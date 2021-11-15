Senate Majority Leader Urges Biden To Release Oil From SPR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.81 -0.98 -1.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.11 -1.06 -1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.856 +0.065 +1.36%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.382 -0.022 -0.92%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.312 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.76 -0.26 -0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 77.79 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.312 +0.001 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 81.36 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph down Murban 3 days 83.27 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 77.83 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 82.84 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 82.88 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.76 -0.26 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.76 -0.26 -0.32%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.57 -0.19 -0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 60.61 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 60.29 -0.80 -1.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.79 -0.80 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.19 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 76.29 -0.80 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 72.89 -0.80 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 72.89 -0.80 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.79 -0.80 -1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 77.54 -0.80 -1.02%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 72.79 -0.80 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.77 -2.63 -3.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.54 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.83 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 6 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 3 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 2 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 6 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 6 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Despite Threats, Russian Gas Flows To Germany Increase Through Belarus

Is Egypt’s Oil And Gas Sector Set To Boom?

Is Egypt’s Oil And Gas Sector Set To Boom?

Italian oil and gas major…

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Adventurous options traders placed bets…

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

The world will see its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Senate Majority Leader Urges Biden To Release Oil From SPR

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 15, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on President Biden to release oil from the strategic petroleum reserve in order to bring retail fuel prices down ahead of the holidays.

"We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," Schumer told media, as quoted by Reuters.

Several experts have weighed in on the idea of releasing crude from the SPR with their opinion unanimous that it won't help bring prices at the pump down in any consistent way.

For one thing, an emergency release from the SRP would do nothing for the regular supply of oil in the country, which depends on local production and imports. For another, the type of oil stored in the SPR is not one favored by refiners, so even if a few million barrels are released, they may not necessarily lead to an increase in the production of fuels.

Schumer's call comes after a group of Democratic Senators wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to ban exports of crude as a way of reducing prices at the pump.

"In light of these pressing concerns, we ask that you consider all tools available at your disposal to lower US gasoline prices. This includes a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and a ban on crude oil exports," the legislators, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Sherrod Brown, and Sen. Jack Reed, among others, said in the letter.

"As the United States work[s] to boost the development of clean and renewable energy over the long-term, we must ensure that Americans are able to afford to fill up their cars at the pump in the meantime," the authors of the letter also wrote.

This prompted an immediate response from the oil and gas industry.

"That proposal does absolutely nothing to alleviate higher prices or to make prices lower than in any sort of relative sense," petroleum economist Karr Ingham from the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers and creator of the Texas Petroleum Index told Fox News last week.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Next Post

Yergin: Underinvestment May Lead To Series of Energy Crunches
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil
Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere
Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia Warns Of Shrinking Spare Oil Production Capacity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com