The Net-Zero Narrative Is Riddled With Holes

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days SellBuy 72.07 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days SellBuy 74.10 +0.31 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days SellBuy 4.060 +0.057 +1.42%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days SellBuy 2.134 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.291 +0.018 +0.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%
Chart Mars US 2 days 70.07 +0.21 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.291 +0.018 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 72.03 +1.00 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 3 days 73.19 +0.94 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 69.23 +1.08 +1.58%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 75.37 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 73.36 +0.86 +1.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 3 days 72.88 +0.79 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.19 +0.22 +0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 58.51 +1.61 +2.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 70.91 +1.61 +2.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 72.31 +1.61 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 67.91 +1.61 +2.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 65.91 +1.61 +2.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 65.91 +1.61 +2.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 67.91 +1.61 +2.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 70.56 +1.61 +2.34%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 65.91 +1.61 +2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 62.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 69.11 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 66.02 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 69.97 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.97 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 60.50 +2.75 +4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 74.39 +2.88 +4.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 20 hours California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 2 days Colonial pipeline hack
  • 3 days Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 1 day Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 4 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.

Breaking News:

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

Coal-Based Bitcoin Mining Jumps In Kazakhstan Amid China’s Ban

Coal-Based Bitcoin Mining Jumps In Kazakhstan Amid China’s Ban

Kazakhstan, where fossil fuels make…

A Terrible Time For OPEC+ To Resolve Differences

A Terrible Time For OPEC+ To Resolve Differences

It seems that Saudi Arabia…

Clash Of the Energy Titans: Oil vs. Solar

Clash Of the Energy Titans: Oil vs. Solar

The war between the oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Net-Zero Narrative Is Riddled With Holes

By Irina Slav - Jul 25, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

When the International Energy Agency released its Roadmap to Net Zero report, OPEC slammed it as “destabilizing.” Russia said the IEA’s plan could push oil to $200 per barrel. Even the IEA itself said the targets in the roadmap were going to be challenging. And yet, the people who will foot the bill for the energy transition are being told nothing about challenges. Bjorn Lomborg, environmentalist and president of the Copenhagen Consensus, recently addressed this discrepancy between the public narrative and the realities of the energy transition in this article for the Financial Post. In it, Lomborg noted the paradoxical claims that, on the one hand, net-zero will be the most challenging thing humankind has ever had to do (per IEA) and, on the other, “No one is being asked for a sacrifice” (per John Kerry, President Biden’s climate envoy).

“George Orwell called this willingness to espouse contradictory claims doublethink,” Lomborg noted in his article, adding that “It is politically expedient and gets climate-alarmed politicians reelected. But if we want to fix climate change, we need honesty. Currently promised climate policies will be incredibly expensive.”

The cost of the transition is one area that proponents of fast-tracking net-zero plans are shy about discussing. There is, for example, a lot of reporting on the cost declines in solar and wind technology, but there is little about solar and wind waste, which is turning into a problem already.

A recent article in the Harvard Business Review addressed this problem bluntly. The essence of the problem is that official reports about solar power deployment—and consequent waste—are based on the assumption that all panels now in operation will live through the end of their productive lives, which is not the case in reality, the authors note.

The International Renewable Energy Agency, for instance, admits that large amounts of solar panel waste could be generated in a decade but, the authors of the HBR article write, these large amounts of waste will, in fact, be generated much sooner because people are being actively encouraged to swap their old panels for new, more efficient ones. Most solar panels, in other words, will not live through the end of their productive lives.

Waste is only one cost aspect of the energy transition that doesn’t get talked about much. There is also the issue of critical minerals that are used in EV batteries and that are going to become a lot more expensive than they are now because of the projected massive demand increase resulting from the push to replace ICE vehicles with electric ones.

Related: The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

There are already warnings that lithium supply is about to tighten further because of insufficient investment in new output. This will push the price of the battery metal even higher. This means EV batteries will become more expensive and, consequently, EVs, too, will cost more. Following the course governments have been following so far with regard to EVs, more expensive EVs will mean more subsidies for their potential buyers. More subsidies, for their part, would eventually mean higher taxes for everyone in the respective country because that’s where the money for subsidies comes from.

There are plenty of examples of the sacrifices that, according to John Kerry, we won’t need to make, and paying more for energy is only one of them. A more serious sacrifice that does get mentioned occasionally is energy consumption. While some net-zero plans talk about growing energy demand and satisfying it, this is not the case with the IEA report and a few others addressing the topic.

Indeed, the easiest way to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels is to use less of them. This is also true of all energy. The less energy we use, the better it is for the environment. But is it actually possible to somehow convince people to use less energy? Hardly, unless you force them to use less energy, and this is a risky course of action that costs votes to politicians.

What, then, are we to do? According to Lomborg, we need to talk about the challenges of climate change honestly, beginning with the fact that the damages anthropogenic climate change has caused the planet so far are not as dramatic as some computer models suggest. He gives us an example media reports that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the worst in history. Actual data shows that it wasn’t, but this did not get reported.

Honesty is certainly a good start, although it has its own cost and. For politicians, this cost will be high, which is why an honest discussion of climate change is unlikely. Setting more realistic emission goals would be a good step, too. This is also as unlikely as an honest discussion. Lofty goals draw in environmentally conscious—and deeply concerned by media reports—voters. Realistic goals don’t bring in the votes.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Is Finally Embracing The Electric Vehicle Boom

Next Post

Big Oil Faces Mounting Pressure To Cut Upstream Emissions
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit
Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal
Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts

Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts
The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80
Could This Be The Most Promising Oil Play Of The Decade?

Could This Be The Most Promising Oil Play Of The Decade?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com