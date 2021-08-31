The One And Only Way To Avoid A Climate Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.52 -0.69 -1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 72.99 -0.42 -0.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.390 +0.085 +1.97%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 2.137 -0.003 -0.14%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.280 -0.033 -1.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 67.51 +0.47 +0.70%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.280 -0.033 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.53 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 71.65 +0.27 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 66.61 +1.00 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 72.95 +1.67 +2.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 70.58 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Girassol 5 days 70.33 +1.13 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.70 +0.36 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 55.36 +0.47 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 68.21 +0.47 +0.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 69.61 +0.47 +0.68%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 65.11 +0.47 +0.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 62.21 +0.47 +0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 62.21 +0.47 +0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 64.86 +0.47 +0.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 67.76 +0.47 +0.70%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 63.21 +0.47 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.50 +0.50 +0.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 70.42 -0.61 -0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.16 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.11 +0.47 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.11 +0.47 +0.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 74.13 +1.32 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 days Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 4 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 1 day So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Libya's Oil Industry Faces Crisis Following The Ouster Of NOC Chairman

Hurricane Ida Hurts Oil Demand Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Hurricane Ida Hurts Oil Demand Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

As oil markets prepare for…

Oil Stages Strong Recovery

Oil Stages Strong Recovery

With fundamentals largely remaining the…

Oil Set For Largest Weekly Gain Since October

Oil Set For Largest Weekly Gain Since October

Oil prices rose early on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi is an economic and global oil market analyst who brings in a holistic point of view connecting geopolitics, economy and politics. He has…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The One And Only Way To Avoid A Climate Crisis

By Osama Rizvi - Aug 31, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

For anyone still in doubt about climate change, the recent floods and unusual heat waves around the globe will be difficult to ignore. Floods in China have killed dozens of people and have led to warnings from the People’s Liberation Army of the possible collapse of the Yihetan dam. More than 135 people died in India when the recent heavy flooding caused major landslides. Heavy rainfall in Pakistan has left entire cities flooded and 20 people dead. A heatwave in Canada hit new records last month with more than 130 people dying because of the heat. Floods in Germany, Belgium, and Italy left 200 dead with a huge swath of land destroyed as millions of tons of trash swept the countries. Lebanon is grappling with wildfires as well that are now spreading into Syria. Turkey is fighting more than 50 fires that are spreading rapidly as a 60-year temperature record has been broken, Greece has its own fight against 56 active fires. Meanwhile, flash flood warnings were issued in Miami. The intensity and frequency of extreme weather events are climbing, and the recent IPCC report highlighted just how important it was to counter that trend.  It is against this background that one must engage with the technology narrative that argues Negative Emissions Technology (NETs) will save us from the specter of a climate crisis while we continue to grow. This promise, however, is a false one. It is important to note that technology will play a pivotal role in the collective progress against climate change, but to focus solely on technology would be a mistake. There are multiple issues with technological solutions, including their commercial viability, their scalability, and their effectiveness.

Related: The Future Of Oil Is Offshore The following charts demonstrating the impact of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology puts things into perspective. Clearly, reliance on CCS only is not a viable answer. 

CO2

Source: Ketan Joshi

The IEA’s 2050 Roadmap calls for a “3-4x scale up” in renewables per annum till 2030 as compared to 2020 and at the same time assumes a “59x scale up” of CCS per annum till 2030. When compared to the historical growth in both renewables and CCS, it is clear that these figures are incredibly unrealistic. 

CO2

Source: Ketan Joshi

It is a dangerous idea to use a ‘technological will fix all’ approach to justify the pursuit of continuous growth. Instead, we need to start to wrestle with the idea of Degrowth. According to The Absolute Impact 2021 report by Carbon Tracker Initiative, at the current rate of emission, i.e. 41.5GtCO2 per year, we only have 22 years before we see global temperatures rise by 1.75 degrees. That gives an idea as to how quickly the world needs to deal with its emissions problem.

CO2

It means there isn’t enough time for the world to wait for new technology to solve the problem. It is at this point that Degrowth becomes a very appealing idea that policymakers should pursue. To begin with, this involves rejecting the link between growth and improvement in the standard of living. This has to be countered, of course, by the fact that as the population grows more energy will be consumed. Importantly, however, “high energy civilizations” may face the risk of decline due to limitless consumption of energy. This is a good point to segue into the argument that Degrowth should begin in developed countries in order to allow the developing world to catch up.

Related: Nordic American Tankers: More Oil Is Coming To The Market

Why? It is well known that developed countries have used fossil fuels for centuries to fuel industrialization and pave the way to where they are right now. Coal and then hydrocarbons played a momentous role in this journey. Today, not only have the detrimental effects of this growth been skewed towards the global South, but the discrepancy between per capita energy consumption is still shocking. Jason Hickel in his book, The Divide, highlights that 83 percent of deaths due to climate change occurred in the lowest carbon-emitting countries, and of 588 billion tons of carbon emissions (figures until 2017) 70 percent came from industrial economies. Another very interesting measure used is Global Footprint Network’s per capita ecological footprint where a negative number shows that they are in an ecological deficit (biocapacity is less than what is being consumed). Each human can consume roughly 1.8 global hectares (gha) per annum, similar to what people in Ghana consume, but in more developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada, the number is a staggering 8 gha per annum. Despite constituting only 10 percent of the global population, the EU and the U.S. account for 23 percent of global emissions.

CO2

One can continue to highlight the discrepancies between not only the energy consumption but also the carbon emissions of more developed and less developed nations. The fact is that for many developing countries, fossil fuels remain a key lifeline as their population grows and endeavors to improve its standard of living. At the same time, and as the recent report by IPCC shows, we must cut global emissions. There is an urgent need to strike a balance, to find purpose in being moderate, and to let go of the relentless pursuit of growth. 

By Osama Rizvi for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Energy ETFs To Watch This Year

Next Post

Hurricane Ida Hurts Oil Demand Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi is an economic and global oil market analyst who brings in a holistic point of view connecting geopolitics, economy and politics. He has…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says

Oil Could Be Primed For Up To 50% Rally, Strategist Says
China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery

China Announces Major Shale Oil Discovery
All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost

All-Electric Future Comes At A Huge Cost
China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go
Alaska’s Oil Industry May Be On Its Last Legs

Alaska’s Oil Industry May Be On Its Last Legs



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com