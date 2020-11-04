China’s Oil Imports Are Falling From Record Highs

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.96 +1.30 +3.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.10 +1.39 +3.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.057 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 38.01 +0.90 +2.43%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 38.44 +2.55 +7.11%
Graph up Urals 1 day 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 38.69 +0.84 +2.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 38.69 +0.84 +2.22%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 38.81 +1.29 +3.44%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 35.00 +1.08 +3.18%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.057 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 39.42 +3.03 +8.33%
Graph up Murban 1 day 39.87 +0.11 +0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 36.55 +1.37 +3.89%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 41.44 +0.74 +1.82%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 37.95 +1.45 +3.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 38.81 +1.29 +3.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 38.81 +1.29 +3.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 40.10 +1.35 +3.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 38.44 +2.55 +7.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 47 days 27.12 +0.29 +1.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 28.31 +0.85 +3.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 36.66 +0.85 +2.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 38.06 +0.85 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 34.66 +0.85 +2.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 33.41 +0.85 +2.61%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 33.41 +0.85 +2.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 34.41 +0.85 +2.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 35.01 +0.85 +2.49%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 33.41 +0.85 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 38.69 +0.84 +2.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 34.00 +0.50 +1.49%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 27.75 +0.50 +1.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 38.06 +1.22 +3.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 31.61 +0.85 +2.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 35.56 +0.85 +2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 35.56 +0.85 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 34.00 +0.50 +1.49%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 28.00 +1.00 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 40.94 +0.85 +2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 11 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 13 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 31 mins Did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Overstep by determining what the public has the right to view.
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 9 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 8 hours Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 14 hours Aviation Claims—Truth, Spin and Deception (And How to Tell The Difference)
  • 19 hours Biden's laptop
  • 8 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 3 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 13 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 days Making diamonds from thin air
  • 2 days Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden

Breaking News:

Model 3 Production Brought Tesla To Brink Of Bankruptcy

Rystad Energy: COVID To Accelerate Peak Oil Demand To 2028

Rystad Energy: COVID To Accelerate Peak Oil Demand To 2028

Global oil demand will peak…

Oil Falls As Europe Expands Lockdowns

Oil Falls As Europe Expands Lockdowns

After ending the worst month…

Bolivia May Boost Energy Exports Under New Government

Bolivia May Boost Energy Exports Under New Government

Bolivia’s new government is looking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Oil Imports Are Falling From Record Highs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 04, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

China’s crude oil imports have fallen in recent months from their record high of nearly 13 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, although imports continue to be considerably higher compared to last year’s monthly levels, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Wednesday.

Having hit an all-time high in June, Chinese crude oil imports have declined over two consecutive months by 1.77 million bpd to 11.21 million bpd in August, according to JODI data.

In September, China’s crude oil imports rose from August by 2.1 percent to 11.8 million, official data showed last month, as congestion at Chinese ports started to ease.

China’s crude oil buying binge earlier this year resulted in record-high crude imports and weeks of delays at Chinese ports during which tankers had to wait to discharge the crude oil that refiners had snapped up in the spring when they took advantage of the lowest crude oil prices in nearly two decades. 

Going forward, analysts expect that Chinese imports will not be as strong in the fourth quarter, as storage space fills up and demand for fuels in the regions it exports them to remains weak. In the final quarter of the year, Chinese crude oil imports could shed 14.5 percent from the third-quarter levels, equal to 1.7 million bpd, Reuters reported in October, citing IHS Markit associate director Shi Fenglei.

The world’s largest oil importer, China, will continue to have a significant impact on the oil market in the coming months, as most of the rest of the world continues to battle a second coronavirus wave that has stalled the already fragile global oil demand recovery. With the last of the delayed cargoes likely to discharge and clear customs in October, the market now looks with apprehension at signs about China’s oil-importing policies for the rest of the year, seeking signs of how much the ‘normal levels’ of crude imports could be.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Officially Quits The Paris Climate Agreement
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On

The $110 Trillion Trend That Bezos, Buffet And Musk Are Betting On
Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return

Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return
Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut

Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut
A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch

A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch
Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com