The No.1 Energy Stock For 2019

Marc Bruner, Chairman and CEO of Fortem Resources Inc (TSXV: FTM.V; OTCMKTS: FTMR) is one of the original developers of the unconventional oil and gas business and is a rare breed of visionary leader with a unique ability to recognize and advance fundamental paradigm shifts within the energy industry.

He calls his latest “390 million-barrel river of oil” find, “His greatest find in his career”.

No wonder. He’s a second-generation oil man. It’s in his blood.

Mr. Bruner is a second-generation oil and gas executive whose father, Arnold Bruner, famously sold off Texas Oil & Gas, which was the largest independent oil and gas group when it was sold in the 1960s for $4.5bn. Upon his father’s death in 1976, the younger Bruner took over the family business. He’s carried on his father’s legacy.

Upon his father’s death in 1976, the younger Bruner took over the family business. He’s carried on his father’s legacy.

Bruner has created billions in shareholder value ... in every conceivable market... with a string of incredible successes throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

The Bruner family has a simple time-proven strategy: at the bottom of the market, snap up assets other firms are eager to shed.

Then wait for the market to pick back up before kicking those assets into over-drive to make a killing.

And right now, Fortem Resources (TSXV: FTM.V; OTCMKTS: FTMR) looks forward to achieving the same great success.

(Click to enlarge)

This little firm has spent the last 3 years buying up everything that meets its criteria—including an incredible find in Alberta that could potentially produce

And with prices edging upwards and the global market tightening, it looks like Fortem’s time has finally come.

The current market capitalization is around $200 million USD... but recent resource estimate reports from Apex Global Engineering Inc., audited by Deloitte suggest that Fortem could be sitting on more than 390 million barrels of crude oil.

And it gets even better, the company has cut a deal with a Canadian oil major, for a property which is adjacent and more than three times the size of its current asset. This could potentially triple its resources at its most promising oil play.

Here are five reasons to take a look at Fortem (TSXV: FTM.V; OTCMKTS: FTMR), Marc Bruner’s newest adventure in unconventional oil and gas:

#1 The Original Texas Oil Man Has Created $550 Million... $3.7 Billion... $7 Billion in Value...

He’s been called an “unconventional oil play legend.”

Marc Bruner is, simply put, one of the biggest names on the independent unconventional oil and gas playing field…and he’s brought his unique talents and legendary persona to Fortem Resources Inc.

Bruner was the founding Chairman of Ultra Petroleum in 1996 (NASDAQ:UPL), with a focus on unconventional oil and gas. Even in 1996, Bruner could see where things were headed. Traditional crude was out, unconventional plays were in, and Bruner wanted to be on the ground floor.

With Ultra, Bruner helped spearhead the development of the Pinedale and Jonah Fields in Wyoming, two plays that became incredibly lucrative. During his time at Ultra, the company’s capitalization grew by more than $7 billion.

Bruner founded Pennaco energy Inc. in 1997, an unconventional energy firm focused on uncovering methane projects from coal beds in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The tiny firm, with a market cap of under $1 million, traded for 20c in 1997.

The purchase may have looked like a gambit…but it paid off big time.

In 2000, energy giant Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) bought out Bruner’s Pennaco for $550 million.

After Pennaco, Bruner started up Falcon Oil & Gas in 2005, a global energy company that today holds interests across 12 million acres in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. As CEO and President from 2005 to 2010, Bruner built the company into a goliath firm worth $3.7 billion.

Needless to say, Bruner is a man who delivers…he has an incredible track-record for taking tiny plays and turning them into big fortunes.

And he’s set to do it again with Fortem Resources (TSXV: FTM.V; OTCMKTS: FTMR).

#2 A Veteran Oil Man With A Proven Track Record

Fortem’s business model seems simple: snap up valuable assets at low prices when the market’s at its lowest.

Flash back to 2012, right before the oil bubble burst. Fortem, formerly Strongbow Resources, had an asset in Alberta inside the Viking formation: 8 sections, 5120 acres, a single well in production. Then the market tanked.

Fortem sat tight, waiting for prices to rebound. But while they were sitting at the bottom, the company started looking out for other assets that could be turned to market once things picked up. Fortem was in a unique position: thanks to solid management, it was relatively debt-free.

(Click to enlarge)

So the company went on a shopping spree, picking up assets in Utah such as Rolling Rock Resources (131,000 acres) and the Black Dragon Energy (165,000 acres) and Colony Energy (64,000 acres) in Canada. It was a buyers’ market: hundreds of O&G firms had leveraged high prices and taken on huge piles of debt, so when the market bottomed out these assets were being dumped at rock bottom prices.

When the market turned back around in 2016, Fortem was sitting on a bevy of assets, ranging from Rolling Rock Resources, Black Dragon Energy, Colony Energy and Big Lake Energy, all under Fortem’s direct control.

(Click to enlarge)

Note: Some of the properties held by the company is subject to certain retransfer rights if payments aren’t made.

Marc Bruner’s been playing this game a long time. He’s made this model work with Ultra, Pennaco, and Falcon.

Along the way, he oversaw negotiations and contracts with Halliburton, Exxon Mobil, Questar Gas, Hess Corporation and more...

Delivering billions in value to early shareholders.

And now he’s set to repeat his previous successes with Fortem (TSXV: FTM.V; OTCMKTS: FTMR), in what he’s calling his biggest deal ever.

#3 - 390 Million Barrel “River of Oil”

Among the bevy of assets Fortem has snapped up are some incredible finds.

Take the Colony Energy play at Godin in Alberta, Canada. About 15 km east of the highly-successful Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) play at Brintnell Project and the Pelican Lake, Colony’s 64,000-acre play, shares much of the same geological architecture.

Bruner used his corporate savvy to work out the acquisition last October. The Colony play at Godin looks to be the ideal heavy oil play, which touches on the Wabiskaw formation and the McMurray formation, both well known to heavy oil drillers.

The oil is 17 and 19 gravity, and Bruner reckons there’s a “river of oil—it’s unbelievable,” in an area that’s produced 250 million barrels in the last 10 years.

He calls it, the "greatest find in his career”.

That’s because Wabiskaw formation at Godin is virtually IDENTICAL to the find at Brintnell—according to a study by Apex Global Engineering, audited by Deloitte, the find is “analogous to the Brintnell…in-depth, porosity, oil saturation and structure.”

(Click to enlarge)

Remember, this is a property that Fortem (TSXV: FTM.V; OTCMKTS: FTMR) snapped up when the oil and gas market was reeling from the oil price bust. So, what are the numbers?

Well, when you have comparative analysis (NI 51-101 valuation report) between the Brintnell field and Colony play at Godin, it seems like Fortem Resources Inc is way undervalued based on their current market capitalization.

(Click to enlarge)

The latest NI 51-101 report shows that Colony’s field holds 390 million barrels of oil.

And the Brintnell Field producing approximately 88,000 bpd, the field at Godin could become highly productive, very quickly.

#4 Fortem's Additional Oil Plays

Godin is the most promising asset in Fortem’s arsenal right now…but the company’s good news doesn’t stop there.

Next, there’s the Moenkopi play, owned by Fortem through its subsidiary Black Dragon Energy—165,000 acres which could be holding an estimated 472.9 million barrels in place, as per the NI 51-101 report by Apex Engineering and audited by Deloitte.

(Click to enlarge)

Then there’s the Mancos find, owned by subsidiary Rolling Rock Resources, which Fortem snapped up a few years ago. The shale find at Mancos, covering 131,888 acres in Utah, is a proven producing shallow oil shale resource play and its acreage sits in the peak oil maturity window of the Southern Uinta Basin. Multiple vertical penetrations have produced up to 120,000 bbls, which confirms commercial resource presence. The property is drill-ready with shallow to medium depths for low findings and reasonable development costs. Other deeper formations like the Granite Wash/Arkose are present and could make for a very interesting play with potentially larger oil in place to accompany the Mancos formation. Three Federal exploratory units have been formed under Mancos Flats, Windy Mesa and Grand Mancos. There are currently 17 legacy wells producing oil and gas with a 75-mile natural gas gathering lines, a gas processing facility and two compressor stations.

(Click to enlarge)

The Big Lake Energy asset has 8 contiguous sections (5,120 acres) based on the Viking formation where light oil fairways extend from the Plato Field in Southwest Saskatchewan to the Redwater Field in Eastern Alberta. There are currently 135 horizontal oil wells drilled or licensed surrounding the Compeer land base. The region has well-defined light oil and to date, immense activity has taken place by major companies such as Penn West, Apache and Baytex within a 5-10-mile radius.

(Click to enlarge)

These are all massive oil finds, and they’re all in Marc Bruner’s hands…the man who has made and re-made billion dollar companies, and who seems poised to repeat the miracle with Fortem Resources Inc (TSXV: FTM.V; OTCMKTS: FTMR).

#5 A $188 Million Market Cap Company Sitting on 390 Million Barrels of Oil

In oil and gas, there’s rarely anything that looks like a sure thing… but that could be about to change.

Marc Bruner is a legend in unconventional oil and gas—he’s turned measly little sub-$1 million market cap firms into billion-dollar giants. And he seems pointed to do it again with Fortem.

Just look at the data:

A little company with a small market cap—snapped up a bunch of quality assets at bargain-barrel prices, just when oil was at its lowest—assets that sit next to productive fields brimming with value—just waiting for the right moment to turn on the spigot.

Remember, this was a man who turned a $1 million company into a $550 million purchase in less than a year. He grew another company into $3.7 billion, another into $7 billion.

Right now, Fortem has a market cap of $188 million, and its stock trades at a low compared to its valuation reports… but how long do you think that will last when they start developing their assets in the coming months?

Once the Godin property begins producing, Fortem will be tapping into a field capable of generating potentially as much as 390 million barrels of oil.

Smart energy investors have joined Marc Bruner on his latest journey with Fortem Resources (TSXV: FTM.V; OTCMKTS: FTMR)... the greatest find of his career.

By. Ian Jenkins

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward?looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies’ actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies, the success of the companies’ drilling excursions and mining operations, the size and growth of the market for the companies’ products and services, the companies’ability to fund their capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement. Daybreak Financial LLC and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Publisher”) is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to hire a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by a third party Fortem Resources to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing concerning Fortem Resources. A third party Fortem Resources paid the Publisher [to be confirmed] fifteen thousand per month to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles and certain banner ads. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker?dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company’s SEC and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on an interview conducted with the company’s CEO, and does not contain any material, non?public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.