Thermal Batteries Are the Hottest New Thing in Energy Storage

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 85.64 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 89.35 +0.43 +0.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.81 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins 1.843 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.763 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 152 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.763 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 88.89 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 89.50 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 86.22 +0.88 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 856 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 91.27 +0.79 +0.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 92.51 +1.04 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 309 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 70.40 +1.44 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 87.30 +1.44 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.55 +1.44 +1.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 80.15 +1.44 +1.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 77.90 +1.44 +1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 77.90 +1.44 +1.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 77.40 +1.44 +1.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 86.15 +1.44 +1.70%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 77.80 +1.44 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.38 +1.44 +1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.73 +1.44 +1.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +1.50 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Biden May Lift LNG Export Ban To Win Ukraine Aid

Who Is Behind Iran-Backed Houthi Threats To Attack Saudi Arabia?

Who Is Behind Iran-Backed Houthi Threats To Attack Saudi Arabia?

Yemen's Houthis have threatened to…

Brent Closes in on $90 as Geopolitical Risk Climbs

Brent Closes in on $90 as Geopolitical Risk Climbs

Oil prices continued to climb…

Fisker Slashes Prices of Its Ocean SUV by 39%

Fisker Slashes Prices of Its Ocean SUV by 39%

Fisker, an electric car manufacturer…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Thermal Batteries Are the Hottest New Thing in Energy Storage

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 03, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Thermal batteries are the latest innovation in energy storage, offering affordability and potential for decarbonization.
  • Thermal energy storage has the potential to contribute significantly to decarbonizing global heat and power and ensure an affordable, reliable, and efficient energy system.
  • Lack of publicity is the key bottleneck for industrial-scale thermal energy storage deployment.
Energy Storage

The energy storage sector is on the verge of explosion. As leading economies around the world race to install more and more renewable energy production capacity, the nature of our energy landscape is changing, and the grid will need significant advances and infrastructural supports to keep up. One of these key supports is energy storage, which can manage and even out the variable flow of renewable energy to and from the grid. Due to its central role in energy security in an increasingly decarbonized world, the energy security sector could double in size over the course of 2024.

The majority of energy storage is currently accomplished with the use of lithium-ion batteries, but there are a few problems with the wide-scale employment of this technology. First, lithium is a highly sought-after finite resource that is yielding an increasingly negative environmental and health impact in the places where it is mined. Moreover, it’s an essential component of electric vehicle batteries and photovoltaic solar panels, meaning that competition over lithium resources is already fierce and heating up. A 2023 report from Popular Mechanics estimates that “an electrified economy in 2030 will likely need anywhere from 250,000 to 450,000 tonnes of lithium.” For reference, “in 2021, the world produced only 105—not 105,000—tonnes.” 

But perhaps most importantly, lithium-ion batteries just aren’t great at storing energy. They can only hold onto excess renewable energy production for a matter of hours, when what the sector really needs is months or even years of storage capability. As such, there is a huge gap – and therefore a huge opportunity – in the energy storage market, and researchers around the world are rushing to fill it. 

While energy storage development is still in early stages, it’s set to be a wildly lucrative industry, and has been touted as “the technology that will cash the checks written by the renewable energy industry,” according to law firm Morgan Lewis. As the renewable energy sector grows, the firm anticipates that energy storage capacity will balloon by a factor of 15 by 2030. Accordingly, lots of research and development dollars are currently being poured into discovering the future of long-term energy storage, and many elegant and innovative solutions have been proposed. But so far, none have achieved employment at a commercial scale.

The long-term energy storage solutions that are currently emerging represent a vast range of technologies, from futuristic green hydrogen schemes to some of the simplest and most prehistoric tools: pulleys, weight, and gravity. And now, thermal batteries are the hottest new thing in energy storage startups. Heat already provides over 50% the total industry energy demands, but has been relatively overlooked as an energy storage alternative. But its deployment could be relatively rapid and simple, as it depends not on rare earth metals but on comparatively accessible and abundant resources such as salt, air, and bricks, all of which are excellent at retaining thermal energy. 

Related: Cesium Wars: China and America Battle for the Future of Big Tech

“Thermal energy storage has the potential to greatly contribute to decarbonizing global heat and power, while helping to ensure the energy system operates affordably, reliably, and efficiently,” states a 2022 report from global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. The affordability factor is huge. McKinsey estimates that the operational cost of a heat pump with thermal storage is only $15-$25 per megawatt hour. By comparison, energy storage through producing steam heat from hydrogen costs $65-$100 per megawatt hour and gas with carbon capture and storage costs $45-$55. 

The biggest challenge facing thermal energy storage is lack of publicity in a crowded and noisy market. The McKinsey report identifies raising awareness amongst industry leaders as the key bottleneck for industrial-scale thermal energy storage deployment. Many startups are already successfully storing energy in molten salt, compressed air, and bricks, technologies which could be adopted practically anywhere at any time. Crucially, thermal energy storage “could be among the most cost-effective routes to decarbonization of heating if applied at scale, while also providing stability and resilience for heat and power sectors as they transition to net-zero.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Breakthrough in OLED Technology Could Revolutionize Tech Displays
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure
Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks

Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now
Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com