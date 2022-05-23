Eni, TotalEnergies Start Drilling Offshore Cyprus

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 110.1 -0.24 -0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 37 mins 113.4 +0.87 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.745 +0.001 +0.01%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 3.755 -0.014 -0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.647 -0.150 -3.96%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.8 +2.75 +2.45%
Chart Mars US 52 mins 106.5 -0.74 -0.69%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.647 -0.150 -3.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 107.7 +2.47 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 4 days 110.5 +2.50 +2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 108.0 +1.87 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 175 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 116.0 +2.66 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 112.7 +2.15 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.8 +2.75 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 96.18 +0.39 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 112.4 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 110.7 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 108.6 +0.39 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 105.7 +0.39 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 105.7 +0.39 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 107.8 +0.39 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 111.4 +0.39 +0.35%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 106.0 +0.39 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 116.2 +2.58 +2.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 22 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 8 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 5 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 14 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

American Drivers Set To Pay Record-High Gasoline Prices At Memorial Day

How Russia Has Revived NATO

How Russia Has Revived NATO

Putin now claims that he…

Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories

Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories

The oil market is on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Eni, TotalEnergies Start Drilling Offshore Cyprus

By Charles Kennedy - May 23, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Italian Eni and French TotalEnergies on Monday began the exploratory drilling of a natural gas well off the coast of Cyprus in the same block where a discovery was made in 2018. 

On Monday, the Tungsten Explorer drillship arrived off the coast of Cyprus to begin drilling in Block 6, where Eni Cyprus and TotalEnergies EP Cyprus BV are joint owners of the project, with Eni as the operator, Reuters reports

The announcement comes as exploration and discovery of natural gas gain critical momentum offshore Cyprus. 

In March, ExxonMobil completed drilling operations on its Glaucus-2 appraisal well in Block 10, discovered in 2019, showing high-quality gas with in-place resource estimates of 5 to 8 trillion cubic feet of gas. On May 1st, Exxon also announced it struck 

The increased momentum is sparking the ire of Turkey, which opposes drilling offshore divided Cyprus, where offshore jurisdiction is disputed between Turkey and Greek Cypriots. 

The exploratory drilling commencement comes amid a NATO standoff with member Turkey over Finland and Sweden’s pending membership in the military alliance. 

While Turkey is holding back approval of membership for FInland and Sweden, demanding concessions over its claims that the two countries harbor “terrorists” in the form of the Kuridstan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its affiliated groups. 

Ultimately, Turkey could also seek concessions over Cyprus in return for its affirmative vote on NATO membership for Finland and Sweden. 

Late last year, after Cyprus awarded drilling rights to an Exxon-Qatar Petroleum JV for Block 5, Turkey threatened to block what it referred to as unauthorized oil and gas exploration in its economic exclusive zone in the eastern Mediterranean. 

Block 6 is not in Turkey’s claimed EEZ, but announcements of discoveries or drilling plans outside the EEZ in the past have prompted Turkish action. 

In early 2018, after Eni and Total announced the Calypso discovery in Block 6, Turkish military vessels blocked an Eni drill ship that was en route to Block 3, inside the EEZ. 

Eni called the Calypso 1 discovery an “extension of the ‘Zohr like’ play in the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)”, referring to the giant natural gas discovery offshore Egypt. 

Also on Monday, Turkey said it may begin drilling in the eastern Mediterranean by July as it awaits the arrival of a new drill ship. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EV Sales Are Booming, But Battery Metals Remain A Problem

Next Post

Tensions Rise As Iraq Prepares To Usurp Kurdish Oil Contracts

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels
Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com