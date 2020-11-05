The Oil Price Rally That Never Was

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.44 -0.35 -0.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 40.93 -0.30 -0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.950 +0.008 +0.27%
Graph down Mars US 43 mins 39.19 -0.26 -0.66%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.09 +0.65 +1.69%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.22 +1.53 +3.95%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.22 +1.53 +3.95%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.25 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.60 +3.24 +8.91%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.950 +0.008 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 40.82 +1.00 +2.51%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 41.25 +1.07 +2.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 38.13 +0.30 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 42.74 -0.24 -0.56%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 39.77 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 40.25 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.25 -0.01 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 41.72 +0.12 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.09 +0.65 +1.69%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 48 days 27.93 -0.28 -0.99%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 29.20 +1.49 +5.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 38.15 +1.49 +4.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 39.55 +1.49 +3.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 34.80 +1.49 +4.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 34.45 +1.49 +4.52%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 34.45 +1.49 +4.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 35.15 +1.49 +4.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 35.50 +1.49 +4.38%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 34.30 +1.49 +4.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.22 +1.53 +3.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 35.25 -0.25 -0.70%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 29.00 -0.25 -0.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 39.11 +1.05 +2.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 32.74 -0.36 -1.09%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 36.69 -0.36 -0.97%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 36.69 -0.36 -0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 35.25 -0.25 -0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 +1.50 +5.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.43 +1.49 +3.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 12 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 14 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day .
  • 4 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 8 hours Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 2 days Aviation Claims—Truth, Spin and Deception (And How to Tell The Difference)
  • 5 hours What if you can turn sewage into crude oil?
  • 13 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 20 hours The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 2 days Biden's laptop
  • 2 days Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices

Breaking News:

From Billions To Millions: Canada Offshore Oil Disappointment

Is Wall Street Cutting Its Fossil Fuels Losses?

Is Wall Street Cutting Its Fossil Fuels Losses?

Oil and gas stocks have…

Bolivia May Boost Energy Exports Under New Government

Bolivia May Boost Energy Exports Under New Government

Bolivia’s new government is looking…

Texas Oil Industry May Have Left The Worst Of The Downturn Behind

Texas Oil Industry May Have Left The Worst Of The Downturn Behind

Although the Texas upstream oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Price Rally That Never Was

By Irina Slav - Nov 05, 2020, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

When the pandemic pummeled the oil industry in the spring, many called the situation unprecedented. Prices were falling because of oversupply, but demand was failing to react to lower prices because of the pandemic. Then China’s lockdown ended, and the industry breathed a sigh of relief. Things were going to get back on track. But now lockdowns are being implemented once again and a return to ‘normal’ seems as far away as it has ever been. The UK enters a month-long lockdown today. The country is nowhere near as essential for oil demand as China or India, but that is not what is important. What’s important is the fact the UK - and Germany and France before it - needed a second lockdown to handle the coronavirus that wrecked global oil demand in the spring. That’s why the announcement sent oil prices falling and even an 8-million-barrel weekly draw in U.S. crude oil inventories couldn’t bring benchmarks higher.

Reuters’ Kemp noted in his weekly column on oil that sentiment among traders had flipped from optimism to pessimism for the next six months. Earlier, there appeared to be a decent level of confidence that supply will tighten over the period, and this would push prices higher. Now, fear is resurging that consumption could remain lower than supply amid the current wave of infections. And it seems China is unlikely to come to the rescue this time.

Earlier this year, Asia’s largest economy went on an oil-buying spree, taking advantage of historically low prices. Refiners ramped up their run rates as industrial activity returned to life. And then storage space began filling while demand for the products refiners churned out remained weak. After hitting all-time highs in late spring and early summer, China’s oil imports started declining. According to analysts, this quarter, oil imports will be lower than in the third quarter, but traders will be keeping a close eye on developments to see just how weak they will be.

Related: Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices To Asian Market

Meanwhile, in the Middle East, OPEC producers are discussing something that just a couple of months ago would have been unthinkable. They are considering deepening their production cuts instead of relaxing them as planned earlier this year or extending the current rate of production curtailments.

It was agreed in April that the current production cuts, a historic 9.7 million barrels per day, would be relaxed to 7.7 million barrels per day from July. Then, as per the original agreement, the cuts were to be further relaxed to 5.7 million bpd from January 2021. Those plans were thrown out the window when prices failed to rebound, and the cartel stuck with the original cuts through July. The moment they started ramping up production, prices fell. Now, some OPEC members want to keep ramping up, and one of them isn’t even asking for permission.

Libya has been exempt from OPEC+ oil production control deals because of its domestic troubles that have seen numerous production outages at its oil fields and export terminals. Those ports were blockaded in January this year, leading to a slump in oil production from over 1 million bpd to less than 100,000 bpd. And then, in September, the blockade ended, and Libya started ramping up. To date, the country is producing 800,000 bpd that is flowing into a market that already has too much oil.

Meanwhile, travel restrictions remain, stumping any potential oil demand recovery. OPEC doesn’t have a lot of options amid budget deficits and austerity measures, so it is not really a surprise that it is talking about returning to the 9.7-million-bpd cuts. Unfortunately, even this might not help prices: traders are already prepared for an extension of the current production level, and they will quickly factor in a return to 9.7 million bpd. Prices may inch up for a while, but to hold higher, they would need some reliable, good news, such as a successful vaccine for Covid-19.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Smart Money Is Betting Big On This Trillion Dollar Lifestyle Trend
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On
Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut

Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut
A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch

A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch
Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable

Rise In COVID Cases May Force OPEC To Do The Unthinkable
Venezuela's Oil Exports Continue To Plunge

Venezuela's Oil Exports Continue To Plunge



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com