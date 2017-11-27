The Problem With U.S. Public Utility Regulation

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.96 -0.99 -1.68%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.39 -0.08 -0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 +0.115 +3.94%
Mars US 2 days 61.05 +0.93 +1.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.64 +0.54 +0.88%
Urals 4 days 60.76 +0.15 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.07 +2.13 +3.38%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.07 +2.13 +3.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 6 days 53.62 +0.50 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 +0.115 +3.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 61.23 +0.60 +0.99%
Murban 4 days 63.83 +0.60 +0.95%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.41 +0.20 +0.33%
Basra Light 6 days 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.27 +0.24 +0.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Girassol 4 days 63.39 +0.11 +0.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.64 +0.54 +0.88%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.52 -0.59 -1.44%
Western Canadian Select 45 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 45 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 45 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 45 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 45 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 45 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 45 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.07 +2.13 +3.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 7 days 63.01 +0.49 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.90 +0.93 +1.79%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.85 +0.93 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.85 +0.93 +1.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 55.40 +0.93 +1.71%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.25 +1.00 +2.07%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.40 +2.12 +3.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 4 hours CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 5 hours Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 3 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 3 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 3 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 3 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 3 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 3 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  • 3 days Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 4 days Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019
  • 4 days French Strike Disrupts Exxon And Total’s Oil Product Shipments
  • 4 days Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels
  • 4 days Oil Production Cuts Taking A Toll On Russia’s Economy
  • 4 days Aramco In Talks With Chinese Petrochemical Producers
  • 4 days Federal Judge Grants Go-Ahead On Keystone XL Lawsuit
  • 4 days Maduro Names Chavez’ Cousin As Citgo Boss
  • 4 days Bidding Action Heats Up In UK’s Continental Shelf
  • 5 days Keystone Pipeline Restart Still Unknown
  • 5 days UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 5 days Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 5 days Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 5 days German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 5 days Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 5 days Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 6 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 6 days Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 6 days Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 6 days Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 6 days Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 6 days Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 6 days Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 6 days U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 7 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 7 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 7 days South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 7 days Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 7 days Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 7 days Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 7 days ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects

Breaking News:

New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’

Alt Text

U.S. Grid Narrowly Escapes Apocalyptic Attack

A new study from IT…

Alt Text

Don’t Back U.S. Shale To Keep Oil Prices Down

The common assumption that U.S.…

Alt Text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Elon Musk and Tesla have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Related News

The Problem With U.S. Public Utility Regulation

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Nov 27, 2017, 2:00 PM CST Power

Electric utility regulation is back…

Bond rating agency Moody's just released a study reviewing regulation worldwide. The report begins with “Prudent regulation key to mitigating risk…”. What follows is a lengthy enumeration of industry business risks: carbon reduction, distributed generation, to say nothing of flat sales. These risks, according to Moody's, can be mitigated at least to a degree by regulation.

American utility regulators themselves have begun to reexamine regulation. Experiments elsewhere, particularly in the UK, attempted to impose the supposed discipline of the free market to induce utility managers to operate their companies more efficiently. Then a hefty portion of the attendant savings would be passed along to consumers, rather than simply hoarded by management and shareholders. This in a nutshell describes the dubious premise behind British utility privatization efforts under Prime Minister Thatcher beginning in the 1980s.

Revising American regulation along British lines will likely have a beneficial financial impact, at least for some. But whether it also reduces business risk for an industry facing multiple existential challenges remains an open question.

Critics oppose American-style cost of service utility regulation for its emphasis on the rate of return, i.e.  how much the company actually earns on capital invested. In principle, the utility invests in assets dedicated to serving the public, and the regulator, in turn, sets prices designed to permit the utility to cover all operating costs plus a return on capital invested to serve the public.

You can find Leonard Hyman's lastest book ‘Electricity Acts’ on Amazon

They argue that utilities operating under rate of return regulation regime lack sufficient incentive to reduce costs. After all, return on prudent investments made and expenses incurred can be passed along to customers. This system, they say, encourages utilities to over-invest. Why? Because all that invested cash is typically permitted to earn a guaranteed return by regulators. And how good is that guarantee? As good as the willingness and ability of utility customers to pay their monthly bills.

Economists Harvey Averch and Leland Johnson published an article in 1962 that posited that cost of service regulation, by guaranteeing a return on regulated investment, would perversely (from the customer's perspective) incentivize management to over-invest in utility plant. Since then, the Averch-Johnson Effect has been treated as dogma in some circles.

Related: Reducing Bitcoin’s Carbon Footprint

To us, however, critics of rate of return regulation have missed a key ingredient in the argument. An ingredient that the economists understood, but seems to have gotten lost in policy circles in recent years. No matter how compliant or even corrupt the regulator, no sensible manager invests capital in a business unless that investment can be expected to produce a return in excess of the firm's cost of capital.

Think of it this way. If you could borrow money at seven percent (your cost of capital) and invest that sum to earn 10 percent, you might—with sound economic reasoning—make the investment. But if the situation were reversed, and funds borrowed at 10 percent could earn no more than 7 percent, no investment would or should be made.

Financial theory tells us that when a company’s stock sells at a price above book value (based on accounting costs), that company is earning more than its cost of capital. Successful companies generally do earn more than cost of capital, sometimes far more. But regulated utilities give up their ability to earn a potentially far higher profit in return for absence of competition. They can still be monopolies especially in the distribution business, but from a profit perspective, the regulators, at least in theory, take the place of the free markets.

Utility law in the U.S. generally calls somewhat ambiguously for regulators to set a "fair" rate of return, which most define today as cost of capital. However, the price of utility stocks in the post-war period declined below book value in only 14 of the 71 postwar years. (Twelve of those 14 years encompassed the post Three Mile Island, high inflation/nuclear new build disaster in the U.S. and the Energy Crisis prior to that.)

For most of our recent history, utility stocks have sold at prices far above book value. Successful companies should earn something in excess of their cost of capital, as a precautionary matter. But how much more? And just as important, given long term utility stock price behavior, have regulators become excessively generous at the expense of consumers?

You can find Leonard Hyman's lastest book ‘Electricity Acts’ on Amazon

One way to empirically answer this question is to look at the spreads between the risk-free rate of return (10-year U.S. Treasury bonds) versus the actual return on capital authorized by regulators. This spread presently is at all-time "wides"—when regulators appear particularly generous despite or perhaps because of the present low interest rate environment.

Perhaps, then, the question is not whether rate of return regulation itself encourages gold plating and expensive over-investment but whether regulators do a good job of setting returns, balancing the public interest with the interests of private management and shareholders.

Related: Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment

Do alternative regulatory formulas make companies more efficient and cost effective? Yes. Studies show that utilities do operate more efficiently under alternative regulation, but their risk level also rises and that raises their cost of capital (and ultimately prices to consumers). Over the long term, greater operating efficiency has to offset higher capital costs, or the change in regulatory formula accomplishes little for consumers.

We understand the appeal of novelty and the desire of regulators and policymakers to try something different. So-called regulatory innovation always has a built in, supportive clientele of likely beneficiaries—an economic eco-system of sorts. But for the regulators, perhaps doing the job they presently have better would be a good start.

By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

This New Technology Could Transform The Oil Industry
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground
Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment

Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Most Commented

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com