The Growing Energy Footprint Of The Information Economy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.16 -0.21 -0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 81.61 -3.57 -4.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.85 -3.60 -4.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 3.176 +0.036 +1.15%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.165 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 83.35 -3.57 -4.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Mars US 4 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.165 -0.003 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 84.63 -1.76 -2.04%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 85.06 -2.04 -2.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 84.19 -3.23 -3.69%
Graph down Basra Light 708 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 83.84 -3.41 -3.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 83.35 -3.57 -4.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 83.35 -3.57 -4.11%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 83.81 -3.71 -4.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.86 -0.94 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 161 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 52.82 +0.31 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 82.97 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 81.22 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 71.97 +0.31 +0.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 68.32 +0.31 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 75.72 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 67.32 +0.31 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.74 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.05 +0.31 +0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 88.47 +1.94 +2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.35 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.30 +0.31 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 18 hours 67.50 -3.50 -4.93%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.02 +0.31 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Uncertainty Surrounds Oil Demand Growth In 2024

Uncertainty Surrounds Oil Demand Growth In 2024

There is plenty of uncertainty…

The Houthi Missile Threat To Israel

The Houthi Missile Threat To Israel

Recent missile attacks by the…

Oil Prices Climb As Interest Rates Remain Unchanged

Oil Prices Climb As Interest Rates Remain Unchanged

Oil prices moved higher on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Growing Energy Footprint Of The Information Economy

By Kurt Cobb - Nov 07, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • The information economy, including cryptocurrencies and data networks, consumes an ever-growing portion of global electricity, with Bitcoin using as much as Norway and data centers accounting for up to 3%.
  • Despite efficiency gains, overall energy consumption in telecommunications is rising, with 5G expected to use significantly more energy than 4G.
  • AI's potential in solving critical global crises is overshadowed by its current dependency on fossil fuels and unlikely near-term shift to sustainable energy sources like nuclear power.
Join Our Community
AI

Back in 2009 I wrote a piece entitled "The unbearable lightness of information." Since then the information economy has become ever more resource intensive. Examples include Bitcoin, the widely recognized digital-only currency, which, as it turns out, consumes about as much electricity as the nation of Norway each year. (Why a currency with no physical bills should weigh so heavily on the energy system is explained in the same linked piece.)

Data centers and data transmission networks account for between 2 and 3 percent of global electricity consumption. Think of all the things in the world which use electricity, and you'll see why this share for this one facet of society is such a large chunk.

While the telecommunications industry is becoming more efficient in its energy use, total energy use continues to expand. The emerging 5G system uses three times more energy than 4G. Between 2020 and 2026 network energy needs are expected to increase 150 to 170 percent. So much for the information economy being light on resources!

Now come reports that Microsoft is planning on building small modular nuclear reactors to power its artificial intelligence (AI) plans. That might be better than burning more fossil fuels. But the energy for AI is currently being provided primarily by fossil fuels because that's where the world continues to get the vast majority of its energy. It turns out that new nuclear power dedicated to AI development is for now just a dream and unlikely to become a reality anytime soon.

I know proponents of AI are telling us how it is going to revolutionize our life by, among other things, making diagnosis and treatment of disease easier; spotting all manner of trends to help businesses, government, educational institutions and individuals make better decisions; and generating text for myriad purposes both mundane (think: instruction manual) and creative (think: movie script).

In between all that other work I hope AI can solve global warming and the polycrises accompanying it including energy, resource, soil and water depletion; toxic chemical pollution; and biodiversity loss.

I don't actually think AI will be much used for such purposes as it will be more profitable to use it to increase the production of all sorts of consumer goods; think of new toxic chemicals to introduce into commerce; and increase the exploitation of all sorts of natural resources needed to expand the aforementioned production of consumer goods including new toxic chemicals.

The one thing that AI will almost certainly NOT do is bring about a fair, orderly and dramatic reduction in resource use by human society—an absolute necessity if we are going to avoid the seemingly inevitable society-wide collapse in store for us as we continue our exponential economic growth and the resource depletion and climate change that will accompany it. Meanwhile, AI will devour ever more resources for itself.

I called the weight of the information economy on the physical world "unbearable" 14 years ago. Now that weight is becoming crushing. We are on a trajectory to make ourselves capable of downloading and sending vastly larger amounts of data wirelessly using our cellphones for fun and profit—wired networks are 10 times more efficient at sending data—while it becomes harder and harder to supply clean water, adequate food and basic services because of both climate change and resource depletion.

AI will almost certainly on balance aggravate these negative trends and likely make them much worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Kurt Cobb via Resource Insights 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

LNG And Offshore Energy Projects Face Delays As Nickel Prices Soar

Next Post

Diesel Demand Shows Signs Of Faltering
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise
Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence

Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com