The New Playbook For U.S. Shale: More For Shareholders, Less Output Growth

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.37 +2.25 +3.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.22 +2.38 +3.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.79 +2.72 +3.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.344 +0.078 +3.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.550 +0.067 +2.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 -3.57 -4.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.96 -2.89 -3.81%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 67.72 -2.70 -3.83%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.550 +0.067 +2.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.21 -2.78 -3.71%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.56 -2.89 -3.78%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 71.15 -3.69 -4.93%
Graph down Basra Light 561 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.35 -3.49 -4.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 -3.57 -4.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 -3.57 -4.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.65 -3.56 -4.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.96 -2.89 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 45.87 -3.05 -6.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 69.27 -3.05 -4.22%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 67.52 -3.05 -4.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 64.67 -3.05 -4.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 61.37 -3.05 -4.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 61.37 -3.05 -4.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 62.67 -3.05 -4.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 71.62 -3.05 -4.08%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 60.97 -3.05 -4.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.50 -3.25 -4.87%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.25 -3.25 -5.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.35 -3.05 -4.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 -3.05 -4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 -3.05 -4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.50 -3.25 -4.87%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 12 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 13 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

May Inflation Comes In Lower Than Expected

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

U.S. Defense Department officials have…

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Drop After Volatile Week   

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Drop After Volatile Week   

Europe’s benchmark natural gas prices…

Labor Shortage Threatens Energy Transition Targets

Labor Shortage Threatens Energy Transition Targets

With fewer youngsters interested in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The New Playbook For U.S. Shale: More For Shareholders, Less Output Growth

By Alex Kimani - Jun 13, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. shale drillers have abandoned their trigger-happy drilling days and are mostly sticking to their pledge to cut costs, return money to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks.
  • Energy companies have cut capex by nearly half but increased cash returns to shareholders by nearly five-fold. 
  • The oil and gas sector spent 1% of cash flows on low-carbon and clean energy projects in 2022, up from zero in 2016.
Join Our Community
Shale rig

The last two energy crises that threatened hundreds of energy companies with bankruptcy have rewritten the O&G playbook. At the height of the shale boom,  the U.S. Shale Patch expanded production aggressively and also made numerous aggressive tactical or cyclical acquisitions. However, the 2020 oil price crash that sent oil prices into negative territory has seen energy companies adopt a more restrained, strategic, and environment-focused approach in their spending. 

U.S. shale drillers have abandoned their trigger-happy drilling days and are mostly sticking to their pledge to cut costs, return money to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks, and also pay down debt. This has pretty much become the trend even on a global scale.

Many investors may already be aware of the new modus operandi by oil and gas companies. However, what is not readily apparent is the full extent of the change in ethos. Well, the change has been pretty dramatic: the International Energy Agency (IEA) has revealed that energy companies spent a mere 48% of their operating cash flow on capital spending in 2022, down sharply from 93% in 2016 but hiked dividends and share repurchases to 39% of cash flows up from 7% in 2016. 

In effect, energy companies have cut capex by nearly half but increased cash returns to shareholders by nearly five-fold. 

In a clear sign of the times, the amount of capital investment flowing into the solar sector is poised to overtake the amount of investment going into oil production for the first time ever in 2023, the International Energy Association has reportedRelated: Deadly Cyclone In India Halts Fuel Exports And Operations At Offshore Rigs

According to Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, for every dollar invested in fossil fuels, about 1.7 dollars are now going into clean energy. Solar investments are expected to attract over $1 billion a day in 2023 with over $1.7 trillion slated to flow clean energy technologies such as EVs, renewables and storage. Overall, global investment in energy is projected to hit ~$2.8 trillion in the current year. 

The oil and gas sector spent 1% of cash flows on low-carbon and clean energy projects in 2022, up from zero in 2016. These companies have also been taking advantage of high commodity prices to pay down debt, with 13% of cash flow going into debt repayments in 2021 and 2022 up from nearly zero.

Source: Pensions & Investments

M&A Declines

Yet another market segment has witnessed major change in the energy transition: Mergers and Acquisitions. Oil and gas executives have become increasingly hesitant to pull the trigger on new deals, with mergers in the U.S. energy sector decreasing both in volume and deal value. 

While there have been some headline-grabbing big deals recently, on a quarterly basis the stats tell a different story. 

According to GlobalData’s United States of America (USA) Lower 48 Unconventional Oil and Gas (Major Shale Plays) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026 report, shale-related deal volume fell a whopping 60% Y/Y with only 21 deals consummated during the quarter while total deal value fell 38%Y/Y to $9.5B.

Most of those deals were struck in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas, where assets can be purchased for the value of existing production alone. That’s quite unnerving considering that energy experts generally expected a deluge of M&A action with the sector enjoying some of its highest profits in years. The biggest deals during the quarter was the acquisition of Eagle Ford operator Ranger Oil by Canada's Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) for $2.5 billion as well as Chesapeake Energy’s (NASDAQ:CHK) asset sale to WildFire Energy for $1.42 billion as well as a separate $1.4 billion sales agreement with Britain's INEOS.

"The collapse in deal counts is really remarkable, with the low count likely the new normal in shale M&A. We are seeing far fewer opportunities for deals in the current market that is much more consolidated and has much less undeveloped resources," said Dittmar. 

“While opportunities still exist, shale M&A may be in its latter stages,"Andrew Dittmar, a director at Enverus, has said, blaming low commodity prices for the sharp slowdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, Enervus says that total value of future deals is likely to rise again in the Permian, noting that top-tier locations there have sold for $2 million and up to $3 million meaning only companies with deep pockets will be able to buy into the basin.

Source: GlobalData Oil & Gas Intelligence Center

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Centrica's Profits Soar, But CEO Pay Raises Eyebrows
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China
U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker

U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker
Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com