China's Growing Arctic Ambitions Spell Trouble For Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.14 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.38 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.64 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.978 -0.052 -2.56%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.670 -0.042 -1.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 13 hours 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 13 hours 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.10 +2.42 +3.20%
Chart Opec Basket 13 hours 77.63 +2.62 +3.49%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 71.20 -0.46 -0.64%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.670 -0.042 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.08 +2.96 +3.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.82 +3.01 +3.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.58 +2.34 +3.19%
Graph down Basra Light 485 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.69 +2.42 +3.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.10 +2.42 +3.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.10 +2.42 +3.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.52 +2.19 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 13 hours 77.63 +2.62 +3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.96 +0.40 +0.68%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 51.95 +0.39 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 75.35 +0.39 +0.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 73.60 +0.39 +0.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 70.75 +0.39 +0.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 67.45 +0.39 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 67.45 +0.39 +0.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 68.75 +0.39 +0.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 77.70 +0.39 +0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 67.05 +0.39 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 13 hours 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 13 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 13 hours 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.21 +3.34 +4.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 hours 65.73 +0.39 +0.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 13 hours 69.68 +0.39 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 13 hours 69.68 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 13 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 13 hours 79.36 +3.94 +5.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 13 hours Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 7 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Repsol Invests $217 Million In Sustainable Jet Fuel Production

Zangezur Corridor At Risk As Azerbaijan-Armenia Dispute Continues

Zangezur Corridor At Risk As Azerbaijan-Armenia Dispute Continues

The fate of the Zangezur…

China’s Newest Infrastructure Megaproject Is All About Natural Resources

China’s Newest Infrastructure Megaproject Is All About Natural Resources

While Moscow doesn’t see a…

The Real Reason Xi Jinping Is Making A Long-Term Bet On Putin

The Real Reason Xi Jinping Is Making A Long-Term Bet On Putin

China's long-term bet on deepening…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Growing Arctic Ambitions Spell Trouble For Russia

By The Jamestown Foundation - Mar 29, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Russia's decision to involve China in joint development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) has raised concerns about China's growing role in the Arctic.
  • China has been working to assume a significant economic and geo-strategic position in the Arctic for the past decade, and has been constructing icebreakers and ice-capable ships, among other initiatives.
  • Putin's decision may ultimately give China the leverage it wants to negotiate more gas purchases from Russia in the future, while also giving the Chinese a greater say in the Arctic region more broadly.
Join Our Community

At the recent summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was ready to establish a joint Chinese-Russian working group to develop the Northern Sea Route (NSR). However, the offer has not led to a new Chinese contract to purchase more Russian gas as the Kremlin leader clearly had expected. Rather, it has sparked concerns within the Russian Federation that China is now in a position to elbow Russia aside not only along the NSR but across the Arctic more generally. Indeed, one Russian observer on the “Captain Arctic” Telegram channel warns that Putin’s misguided move has given Xi “the keys” to the Arctic and pushed Russia into a minefield, where an area that Moscow had always viewed as exclusively its own will now be subject to negotiations with a foreign power. According to this observer, while the conflict with the West over Ukraine will eventually end, Russia’s differences with China will continue and Moscow will come to regret the advantages it has handed Beijing (T.me/caparctic, March 21).

For much of the past decade, China has been working hard to assume a major role in the Arctic, both economically and geo-strategically (see EDM, October 3, 2017July 12, 2018June 12, 2019May 6, 2021). It has been building icebreakers and ice-capable ships (see EDM, July 23, 2020) and has been promoting Chinese development of infrastructure in those northern portions of Russia where an increasingly hard-pressed Moscow could not afford to do so (see EDM, March 9). But Putin’s readiness to involve China in the joint development of the NSR, especially given that he has not received anything in return, represents a major turning point, one that highlights Russia’s growing weakness in the Arctic and China’s growing strength.

Putin clearly believes that, by giving Beijing this opening, Russia will receive the short-term help it needs and may even convince China to agree to purchase more Russian natural gas, something critical for Gazprom given its loss of markets in the West. Some Russian experts agree (Sco-khv.org, September 22, 2017). Yet, others say that the Russian president is being overconfident. They argue that the Chinese, being hard bargainers, believe that Moscow, faced with the problems of diminished gas sales in the West, will eventually be forced to sell its gas to China at even more of a discount—and Beijing knows this. Moreover, they point out that given the fact that Putin has mixed this issue in with the development of the NSR, it represents a far more serious and, from Russia’s point of view, negative development. Beijing is not concerned only with the NSR, Chinese officials say. It merely wants a voice in the Arctic more generally and even in the development of the portions of Russia adjoining China, areas that Moscow has long assumed to be its own by right (Nakanune.ru, March 24).

Vasily Koltashov, an expert at Moscow’s Plekhanov University of Economics, is one of these skeptics. He says that all will be well if Russia can control China’s participation in Arctic affairs. In such a case, Beijing would make investments that Russia needs without challenging Moscow’s position. However, there is a very real risk that, if Moscow’s own position deteriorates further or if the Kremlin fails to manage the situation well, China will exploit the circumstances and Russia will be “transformed into the periphery of China,” an outcome Putin clearly does not want but may be unable to prevent (Nakanune.ru, March 24). In that event, Russia will lose more than dominance over the NSR: It will also lose its place in the Arctic. And other Russian analysts, including Igor Yushkov of Moscow’s Financial University, say that what happened at the summit shows that China is thinking in far bigger terms than Russia, focusing on the Arctic as a whole rather than just the NSR.

Russia’s turn toward Asia and especially China in the Arctic may be more ramified than even the discussions of the Putin-Xi exchanges suggest. In recent decades, Russia had focused its efforts on the Arctic Council, the chairmanship of which it has had for the past two years. But because the other members have boycotted the organization to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Arctic Council has not played the role either Russia or its Western members had expected. The Western Arctic powers have continued bilateral and multilateral consultations among themselves on Arctic issues, but Russia has adopted a different strategy. In recent months, it has sought to create an alternative to the Arctic Council, one involving China and other Asian countries to make it less of a target for Western boycotts.

Moscow has taken the lead in establishing the Russian-Asian Consortium of Arctic Researchers, known by its Russian acronym RAKAI, which brings together scholars from Russia and China in the first instance but also from North and South Korea, India, Vietnam, Singapore and Hong Kong (Ysia.ru, November 25, 2022). Not accidentally, this group played a key role at a meeting in Yakutsk of Arctic researchers that took place during the same week as the Putin-Xi meeting. This is yet another indication of Russia’s turn to the East as far as the Arctic is concerned and Beijing’s exploitation of Moscow’s move, especially when it comes to programs and policies affecting the region (Nezavisimaya gazeta, March 23).

At present, it may be excessive to suggest that Putin has presented Xi with “the keys to the Arctic” as the “Captain Arctic” Telegram channel suggests. Nevertheless, the fact that some Russians think he has calls attention to just how great a shift may now be happening in the Arctic. Moreover, these judgments about what Putin has done will have consequences even if these fears prove overblown, sparking opposition in the form of foot dragging or, worse, to the Kremlin leader’s move. And this could have the potential of leading some who fear the rise of China relative to Russia to go public and exploit long-standing Russian fears that Beijing is planning to absorb parts of the Russian Federation. If either of those things happens, they may highlight Putin’s offer to Xi on a joint working group to develop the NSR among the most consequential developments to come out of their meeting.

By the Jamestown Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal

Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal
WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com