The Race For Space-Based Solar Power Is Underway

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.52 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 85.43 +2.40 +2.89%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.51 -1.12 -1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.947 +0.017 +0.25%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.419 +0.086 +3.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.419 +0.086 +3.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.85 +4.36 +5.78%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.24 +4.16 +4.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.31 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 366 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.27 +1.17 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.87 +1.11 +1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.69 +0.84 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 803 days 49.42 +1.01 +2.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 56.95 +0.96 +1.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 80.35 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.60 +0.96 +1.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 75.75 +0.96 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 72.45 +0.96 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 72.45 +0.96 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 73.75 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 82.70 +0.96 +1.17%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 72.05 +0.96 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 16 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 9 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 14 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Reuters Survey: OPEC Cut 710,00 Bpd In November

Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

Crude prices have fallen back…

New Power Plant Unlikely To Solve Energy Crisis In Uzbekistan

New Power Plant Unlikely To Solve Energy Crisis In Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has inaugurated a new…

The Oilprice Guide To Cutting Energy Costs This Winter

The Oilprice Guide To Cutting Energy Costs This Winter

Many households in the Northern…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Race For Space-Based Solar Power Is Underway

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 30, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • In a recent demonstration, Airbus showed how solar power could be beamed directly to Earth from outer space.
  • While the experiment only took place over 100 feet, the engineers believe the first power-beaming prototypes could be in use by the early 2030s.
  • The falling costs of launching satellites and the lack of further infrastructure developments on earth means this technology would be no more expensive than solar energy on earth.
Join Our Community

There’s a new kind of space race unfolding. This time it’s not a battle between world superpowers or enterprising tech billionaires, it’s a rush to shore up future energy security. A recent experiment by European aerospace giant Airbus has shown that beaming solar power directly to Earth from outer space could be a real possibility – and it wouldn’t be any more expensive than our existing energy infrastructure down here on Earth. While it sounds like something straight out of science fiction, scientists across the world clearly think it could be a game-changing reality as laboratories vie for investment to carry out yearslong investigations to bring the idea to fruition. 

Airbus’ breakthrough demonstration occurred at Airbus' X-Works Innovation Factory in Germany in September, when scientists successfully transmitted electrical power in the form of microwaves from a photovoltaic panel in the form of microwaves to a receiver. “The beamed energy lit up a model city and powered a hydrogen generator and a fridge containing alcohol-free beer that the audience later enjoyed,” Space.com reported

While there is a lot of (non-alcoholic) buzz around the new technology, experimentation is still in its very early phases. So far, Airbus’ wireless transmission system has only managed to beam energy a little over 100 feet (30 meters) – a far cry from the distance to space, but engineers have said that they have little doubt that they can reach that distance within the next ten years. The next step is to beam solar power down to the ground from an aerial platform. Then, the final frontier.

It should come as no surprise that Airbus is interested in the technology as a “game changer for aircraft.” The idea is that energy could be beamed directly to aircraft, and that aircraft themselves could serve as mobile nodes to transmit power all over the globe. But the possibilities for the technology go far beyond the aerospace sector. 

Beaming solar power directly from space could have major implications for decarbonization as well as side-stepping future energy shortages. Solar energy can be much more efficiently harvested outside of the Earth’s atmosphere, where clouds and particulates get in the way. "Power beaming technologies would enable the creation of new energy networks in the sky and could help solve the energy problem," Jean-Dominique Coste, a senior manager at Airbus' innovative Blue Sky department, said in a statement "They would enable countries to fully control and distribute their energy where needed, independently."

In fact, the European Space Agency is currently mulling over a three-year study, called ESA SOLARIS, to see if having huge solar farms in space could work, and the BBC reports that it is likely to get approved, thanks in part to the recent breakthrough at Airbus. “The eventual aim is to have giant satellites in orbit, each able to generate the same amount of electricity as a power station.” That energy will then be beamed directly to terrestrial energy grids, and perhaps into your home.

The idea itself isn’t new, but the practical knowledge that could make it a reality is just starting to materialize in an exciting galvanization of technological advances, cutting-edge innovative thinking, and more affordable parts and infrastructure. “The game-changer has been the plummeting cost of launches, thanks to reusable rockets and other innovations developed by the private sector,” the BBC reports. “But there have also been advances in robotic construction in space,” in addition to the space-beaming breakthrough.

While the environmental and energy security implications of such a project are enormously hopeful, it’s not all hunky dory. It wouldn’t be a space race if everyone was playing for the same team and the same ideals, and ESA SOLARIS isn’t the only project of its kind. China, too, is working on beaming solar energy from its space station. The objective of the project is not decarbonization, however, or even energy security. Instead, the controversial project is aimed at powering military equipment and remote outposts.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China And India Are Buying Russian Crude At A 40% Discount

Next Post

Emerging Markets Look To Get In On The Global Electric Vehicle Boom
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over
The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction
The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global
Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices
Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com