Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.08 -0.72 -1.09%
Brent Crude 11 mins 68.28 -1.37 -1.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.863 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 23 hours 63.90 +1.17 +1.87%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.83 +0.55 +0.83%
Urals 2 days 67.43 +0.93 +1.40%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.72 +1.35 +2.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 +0.75 +1.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.44 +1.05 +1.80%
Marine 2 days 65.88 +0.45 +0.69%
Murban 2 days 69.28 +0.60 +0.87%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.40 +0.78 +1.19%
Basra Light 2 days 64.98 +0.94 +1.47%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.50 +0.57 +0.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 +0.75 +1.09%
Girassol 2 days 69.24 +0.70 +1.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 35.54 -0.61 -1.69%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.30 +1.07 +3.32%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.30 +1.07 +1.67%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.65 +1.07 +1.63%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.80 +1.07 +1.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.80 +1.07 +2.15%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.85 +1.07 +1.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.80 +1.07 +1.73%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.80 +1.07 +2.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.25 +1.00 +1.63%
Giddings 2 days 56.00 +1.00 +1.82%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.88 +0.65 +0.94%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.75 +1.30 +2.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.70 +1.30 +2.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.25 +1.30 +2.13%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +1.00 +1.82%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.06 +1.07 +1.49%
Chevron Q4’s Earnings Underwhelm

Cold Snap Heats Up Natural Gas Prices

Natural gas markets are heating…

UK's Secret Cold War Plan For Middle East Oil Fields

Declassified documents show that the…

Trump’s Solar Tariffs Won’t Kill the Industry

President Trump’s new tariffs on…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

The Oil Rig Count Rises Once Again

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 02, 2018, 12:25 PM CST Rig

The number of active oil and gas rigs decreased this week, according to Baker Hughes data, by a single rig. This brings the total number of oil and gas rigs to 946, which is an addition of 217 rigs year over year.

Still the number of oil rigs in the United States rose this week, by 6, with the number of gas rigs decreasing by 7. The number of oil rigs stands at 765 versus 586 a year ago. The number of gas rigs in the U.S. now stands at 181, up from 145 a year ago.

At 12:14pm EST, the price of a WTI barrel was trading down $1.02 (-1.55 percent) to $64.78—almost $1.00 under this same time last week. The Brent barrel trading down $1.51 (-2.17 percent) to $68.14, almost $2 per barrel under last week. While inventory figures and OPEC data are the usual catalyst for oil price swings, this week the stronger dollar has pushed oil prices downward in what is one of the biggest weekly drops in months.

U.S. crude oil production rose again, to 9.919 million bpd, from 9.878 million bpd the week before, setting another new high and getting dangerously close to that psychologically important 10.0 million bpd mark.

Canada has added hundred of rigs in the last three weeks. This week, Canada added another 14 oil rigs, but the number of gas rigs in Canada declined by 10. The total number of oil and gas rigs is now 342, with the number of gas rigs still down year over year.

The Permian basin rig count was flat this week, with the Haynesville basin seeing the biggest increase to the number of rigs, which was up by 2.

At 1:08pm EST, WTI was trading at $65.23 (-$0.57) with Brent trading at $68.56 (-$1.09).

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

