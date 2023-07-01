Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 21 hours 70.64 +0.78 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 hours 74.90 +0.56 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.87 +0.82 +1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 21 hours 2.798 +0.097 +3.59%
Graph up Gasoline 21 hours 2.634 +0.016 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 71.84 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Gasoline 21 hours 2.634 +0.016 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 579 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 9 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 32 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.61 +0.30 +0.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 72.01 +0.30 +0.42%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.26 +0.30 +0.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 67.41 +0.30 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 65.41 +0.30 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 74.36 +0.30 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.71 +0.30 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 57.75 -1.75 -2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 61.93 -1.46 -2.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Is OPEC Locked Into Supply Cuts With Oil Below $75

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Rise On Abnormally Warm Summer

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Rise On Abnormally Warm Summer

Hotter-than-expected temperatures across Europe are…

The EV Sector Has A Serious Overproduction Problem

The EV Sector Has A Serious Overproduction Problem

Sales have been rising and…

Supply Worries Drive Oil Prices Higher

Supply Worries Drive Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices moved higher early…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

By Eurasianet - Jul 01, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The new logistics company will aim to simplify cargo handling and streamline tariffs on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, reducing the delivery times from 53 to 10-15 days.
  • The volume of goods transported on this route has increased by 64% since last year, though further investments in infrastructure are needed to maintain this growth rate.
  • The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, also signed bilateral agreements with Azerbaijan and Georgia to increase connectivity and trade, including increasing flight frequencies and capacity at the Batumi oil terminal.
Join Our Community
Kazakhstan trade

Kazakhstan has in a fresh effort to ease bottlenecks in a transportation corridor bypassing Russia reached an understanding with Azerbaijan and Georgia to set up a jointly run and owned logistics company. 

The agreement was signed last week at the culmination of a trip to the South Caucasus nations by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

The goal behind establishing the company will be to simplify the process of handling cargo transportation between China and Europe and to streamline the tariff process. 

Pessimistic analyses on the prospects of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor, as it is also known, often cite the fact that cargo is required to cross multiple national borders. The Azerbaijani-Georgian-Kazakh logistics company is envisioned as a way of overcoming that hurdle. 

Considerable progress has been made on easing the passage of goods already. 

Kazakhstan’s Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry has reported that delivery times for goods being carried from China to Europe across the trans-Caspian route have decreased over the past year from 53 days to just 18-23 days. The goal is to bring that down even further, to 10-15 days. 

While the physical volume of goods is relatively modest, the trend is positive. The amount of cargo traffic by weight carried along the route from the beginning of the year through to June exceeded 1 million tons, an increase of 64 percent compared to the same period last year.

But while delivery times can be brought down through efficient coordination, volumes cannot be increased without investment in new infrastructure. Related: Oil Industry Leaders Remain Confident About Long-Term Demand

As Gaidar Abdikerimov, the secretary-general of the association of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, has explained to Eurasianet, the bottleneck most plaguing the Caspian’s transit potential is the South Caucasus. Underdeveloped port infrastructure limits capacity and causes congestion, he has said.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili acknowledged this problem during his meeting with Smailov.

“We are cooperating to eliminate bottlenecks on the route and make the Middle Corridor even more attractive for the countries of Central Asia, China and other Asian countries in general,” Garibashvili said.

He also said that the Georgian authorities are working on the modernization of the railway network and the construction of a new port.

Smailov’s tour produced much other business in connectivity besides. One of the 10 bilateral agreements he signed with Azerbaijan will see the number of permitted flights between the two countries rise from a maximum of 32 per week to 42.

Astana says its goal is to ramp up exports to Azerbaijan so as to reach $1 billion in bilateral trade, up from the $500 million recorded in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the agreements concluded in Georgia was one on increasing capacity at the Batumi oil terminal, which belongs to Kazakhstan and provides Kazakh oil with an outlet to the Black Sea market. This corridor is seen as a particularly important component of Kazakhstan’s strategy to reduce its reliance on Russian territory for export of its oil.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Africa's Urban Growth Sparks New Opportunities For Investment
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse
Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke
Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War
U.S. Shale Has Finally Grown Up

U.S. Shale Has Finally Grown Up
Traders To Blame As European Gas Markets Descend Into Chaos

Traders To Blame As European Gas Markets Descend Into Chaos

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com