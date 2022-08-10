The Inflation Reduction Act Is A Game-Changer For Decarbonization

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.55 -0.38 -0.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 97.06 -0.34 -0.35%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 98.08 +1.09 +1.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.204 +0.002 +0.02%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 3.054 -0.017 -0.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 90.38 +1.93 +2.18%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 3.054 -0.017 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 42 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 42 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 42 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 254 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 42 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 42 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 42 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.9 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 70.54 +1.06 +1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 76.40 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 92.65 -0.26 -0.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 90.90 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 88.80 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 85.95 -0.26 -0.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 91.60 -0.26 -0.28%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 86.25 -0.26 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.78 -0.39 -0.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 13 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.75 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.54 -0.26 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 31 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 20 mins Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 1 day Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 1 hour "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 hour 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Falling Gasoline Prices Keep Inflation In Check

U.S. Gasoline Prices Could Sink Below $4 Today

U.S. Gasoline Prices Could Sink Below $4 Today

Gasoline prices in the United…

There’s A Run On Fuel In Germany: Refiner

There’s A Run On Fuel In Germany: Refiner

There is a run on…

The Global Diesel Crunch Is Going To Get Worse

The Global Diesel Crunch Is Going To Get Worse

With winter looming, U.S. distillate…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Inflation Reduction Act Is A Game-Changer For Decarbonization

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Aug 10, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes more than $170 billion of tax credits for the electric industry, designed to encourage the shift from carbon-intensive fuels.
  • An analysis carried out in 2020 suggested that decarbonizing the industry was not that much more expensive than business as usual, this new bill will make it a no-brainer.
  • While utilities will see massive benefits from the bill, we will have to wait and see if the savings will ultimately be passed on to the consumer or not.
Join Our Community

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the Biden administration’s legislative triumph of August 2022. But despite its name, it will plow more than $170 billion of tax credits and possibly $40 billion more in loans to electricity users, producers, distributors, and manufacturers of electrical equipment over the next ten years. This is mainly to encourage the shift from the use of carbon fuels. The act relies on handing out tax credits that even the most determined climate deniers would find hard to turn down, as opposed to the Obama administration’s policy of disciplinary actions that the industry so successfully stalled in the courts. “It’s a win-win situation,” say some never particularly environmentally friendly executives, “for consumers and companies.” Well, it definitely is a win for the electric companies. Electricity consumers might also get lucky. Who knows?

The act’s big awards going directly to electric companies are a renewable energy production tax credit ($51billion), a nuclear production tax credit ($30 billion), a clean electricity investment tax credit ($51 billion), and a clean electricity production credit ($11 billion).  

Let’s put these benefits in perspective. Several years ago we took a look at the price of electricity over the long term, comparing full industry decarbonization with a business as usual scenario. We based the analysis on two ideas. First, the new industry would be largely a fixed-cost business without fuel expenses, so we did not need a complicated model. Second, it was not legitimate to compare the cost of new renewables with old fossil-fueled stations as if the latter were a long-term alternative. Most plants were old and would have to be replaced, and replacement costs would be almost identical to the cost of renewables. Anyway, we did the analysis for a SURFA conference in 2020 and concluded that over twenty years power prices in a fully decarbonized industry would only rise 3% a year in real terms, and 2% with a business as usual approach. In other words, not much difference. Improve the energy storage component a bit, and the numbers would be close to the same.

Since that paper, we estimate that construction costs have risen 30%, fuel costs 60%, and cost of capital 10%. So we did some back-of-the-envelope calculations. Now we would estimate that going to clean electricity would raise prices by 4% a year in real terms and staying dirty would keep the annual price hike to 3%. But the various benefits in the IRA, stretched over 10 years, work out to about 3% per year off the nation’s electric bill, assuming that consumers get the benefit (more on that later.) Thus, if we are right, the act definitely tilts the economics toward no-carbon-emission fuels. 

Finally, will customers see lower bills due to the act? Start with this point. With electric sales growing at around 1% per year, and annual expenses rising 3% or more, electric companies will be asking for rate hikes for a long time to come. These tax benefits will simply delay the rate hikes by providing the utilities with an additional source of income. Some regulators may force the utility companies to return the tax benefits to customers in the form of rate reductions. But if they do then utilities will simply ask for bigger rate hikes to replace the lost tax savings.  This resembles a game of Whack-a-Mole, that’s all.  

In short, we view the Inflation Reduction Act as a really big deal for the environment. It is also a big deal for utilities which we predict will move quickly to collect the considerable benefits provided. In a way, the government has simply offered the energy industry considerable incentives to do what they could have and probably should have done years ago along with some likely modest benefits for consumers. 

By Leonard S. Hyman and William I. Tilles

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chip Shortages And Inflation Are Plaguing The Auto Industry

Next Post

A Radical Plan To Reduce Europe’s Oil Demand By 33%
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy
Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output

Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output
Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude

Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude
Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India

Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India
Offshore Drilling Is Coming Back With A Bang

Offshore Drilling Is Coming Back With A Bang



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com