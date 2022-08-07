The Global Diesel Crunch Is Going To Get Worse

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.21 +0.20 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.12 +0.20 +0.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.50 +0.90 +0.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 7.888 -0.176 -2.18%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.866 +0.010 +0.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.19 -1.71 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 94.19 -1.71 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 39 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 101.2 -2.98 -2.86%
Chart Mars US 2 days 87.51 -2.75 -3.05%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.866 +0.010 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 39 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 39 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 39 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 251 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 39 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 39 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 39 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 39 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 101.2 -2.98 -2.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 68.38 +0.38 +0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 74.44 -2.12 -2.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 90.69 -2.12 -2.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 88.94 -2.12 -2.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 86.84 -2.12 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 83.99 -2.12 -2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 83.99 -2.12 -2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 86.09 -2.12 -2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 89.64 -2.12 -2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 84.29 -2.12 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.19 -1.71 -1.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.00 -2.00 -2.30%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 100.3 -3.96 -3.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 10 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 10 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 10 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.00 -2.00 -2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 78.75 -2.25 -2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 99.08 -7.88 -7.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 8 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press

Breaking News:

Turkey Agrees To Pay For Russian Gas With Rubles

OPEC’s Lackluster Quota Hike Won’t Solve Oil Market Tightness

OPEC’s Lackluster Quota Hike Won’t Solve Oil Market Tightness

OPEC and its partners have…

Energy Bills Are Set To Soar In The UK

Energy Bills Are Set To Soar In The UK

UK energy bills, which are…

Can Libya Regain Its Reputation As A Reliable Oil Nation?

Can Libya Regain Its Reputation As A Reliable Oil Nation?

Libya’s oil production is finally…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Global Diesel Crunch Is Going To Get Worse

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 07, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • With a European ban on Russian crude and fuels looming, diesel markets are set to tighten even further despite weak economic growth.
  • Distillate fuel inventories in the U.S. just witnessed the biggest drawdown for this time of year in at least 32 years.
  • As we enter heating season in Europe, which is still struggling with a natural gas shortage, demand for distillates will only climb.
Join Our Community

Despite signs of weakening economic growth globally, regional diesel markets are tight and could tighten even further when winter comes and when Europe bans imports of Russian crude and fuels.  Distillate fuel inventories are low in the United States and Europe. Stockpiles in the U.S. haven't increased this summer as usual, and in one month since the end of June, they have seen the biggest drawdown for this time of the year in at least 32 years. The fuel market in Europe is even tighter as industries and utilities look to switch to oil products from natural gas, whose prices are at record highs after Russia slashed deliveries to the EU and showed it could not be considered a reliable energy supplier. 

Over the next few months, the shortages could become even worse when heating season begins, which will coincide with the planned EU ban on imports of Russian seaborne fuels at the start of 2023. 

The U.S. exports growing volumes of diesel to Europe, but it is unlikely to ramp up flows much higher because American inventories are also well below seasonal averages while refineries already operate at close to capacity levels. 

Distillate fuel inventories in the United States fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week to July 29 and are about 25% below the five-year average for this time of year, the latest weekly inventory report by the EIA showed this week. 

At 109.3 million barrels as of July 29, the stockpile of diesel, heating oil, and other distillate fuel oils currently sits at its lowest level for this time of the year since 1996, according to estimates from Reuters market analyst John Kemp

Typically, U.S. distillate fuel inventories rise during the summer season when refiners process crude into more gasoline to meet summer driving season demand. But this has not been the case this year. In fact, distillate stocks fell in July by up to 3 million barrels, which is the largest seasonal drawdown since at least 1990, Kemp notes.  

In Europe, the looming EU embargo on Russian crude and products is prompting traders to source growing amounts of diesel from non-Russian sources. The U.S. has been one such source, and its exports hit 1.4 million bpd in July, the highest in five years. A lot of the increase is coming from Europe. 

Europe itself hasn't made a significant advance in cutting its diesel imports from Russia - it actually increased imports of Russian diesel in July, data from energy analytics firm Vortexa showed this week.  

European diesel imports from Russia rose to an unseasonably high level of 680,000 bpd in July, up by 13% month-on-month and 22% year over year, and outpacing non-Russian supplies by about 200,000 bpd, according to Vortexa data.  

Related: Energy Bills Are Set To Soar In The UK

"Overall it appears questionable whether Europeans will manage to fully carry through on the announced diesel import ban, given record diesel prices already over the last five months, Europe's rising rather than falling dependency on Russian diesel, limitations within the global refining system, and the likely significant role of diesel as a replacement fuel for natural gas and power shortfalls. The above will challenge the resolve of Europe and its politicians in particular," Vortexa Chief Economist David Wech wrote. 

Going forward, it will be crucial to see if U.S. refiners – attracted by high European margins – would produce more diesel for export to Europe, Wech told the Financial Times

According to U.S. refiners, there isn't much room for a further increase in diesel shipments from America to Europe. 

Gary Simmons, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Valero Energy, said on the Q2 earnings call last week that "It's going to be a real challenge for us to be able to supply a lot more diesel into Europe." 

With U.S. inventories low and "the industry basically running all out," "it's very difficult for me seeing that there's going to be a lot of flow from the U.S. into Europe," Simmons added. 

Fuel supply across Europe is being further disrupted by critically low water levels on the River Rhine, a major petroleum product transportation corridor. The German unit of OMV told Bloomberg it "is observing a current run on heating oil and diesel." 

Even as economies slow down, the fuel switch to oil from gas in Europe as we approach the winter heating season is likely to support distillate fuel demand and potentially tighten the diesel market further.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output

Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output
Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy
Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude

Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude
EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%

EU Gas Dependence On Russia Falls By 50%
Private Companies On Edge As Kyrgyzstan Takes Control Of Canadian-Owned Mine

Private Companies On Edge As Kyrgyzstan Takes Control Of Canadian-Owned Mine



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com