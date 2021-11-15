The Real Reason Russia Isn’t Pumping More Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.96 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.23 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.029 +0.012 +0.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.401 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.340 +0.011 +0.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.22 -0.60 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.22 -0.60 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 80.67 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.64 -0.29 -0.35%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 77.63 -0.16 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.340 +0.011 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 80.47 -0.89 -1.09%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 82.80 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 76.56 -1.27 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 82.66 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 81.65 -1.23 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 80.67 -1.09 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 80.67 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 81.37 -1.20 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.64 -0.29 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 61.23 +0.62 +1.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 60.29 -0.80 -1.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 79.79 -0.80 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 81.19 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 76.29 -0.80 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 72.89 -0.80 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 72.89 -0.80 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 75.79 -0.80 -1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 77.54 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 72.79 -0.80 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.22 -0.60 -0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 77.50 +3.50 +4.73%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 71.25 -6.00 -7.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.97 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 74.83 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 78.78 +0.09 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 78.78 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 77.50 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.00 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.03 -0.80 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 6 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 6 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 13 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 3 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 2 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 7 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 4 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 6 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Oman: OPEC+ Not Worried About Potential U.S. SPR Release

Construction Sector Rejoices As Biden’s Bill Boosts Spending

Construction Sector Rejoices As Biden’s Bill Boosts Spending

U.S. construction spending continues to…

Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market

Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market

Russia has secured control of…

Could Solar Panels In Space Solve The Climate Crisis?

Could Solar Panels In Space Solve The Climate Crisis?

The challenge of combatting climate…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Real Reason Russia Isn’t Pumping More Gas

By Alex Kimani - Nov 15, 2021, 5:00 PM CST
  • While plenty of traders have accused Russia of withholding natural gas from Europe, it is now looking like the natural gas giant simply cannot significantly increase exports
  • Natural gas prices originally fell when Putin promised to open the taps, but prices are climbing again now that Russia is failing to book additional pipeline capacity
  • While Russia could build out the infrastructure to provide more gas, it would need guarantees of long-term demand in the form of new contracts
Join Our Community

Natural gas prices have been ceding ground with the selling pressure primarily driven by the delayed onset of winter and weak cash pricing. Natural gas prices were quoted at a seven-week low of $4.77/MMBtu on Monday's intraday session, 23% below the 13-year high they attained a month ago.

The gas selloff kicked off about five weeks ago after Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to open the taps in a bid to stabilize soaring global energy prices. Russia, one of Europe's biggest natural gas providers, has been accused of intentionally withholding supplies, comments that Putin quickly rubbished, saying Europe's energy woes are self-inflicted. Gas traders contend that one of the drivers of the rally is that Russia has been limiting its European gas supplies to the levels in long-term contracts and has allowed Gazprom's storage facilities in the continent to fall to very low levels. 

But people expecting Russia to become the new 'Gas-OPEC' could be in for a major disappointment.

Gas prices in Europe have started surging again as traders see little evidence that Russia is capable of making good on Putin's promise of increased exports.

According to the Financial Times, whereas Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) started adding some gas to its largest storage sites in Germany and Austria over the weekend, Russia has failed to book additional pipeline capacity, suggesting that any storage fill would come from existing flows.

"Russia has done what it said it was going to do, but in a very narrow way. What would get a bigger reaction from the market would be if Gazprom went back to auctioning short-term gas supplies, as they have done in previous years," Laurent Ruseckas at IHS Markit tells FT

European benchmark futures jumped as much as 10% to above €80/MWh while the U.K. benchmark climbed 6% to ~£2/therm.

Swing producer

The natural gas sector finds itself in a tenuous position mainly because it lacks a strong organization like OPEC to try and maintain some semblance of order with the natural gas equivalent--the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF)--usually preferring to take a hands-off approach.

Related: Why Uranium Stocks Are Soaring Here, gas producers usually dance to their own tunes, adjusting production according to the prevailing market dynamics, but none of the members have the flexibility to act as swing producers.

Sure, Norway's Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is able to optimize its domestic gas output by deferring production when prices dip too low. Meanwhile, producers who do not use long-term futures contracts, such as Egypt, are forced to halt production when it stops making economic sense while Russia's Gazprom is mainly limited by how much their transport infrastructure can handle.

Russia's ability to regulate the natural gas markets appears quite limited.

Last week, Russia completely turned off flows from the 2,607-mile-long Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs across Belarus, Poland, and Germany with a capacity of 33 bln cubic meters of gas per year, yet the markets hardly took notice with prices remaining severely depressed. Prices at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility, a virtual trading point for natural gas in the Netherlands, plunged to ~$40 per 1,000 cubic meters in May. That's considerably lower than the $47 on average per 1,000 cubic meters that Gazprom forks over as transit costs for the pipeline.

The litmus test of Gazprom's capacity to act as a swing supplier was its ability to drop production dramatically in 2020 and then to bring it back up again quickly in 2021. Yet, Gazprom has failed to bring any more spare production capacity online when needed most–because it has none left.

According to Vitaly Yermakov, expert with the Centre for Comprehensive European and International Studies, National Research University Higher School of Economics, Gazprom has really been "firing on all cylinders", pushing its gas output to maximum levels at all of its key fields for most of 2021 so far. In fact, there was no sharp cyclical decline in output over the summer months.

Related: Senate Majority Leader Urges Biden To Release Oil From SPR

Yermakov points to several reasons why Gazprom has been unable to cover the call for increased gas production or to fully refill gas storage in Russia and in Europe. First off, very low gas prices in 2020 forced extremely high withdrawals of gas from storage by producers in a bid to minimize transportation costs and reduce losses. Second, the combined effects of robust gas demand, extreme weather patterns, and limited LNG availability in Europe have resulted in extreme market tightness and high prices. Gazprom has actually done well by managing to meet all its contractual obligations and increased deliveries to Europe, but could not single-handedly address Europe's energy insecurity.

Yermakov says Russia is not about to run out of natural gas, and its prolific reserves allow the country to meet much higher overall demand. However, bringing additional production online is something that cannot be done at the push of a button. Russia is fully capable of producing much more gas in the long term but needs to secure this output by signing new supply contracts with buyers. In other words, Russia is not ready to spend billions of dollars just to maintain spare productive capacity and meet demand spikes in Europe and elsewhere.

Further,  Russian natural gas fields have been evolving, making this task even more challenging. There are few physical links between the Central corridor that connects the country's old and declining gas fields in Nadym-Pur-Taz with consumers in Central Russia, and the Northern corridor that connects growing new production in Yamal with northwest Russia making it hard for Gazprom to swing flows between the Northern and Central corridors, especially during the winter. 

In the final analysis, Yermakov concludes by saying that Russia could develop the necessary infrastructure and improve its supply flexibility if the offtake is guaranteed by new contracts. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

3D Printing Could Transform The Oil And Gas Industry

Next Post

Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil
Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount
Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com