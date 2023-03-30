Russia Remains Heavily Reliant On Western Insurance For Its Oil Shipments

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.15 +1.18 +1.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.14 +0.86 +1.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.50 +1.41 +1.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.120 -0.064 -2.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.662 -0.006 -0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.13 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.63 -0.09 -0.12%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.22 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.662 -0.006 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.38 +0.30 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.00 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.68 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Basra Light 485 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.92 +0.23 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.13 +0.03 +0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.13 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.83 +0.31 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.63 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.43 -0.53 -0.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.72 -0.23 -0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 75.12 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 73.37 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 70.52 -0.23 -0.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 67.22 -0.23 -0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 67.22 -0.23 -0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 68.52 -0.23 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 77.47 -0.23 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 66.82 -0.23 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.02 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 63.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.21 +3.34 +4.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 65.50 -0.23 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.45 -0.23 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.45 -0.23 -0.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 79.36 +3.94 +5.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 1 day Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 8 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Could Be Shut In For Another Week

$14 Billion In Oil And Gas Deal Signed This Week, And It’s Only Monday

$14 Billion In Oil And Gas Deal Signed This Week, And It’s Only Monday

Oil and gas M&A is…

The Only Oil Major Betting Big On Alaska

The Only Oil Major Betting Big On Alaska

While other oil majors have…

EU Could Let Member States Block Russian LNG Imports

EU Could Let Member States Block Russian LNG Imports

The European Union may let…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Remains Heavily Reliant On Western Insurance For Its Oil Shipments

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 30, 2023, 8:22 AM CDT
  • Russia’s oil exports have remained remarkably resilient since the EU and G7 implemented their price cap and embargoes.
  • While Russia’s exports haven’t collapsed, it still relies on Western insurance for more than half of the oil cargoes it sells.
  • Russia is working to create “new insurance and reinsurance systems” in order to increase its ability to negotiate the price of the oil it sells.
Join Our Community

Russia continues to rely on Western insurance for more than half of the oil cargoes it sells, which could give leverage to the West if it decides to toughen the sanctions against Moscow.  

On December 5th, the EU and G7 banned maritime transportation services from shipping Russia’s crude oil to third countries if the oil is bought above the price cap of $60 per barrel. At the same time, the EU imposed an embargo on seaborne imports of Russian oil into the bloc. Price caps for Russian oil products then came into effect on February 5, which coincided with the EU banning the seaborne imports of fuels.

While Russian exports are holding resilient, the still high dependence on Western insurance for tankers limits Moscow’s wiggle room to negotiate the price of the oil it sells.

Western insurers cover 50%-60% of the tankers that have carried Russian oil since early December, according to data in the Equasis shipping system compiled by Bloomberg.

Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), which tracks Russian energy exports, estimated earlier this month that the share of tankers covered by the price cap in crude oil shipments out of Russia was close to 60%. For oil products and chemicals, the coverage of the price cap coalition was above 70%.

“The shares of ownership and insurance of vessels carrying Russian crude and oil products & chemicals within the price cap coalition are much higher for shipments departing from Russia’s Arctic, Baltic and Black sea ports, but much lower for shipments departing from Pacific ports,” CREA said.

The still high dependence on Western insurance services has prompted Russia to seek alternatives to be able to negotiate higher prices for its oil with non-Western insurance coverage.

Russia is working to create “new insurance and reinsurance systems accepted by Russia’s clients and partners in the current environment,” Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier this week.

“We should necessarily continue the work that is already underway, to ensure the expansion of trade and economic cooperation with friendly countries, with CIS countries, with the Eurasian Economic Union,” Novak was quoted as saying.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Price Of Heavy Crude Oil Is Climbing

Next Post

Freeport LNG Returns To Full Power
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 30 2023 said:
    If this is the case, then what is the role of the Hundreds of Ghost tankers which Western media claimed that Russia has chartered?

    So either Western media is lying or the claim by Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) that the share of tankers covered by the price cap in crude oil shipments out of Russia was close to 60%, is unsubstantiated.

    The proofs that such claims are either plain lies or unsubstantiated are:

    1- President Putin decreed that Russian oil companies won’t be permitted to sell Russian crude below the cap price of $60 a barrel.

    2- US researchers from the International Finance Institute at Columbia University and California University found that Russia has been selling its crude at $74, well above the cap price; in fact 23% higher than the cap price.

    3- Almost all Russian crude oil is sold to China, India and Asian countries and oil traders which provide their own insurance so they neither need Western shipping or insurance.

    4- Russia has a very big fleet of oil tankers to carry its crude exports to all corners of the world. It can also avail itself to tankers from friendly countries like China, India and Iran if needed.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal

Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal
Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute

Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute
WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com