More Money Will Flow Into Solar Than Oil For The First Time

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.21 +0.54 +0.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 26 mins 77.48 +0.53 +0.69%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.83 +1.05 +1.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.427 +0.010 +0.41%
Graph up Gasoline 39 mins 2.714 +0.011 +0.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 2 days 71.47 +0.84 +1.19%
Chart Gasoline 39 mins 2.714 +0.011 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.77 -1.41 -1.85%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.34 -0.92 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.42 +0.74 +0.99%
Graph down Basra Light 545 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.66 +0.68 +0.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.05 +0.70 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.28 +1.03 +1.80%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 50.58 -2.51 -4.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 73.98 -2.51 -3.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 72.23 -2.51 -3.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 69.38 -2.51 -3.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 66.08 -2.51 -3.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 66.08 -2.51 -3.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 67.38 -2.51 -3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 76.33 -2.51 -3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 65.68 -2.51 -3.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.50 -2.50 -3.52%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 62.25 -2.50 -3.86%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.82 +0.95 +1.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.36 -2.51 -3.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.31 -2.51 -3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.31 -2.51 -3.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.50 -2.50 -3.52%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 -1.25 -1.98%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Two Largest Pension Funds In U.S. Could Be Forced Into $15B Oil, Gas Divestment

The U.S. Solar Industry Is Set To Rebound In 2023

The U.S. Solar Industry Is Set To Rebound In 2023

The U.S. solar industry is…

Emerging Markets Grapple With Rising Solar Panel Costs

Emerging Markets Grapple With Rising Solar Panel Costs

The cost of solar PV…

SpaceX Rocket Sends Solar Power Prototype Into Orbit

SpaceX Rocket Sends Solar Power Prototype Into Orbit

The Caltech Space Solar Power…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

More Money Will Flow Into Solar Than Oil For The First Time

By Alex Kimani - May 28, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • According to Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, solar investments are expected to attract over $1 billion a day in 2023.
  • Since the energy crisis hit two years ago, many of the world’s governments have doubled down on renewable energy since they view the sector as an ideal way to not only decarbonize but also achieve energy security.
  • Several oil producing hubs including Saudi Arabia and UAE are investing heavily in renewable energy as they try to diversify their economies.
Join Our Community
Solar

The amount of capital investment flowing into the solar sector is poised to overtake the amount of investment going into oil production for the first time ever in 2023, the International Energy Association has reported

According to Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director, solar investments are expected to attract over $1 billion a day in 2023 with over $1.7 trillion slated to flow clean energy technologies such as EVs, renewables and storage. Overall, global investment in energy is projected to hit ~$2.8 trillion in the current year. 

Speaking to CNBC’s Arabile Gumede on Thursday, Birol said there was a “growing gap between the investment in fossil energy and investment [in] clean energy. Clean energy is moving fast--faster than many people realize. This is clear in the investment trends, where clean technologies are pulling away from fossil fuels. For every dollar invested in fossil fuels, about 1.7 dollars are now going into clean energy.”

Since the energy crisis hit two years ago, many of the world’s governments have doubled down on renewable energy since they view the sector as an ideal way to not only decarbonize but also achieve energy security. Further, several oil producing hubs including Saudi Arabia and UAE are investing heavily in renewable energy as they try to diversify their economies.

Global energy investment in clean energy and in fossil fuels, 2015-2023e

Source: IEA

Cheaper than oil and gas

Another big reason why the clean energy sector is growing fast is due to the fact that after many decades, renewable energy is finally competitive with fossil fuels in electricity generation.

Last year, Energy Intelligence’s senior reporter Philippe Roos analyzed the cost of generating electricity, also known as levelized cost of energy (LCOE), of conventional and renewable forms of electricity generation in five regions: the U.S., Western Europe, Japan, the Mideast and developing Asia. The data, which also include break-even prices for oil, gas and coal in the Mideast and developing Asia, was based on Energy Intelligence’s proprietary LCOE model. 

The EI study revealed that renewables had overtaken gas permanently on cost-effectiveness, with the race for lowest cost remaining mostly between solar photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind. This trend rings true even in Japan, where the scarcity of real estate handicaps land-intensive renewables, onshore wind beats coal and PV displaces gas.

REGIONAL NEWBUILD POWER GENERATION COSTS

($/MWh)

United States

Europe

Japan

Dvlpg. Asia

Middle East

Large Solar PV

36.6

69.6

116.6

36.6

32.3

Onshore Wind

40.9

54.1

83.3 

46.9

60.7

Gas CCGT

52.4

200.5

183.8 

169.8

167.5

Large Hydro

57.9

75.7

78.0

46.6

92.5

Coal

73.2

182.3

94.2 

64.6

123.8

Geothermal

84.8

84.8

126.9 

38.0

163.0

Gas OCGT

94.7

316.9 

284.4

272.0

267.1

Offshore Wind

95.1

191.9 

191.9

109.8

101.7

Nuclear

104.1

104.1 

118.4

57.8

86.6

ADVERTISEMENT

Solar CSP

115.6

176.0 

NA

187.8

114.8

Biomass

131.8

131.8 

131.9

107.6

125.4

Coal with CCS

142.1

211.0 

192.4

134.5

225.5

Wave-Tidal

274.4

274.4 

268.5

260.2

260.0

Legend:

CCGT: combined-cycle gas turbines 

OCGT: open-cycle gas-turbine

CSP: concentrated solar power

According to the LCOE report, “wind and PV generation costs remain lower than fossil fuel alternatives, especially with current high gas and coal prices”, and with supply chain issues troubling both sectors equally, renewable technologies are still the cheapest.  

A possible exception to this trend later this year is natural gas since gas prices have fallen so dramatically over the past couple of months.

After hitting multi-decade highs shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, natural gas prices in Europe have declined sharply with prices on course to drop by as much as 15% this week alone. Prices have now crashed 90% since the August 2022 record-high of over $322 (300 euros) per MWh with weak  industrial demand and high inventories for this time of the year the main reasons.

In contrast, oil and coal prices remain well above their 5-year averages. With OPEC+ willing to go to great lengths to keep prices high and U.S. shale drillers unwilling or unable to rapidly ramp-up production, oil markets are likely to remain relatively tight at least in the medium term.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How The Renewable Boom Can Counter Energy Poverty In Rural Areas
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels
Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?

Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?
Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices
OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Boost Middle East Oil Prices

OPEC+ Cuts Fail To Boost Middle East Oil Prices
Oil Moves Higher As EIA Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Moves Higher As EIA Reports Huge Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com