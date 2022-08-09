China And Saudi Arabia Intensify Energy Cooperation With Critical Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.96 -0.54 -0.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 95.85 -0.46 -0.48%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.99 -0.38 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 7.844 +0.011 +0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.962 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.8 +0.77 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 88.45 -2.31 -2.55%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.962 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 41 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 41 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 41 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 253 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 41 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 41 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.8 +0.77 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 69.48 -0.57 -0.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 24 hours 76.66 +1.75 +2.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 24 hours 92.91 +1.75 +1.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 24 hours 91.16 +1.75 +1.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 24 hours 89.06 +1.75 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 24 hours 86.21 +1.75 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 86.21 +1.75 +2.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 88.31 +1.75 +2.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 91.86 +1.75 +1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 86.51 +1.75 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.25 +1.75 +2.05%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 81.00 +1.75 +2.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 12 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 12 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 12 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.25 +1.75 +2.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.00 +1.75 +2.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.80 +1.25 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 15 hours Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 17 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

API Sees Another Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Canada’s Oil Province Will Soon Be A Renewable Energy Leader

Canada’s Oil Province Will Soon Be A Renewable Energy Leader

While Alberta is renowned for…

Europe's Insatiable Thirst For Natural Gas

Europe's Insatiable Thirst For Natural Gas

Regardless of the price, Europe…

There’s A Run On Fuel In Germany: Refiner

There’s A Run On Fuel In Germany: Refiner

There is a run on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China And Saudi Arabia Intensify Energy Cooperation With Critical Deal

By Simon Watkins - Aug 09, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Multi-pronged memorandum of understanding between Aramco and Sinopec lays the basis for increased cooperation.
  • China uses Russia’s new leverage over Saudi Arabia and OPEC to deploy its own strategy to accrete and exploit power over the Middle East’s huge oil and gas reserves.
  • The MoU covers refining, up-and-downstream operations, oilfield services, hydrogen, carbon capture processes and more.
Join Our Community

The signing last week of a multi-pronged memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Saudi Arabian Oil Company – formerly the Arabian American Oil Company - (Aramco) and the China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) is a critical step in China’s ongoing strategy to secure Saudi Arabia as a client state. As the president of Sinopec, Yu Baocai, himself put it: “The signing of the MoU introduces a new chapter of our partnership in the Kingdom…The two companies will join hands in renewing the vitality and scoring new progress of the Belt and Road Initiative [BRI] and [Saudi Arabia’s] Vision 2030.” The scale and scope of the MoU is enormous, covering deep and broad co-operation in refining and petrochemical integration, engineering, procurement and construction, oilfield services, upstream and downstream technologies, carbon capture and hydrogen processes. Crucially for China’s long-term plans in Saudi Arabia, it also covers opportunities for the construction of a huge manufacturing hub in King Salman Energy Park that will involve the ongoing, on-the-ground presence on Saudi Arabian soil of significant numbers of Chinese personnel: not just those directly related to the oil, gas, petrochemicals, and other hydrocarbons activities, but also a small army of security personnel to ensure the safety of China’s investments.

Related: U.S. Gasoline Prices Drop Below $4 For The First Time Since March

These developments are all in line with a comment made last March, at the annual China Development Forum hosted in Beijing, by Aramco chief executive officer, Amin Nasser: “Ensuring the continuing security of China’s energy needs remains our highest priority - not just for the next five years but for the next 50 and beyond.” At that point in early 2021, Aramco had a 25 percent stake in the 280,000 barrels per day (bpd) Fujian refinery in south China through a joint venture with Sinopec (and the U.S.’s ExxonMobil) and had also earlier agreed (in 2018) to buy a 9 percent stake in China’s 800,000 bpd ZPC refinery from Rongsheng. Several other joint projects between China and Saudi Arabia that had been agreed in principle were delayed due to a combination of the ongoing effects of Covid-19, Aramco’s crushing dividend repayment schedule, and concern from both countries – especially China – on how Washington might react to this clear threat to the U.S.’s own long-running interests in, and geopolitical relationship with, Saudi Arabia.

The basis of this enduring relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, as analysed in depth in my new book on the global oil markets, had been struck back in 1945 at a meeting on 14 February 1945 between the then-U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Saudi King at the time, Abdulaziz. The first face-to-face contact between the two, this landmark meeting was held on board the U.S. Navy cruiser Quincy in the Great Bitter Lake segment of the Suez Canal, and the deal that they agreed – which had been the basis for all of the U.S.’s Middle East policy up until very recently - was this: the U.S. would receive all of the oil supplies it needed for as long as Saudi had oil in place, in return for which the US would guarantee the security both of the ruling House of Saud and, by extension, of Saudi Arabia.

The landmark deal survived the 1973 Oil Crisis - in which the Saudi-led OPEC placed an embargo on oil exports to various countries that had continued to supply arms to Israel during the Yom Kippur War against it and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria – although the U.S. had little choice but to do that, given the dearth of its own alternative oil supply options at that time. It also looked as though the deal might survive the Saudi-led Oil Price War from 2014 to 2016, aimed by Riyadh at destroying or at least severely disabling the then-nascent U.S. shale oil industry, although Washington would never trust the Saudis to the degree it had before the War again. The real death of the 1945 Bitter Lake deal came when Russia emerged at the end of 2016 to support the then-beleaguered Saudi Arabia and OPEC in future oil production deals, given the lack of credibility in the global oil markets that both had at the end of the 2014-2016 Oil Price War. Fully cognisant of the enormous economic and geopolitical possibilities that were available to it by becoming a core participant in the crude oil supply/demand/pricing matrix, as also detailed in my new book on the global oil markets, Russia agreed to support the late-2016 OPEC production cut deal (in what was to be called from then-on ‘OPEC+’), although it did so in its own uniquely self-serving and ruthless fashion. At the end of 2016 at the latest, Washington knew its days of being able to count on Saudi Arabia in any meaningful way were over. 

China used Russia’s new leverage over Saudi Arabia and OPEC to deploy its own strategy to accrete and exploit power over the Middle East’s huge oil and gas reserves, with the key turning point for Beijing being its own rescue act for Saudi Arabia in the middle of 2017. As also analysed in depth in my new book on the global oil markets, it was at that point that the then-newly appointed Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), was facing a huge problem at a very vulnerable stage in his rise to power. His problem was twofold: first, he had portrayed himself to the senior Saudis whose support he desperately needed to stay in his new position as a man of canny international business and political instincts, and to this end he had promised them that he could float Saudi Aramco on international stock markets for a price that would value the whole company at US$2 trillion; second, international investors regarded the company as, in market parlance, a ‘dog with fleas’.

It should be remembered that, at this point in 2017, MbS faced real threats at home to his ongoing rise to power, principally from the supporters of the previous King Abdullah and then-heir apparent, Muhammad bin Nayef, who had been appointed the Crown Prince in April 2015, only to be replaced by King Salman with MbS in June 2017. The opposition of these supporters only increased when many of them were rounded up and imprisoned in November of 2017 as part of what MbS’s supporters portrayed as a crackdown on corruption. Others regarded it as a standard criminal shakedown in which those being held were told to hand over US$800 billion-US$1 trillion of their assets to MbS and his supporters or else their lives would become a lot worse very fast. 

It was precisely when MbS was at his weakest that China stepped in and offered to buy the entire 5 percent stake in Aramco for a price that would guarantee the valuation for the whole company of the required US$2 trillion. Crucially as well, this would all be done through a private placement of the entire 5 percent share block in Aramco, which meant that none of the details surrounding the deal would ever get out publicly. As it transpired, several senior Saudis at the time - opponents to MbS’s ascension to power but still powerful voices in the Kingdom at that point – opposed the deal on the basis that it would make Saudi Arabia beholden to China. Although the deal did not go ahead, the subsequent trajectory of China-Saudi relations would suggest that MbS has never forgotten Beijing’s willingness to bail him out of any trouble in which he might find himself. 

Saudi Arabia’s promise to ensure the continuing security of China’s energy needs remains its highest priority for the next 50 and beyond has found concrete expression since that assurance was made, most recently again with Aramco’s senior vice president downstream, Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, announcing the creation of a “one stop shop” provided by his company in China’s Shandong. “The ongoing energy crisis, for example, is a direct result of fragile international transition plans which have arbitrarily ignored energy security and affordability for all,” he said. “The world needs clear-eyed thinking on such issues. That’s why we highly admire China’s 14th Five Year Plan for prioritising energy security and stability, acknowledging its crucial role in economic development,” he added. It has also found a broader expression in the news just before Christmas 2021 that U.S. intelligence agencies had found that Saudi Arabia is now manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China. Given China’s long-running and extensive ‘assistance’ to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, as analysed in full in my latest book on the global oil markets, ongoing U.S. fears about what Beijing’s endgame might be in building out the nuclear capabilities of key states – and historical enemies - in the Middle East, look well-founded.  

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Green Jet Fuel Is Causing Problems For Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy
Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output

Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output
Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude

Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude
Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India

Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India
Saudi Arabia Lifts Crude Prices To Asia To Record High

Saudi Arabia Lifts Crude Prices To Asia To Record High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com