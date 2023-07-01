Get Exclusive Intel
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

The Man Behind The Success Of Modern Lithium Ion Batteries

By Robert Rapier - Jul 01, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Engineer John Goodenough, the founding father of modern day lithium ion batteries passed away at 100.
  • But Goodenough’s groundbreaking work began in the 1970s and led to the development of the first practical rechargeable lithium-ion battery.
  • Goodenough’s advancements in lithium-ion battery technology have had a profound impact on various industries.
Battery

I am sure many of us have entertained fantasies of making some remarkable discovery that changes the world for the better. For one reason or another, only a small percentage of people make an enormous impact that affects the entire world.

But John B. Goodenough was such a person. Dr. Goodenough passed away on June 25, 2023 at the age of 100. He was an American materials scientist and engineer who is renowned for his significant contributions toward the development of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

He was born on July 25, 1922, in Jena, Germany to American parents. Goodenough’s family moved to the United States in 1923. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Yale University in 1944. He served in World War II and then earned a Ph.D. in physics at the University of Chicago.

But Goodenough’s groundbreaking work began in the 1970s and led to the development of the first practical rechargeable lithium-ion battery, revolutionizing portable electronic devices in the process. His research involved the use of lithium cobalt oxide as a cathode material, greatly enhancing battery performance and energy storage capacity.

He made several important contributions to battery technology. His team discovered that lithium ions could shuttle between the cathode and anode of a battery, enabling efficient and reversible energy storage. He also explored different materials, including lithium iron phosphate and lithium manganese oxide, which further improved battery performance. Related: Oil Industry Leaders Remain Confident About Long-Term Demand

Goodenough’s advancements in lithium-ion battery technology have had a profound impact on various industries, including consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and renewable energy storage. His work paved the way for the development of lightweight, high-energy-density batteries that power modern devices and contribute to the transition to cleaner energy sources.

His accomplishments have been widely recognized. In 2019, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, along with Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino, for their contributions to the development of lithium-ion batteries.

Goodenough has received numerous other prestigious awards, including the National Medal of Science, the Japan Prize, and the Enrico Fermi Award. John B. Goodenough’s research and innovations in battery technology have had a transformative impact on society, enabling the proliferation of portable electronics and advancing the shift toward more sustainable energy solutions.

His work exemplifies the power of scientific inquiry and its potential to shape our modern world. Regarding his lasting impact on the world, perhaps nobody ever had a more fitting name than “Goodenough.”

By Robert Rapier

