  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 9 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Canadian Think Thank: Government Should Back U.S. In TC Energy Pipeline Lawsuit

The Impact Of Misinformation On Wind Energy Development

The Impact Of Misinformation On Wind Energy Development

Misinformation and poor public opinion…

New Wind Harvester Can Generate Power From A Gentle Breeze

New Wind Harvester Can Generate Power From A Gentle Breeze

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University…

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

Big Oil is betting big…

Europe To Face Offshore Wind Tower Deficit By 2028

By Rystad Energy - Jun 28, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Rystad Energy's analysis reveals that Europe's demand for offshore wind towers will outstrip manufacturing capacity by 2028, with supply able to meet only about 70% of the demand.
  • To prevent this, European manufacturers must begin expansion projects within the next two years, given that constructing new manufacturing facilities can take two to three years.
  • While Spain and Denmark currently lead Europe in offshore wind tower supply, the demand is set to increase significantly as offshore wind developers request larger turbines.
Offshore Wind

Offshore wind developments are a critical component of Europe’s energy transition plans, but a supply headache could be on the horizon for the industry before the end of the decade. Rystad Energy’s modeling shows that in 2028, demand for offshore turbine towers will outstrip manufacturing capacity, signaling that time is running out for the continent to address the issue and ramp up production capabilities.

Rystad Energy’s offshore wind capacity outlook shows that wind tower manufacturing capacity will keep pace and exceed demand before 2028. However, that year is the turning point, and in 2029, demand will surpass manufacturing capacity by a significant margin. Steel demand for offshore wind towers will total more than 1.7 million tonnes in 2029, but manufacturing capacity will be a maximum of around 1.3 million tonnes, meaning supply can only meet about 70% of demand.

If Europe is to reverse this trend, manufacturers need to initiate expansion in the next two years, since it takes between two and three years to build new facilities. These forecasts assume no major steel shortage, so manufacturers can work at full capacity. If a shortage materializes, Europe could face a supply issue even earlier than expected.

Turbine sizes keep growing as the importance of offshore wind to the global power grid accelerates, and tower demand is projected to surge accordingly. This is a golden opportunity for manufacturers to capitalize on increased demand, but new capacity needs to be added imminently if Europe is going to avoid a supply headache.

Alexander Flotre, vice president, Rystad Energy

Learn more with Rystad Energy’s Wind Solution. 

Since constructing a tower manufacturing facility can take three years, European producers must initiate more expansions within the next two years, at the latest. They should not find this problematic as wind towers are made of steel, with no particularly complex or specialized machinery required.

While the average turbine capacity fixed in Europe in 2023 is expected to reach almost 10 megawatts (MW), Rystad Energy estimates that 50% of the total turbines installed between 2029 and 2035 will be bigger than 14 MW, with some projects forecasting to build 20-MW at the beginning of 2030.

It is instructive to note that a tower’s weight varies with the hub height, which is required to be more than half of the rotor diameter – excluding the clearance to the water surface – and which fluctuates from country to country.

In addition, as rotor dimensions grow, turbine sizes increase and larger towers are required. This growth is more prominent in Europe, where offshore wind developers have requested turbines of 12 MW or larger for their projects. 

Spain and Denmark lead European offshore wind tower supply, accounting for about 90% of the estimated 1.1 million tonnes of the continent’s supply.

By Rystad Energy

