The Price Of Heavy Crude Oil Is Climbing

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.20 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 78.56 +0.28 +0.36%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.09 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.139 -0.045 -2.06%
Graph down Gasoline 29 mins 2.661 -0.007 -0.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.13 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.63 +2.62 +3.49%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 71.22 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Gasoline 29 mins 2.661 -0.007 -0.26%

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.38 +0.30 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.00 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.68 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Basra Light 485 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.92 +0.23 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.13 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.13 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.83 +0.31 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.63 +2.62 +3.49%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.43 -0.53 -0.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.72 -0.23 -0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 75.12 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 73.37 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 70.52 -0.23 -0.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 67.22 -0.23 -0.34%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 67.22 -0.23 -0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 68.52 -0.23 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 77.47 -0.23 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 66.82 -0.23 -0.34%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.21 +3.34 +4.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.73 +0.39 +0.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 69.68 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.68 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 79.36 +3.94 +5.22%

UK To Boost Energy Security By Investing In Renewables

$5 Billion In Upstream Assets Is Up For Grabs In Southeast Asia

Mexico Risks Trade War With U.S. Over Energy Reform Roll Back

Elon Musk Responds To Worries Over Altitude Changes In Starlink Satellites

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

The Price Of Heavy Crude Oil Is Climbing

By Irina Slav - Mar 30, 2023, 2:00 AM CDT
  • Heavy crude oil traditionally trades at a significant discount to lighter and sweeter grades, but the price of heavy crude is climbing.
  • The main factor driving the uptick in heavy crude prices is a new mega-refinery in China which has contracted at least 8 million barrels of heavy crude.
  • As well as China’s mega-refinery, constrained supply from Venezuela and Ecuador and the end of refinery maintenance season in the U.S. are pushing prices higher.
A new Chinese refinery is pushing the price of heavy crude oil higher after a prolonged period of depression.

Heavy crude has traditionally traded at an often significant discount to lighter and sweeter grades but now producers of the heavy varieties of oil are set to see some higher prices as PetroChina starts up a new refinery, Bloomberg reports.

Originally designed to work with Venezuelan crude, the new refinery will now be using heavy crude from Colombia, Ecuador, and Canada for its operations, the report noted, citing unnamed sources.

According to them, PetroChina has contracted at least 8 million barrels of heavy crude from these three countries, to load in April. And prices are already reflecting this tick-up in demand: Canada’s Cold Lake sells at a discount of $11.50 to Brent crude, which is down from about $20 per barrel earlier this year.

More bullish factors have lined up for heavy crude prices, too, including the end of maintenance season in the United States, which would mean a rise in demand heavy crude grades. Another bullish factor is limited supply from Venezuela and Ecuador, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Venezuela’s oil exports have shrunk considerably as the government investigated unpaid oil delivery bills and Ecuador recently had to reduce production amid anti-industry protests in several communities from oil-producing parts of the country.

The protests prompted state-owned Petroecuador to declare force majeure on production from these regions, reducing the available amount of heavy crude.

The new refinery, located in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, is currently ramping up, after trial runs last year. At capacity, the refinery will be able to process 400,000 barrels of crude daily. It can run on heavy crude only.

Exxon is among the investors in the mega-refinery project as part of its strategy to expand its global chemicals manufacturing capacity.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Indian Energy Investor Recoups $20 Billion After Short Seller Attack
