facedrive … it’s positioned to boost EV ownership in general and stands to be a high-growth vertical.

This is a Platform with limitless potential … and exactly everything that today’s Big Money is looking for: It’s driven by state-of-the-art technology, pushing multiple platforms for maximum impact and fast-paced growth … and it’s already got tie-ins to some of the biggest household names on the continent.

With its feet now firmly planted in the United States and a major expansion push heading for Europe, this Canadian “Silicon Valley” company is already showing some major potential upside, and the next big news is expected to be coming soon.

Other companies looking to capitalize on the ESG trend:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is the world’s most important global investment manager. It has well over $7.4 trillion in assets under management, and clients in over 100 different countries. It has played a vital role in shifting investors’ perspectives in the ESG field.

In 2017, BlackRock underwent a major shift in its investment strategy, prioritizing stocks with high ESG ratings. BlackRock’s focus on technology and sustainability has fueled the new trend in the marketplace, pushing even more investors to consciously consider where they put their money.

Blackrock’s holdings speak for themselves. In fact, its top investments include sustainability giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google and Facebook. It’s also a major shareholder in Tesla and Next Era Energy, two of the leading renewable-focused firms on the market.

Microsoft (MSFT) is one of the greenest Big Tech companies. It’s is going above and beyond in its emissions goals. In fact, it’s pushing so hard that it is aiming to be carbon NEGATIVE by 2030. That’s a huge pledge. A feat that will not be an easy task for such a massive technology corporation. Additionally, Microsoft is has also pioneered new solutions to aid other companies in curbing their emissions as well.

Microsoft has built hardware and software to help monitor and better understand the effect of different institutions have on the planet, gathering data to better figure out how companies and people can improve. The company is creating tools to better handle the b the world’s growing waste crisis.

Other tech giants are getting involved, as well. Both Facebook and Google have embarked on similar paths to Microsoft, with massive business-wide changes with the goal of becoming leaders in the sustainability space.

Take Google (GOOGL) for example. Despite being one of the largest companies on the planet, in many ways it has lived up to its original “Don’t Be Evil” slogan. Not only is Google powering its data centers with renewable energy, it is also on the cutting edge of innovation in the industry, investing in new technology and green solutions to build a more sustainable tomorrow.

Its focus is on raising the bar for smarter and more efficient use of the world’s limited resources. It is building sustainable, energy-efficient data centers and workplaces. It is also harnessing artificial intelligence to utilize energy more efficiently.

Its bid to reduce its carbon footprint has been well received by both younger and older investors. And as the need to slow down climate change becomes increasingly dire, it’s easy to see why.

Social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is doing its part, as well. Not only have they made dramatic progress towards their goal to run on 100% renewable energy by the end of 2020, they’re working to build more water-efficient data centers. In fact, their data centers use 80 percent less water than typical data centers.

Facebook has even gone a step further with its focus on building more sustainable workplaces. It’s building designs incorporate a number of renewable energy sources and water recycling methods, in addition to promoting the recycling and sustainability of all products consumed on site.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is another leader in Big Tech’s sustainability push. From the products themselves, to the packages they came in, and even the data centers powering them, Steve Jobs went above and beyond to cut the environmental impact of his company.

After his passing, Tim Cook took these principles to heart, and picked up the torch, transforming all of Apple’s operations into models of a sustainable future. Now, all of Apple’s operations run on 100% renewable energy.

"We proved that 100 percent renewable is 100 percent doable. All our facilities worldwide—including Apple offices, retail stores, and data centers—are now powered entirely by clean energy. But this is just the beginning of how we’re reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. We’re continuing to go further than most companies in measuring our carbon footprint, including manufacturing and product use. And we’re making great progress in those areas too," CEO Tim Cook explained.

And it’s already having an impact. Not only have they decreased their average product’s energy use by 70 percent. They’ve reduced their total carbon footprint by more than 35 percent in just a few short years. All while securing the title as the World’s First Trillion Dollar Company.

Canadian companies are riding this trend, as well:

NFI Group (TSX:NFI)

NFI Group is another one of Canada’s electric vehicle pioneers producing transit busses and motorcycles. The company had a tough go at it towards the beginning of the year, but has since cut its debt and begun to address its cash flow struggles in a meaningful way. Though it remains down from January highs, NFI still offers investors a promising opportunity to capitalize on the electric vehicle boom.

In the previous months, NFI has seen an uptick in insider stock purchases which is often a sign that the board and management strongly believe in the future of the company. In addition to its increasingly positive financial reports, it is also one of the few in the business that actually pay dividends out to its investors.

GreenPower Motor (TSX:GPV)

GreenPower Motor is a promising young electric bus manufacturer. Currently, its focus is primarily on the North American market, but it has plenty of room to grow as the industry takes off. Founded over a decade ago, GreenPower has been on the frontlines of the electric movement, manufacturing affordable battery-electric busses and trucks. From school busses to long-distance public transit, GreenPower’s impact on the sector can’t be ignored.

Year-to-date, GreenPower Motor has seen its share price soar from $2.03 to $24.45. That means investors have seen 1104% gains this year alone. And with this red-hot sector only going up, GreenPower will likely continue to impress.

Shopify Inc (TSX:SH)

Shopify is a rapidly-expanding tech giant in the e-commerce sector. It’s already got over 1 million businesses using its platform, including Budweiser, Tesla and Red Bull. Shopify has revolutionized the e-commerce world, allowing anyone, even if they do not know how to code, build and deploy an e-commerce website. And it’s not without its ethical grounding, either. Shopify is pushing towards sustainability in a major way. It has started its own sustainability fund, which it adds $5 million to each year to help tackle the looming climate crisis.

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw is one of Canada’s leading telecom infrastructure and cloud service providers. Its dominance in Canada’s telecom sector means that if any internet-based services want to operate, they’ll likely be utilizing the company’s infrastructure. After all, without telecoms, these TaaS companies would not be able to operate. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing when you consider Shaw’s sustainability goals. In fact, it is one of the biggest customers of Bullfrog Power which sources its electricity from a blend of wind energy and hydropower. It is also building its own portfolio of clean energy investments.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE)

BCE is another household name in Canadian telecom. Throughout its push into the position of one of Canada’s top telco groups, it has bought and sold a number of different firms. BCE is currently at the forefront of the Internet of Things movement in Canada. That means it will play a vital role in building new sustainability projects and making Canada’s cities smarter and more efficient. Likewise, it will play a key role in the adoption of transportation technologies and self-driving vehicles.

By. Glen Carrick

