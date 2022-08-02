Diesel Shortage Deepens Global Dependency On U.S. Fuel

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 94.27 +0.38 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 100.6 +0.55 +0.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.0 +0.53 +0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.757 -0.526 -6.35%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.047 +0.049 +1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 106.8 -4.04 -3.64%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 98.62 +2.20 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.047 +0.049 +1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 33 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 33 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 33 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 245 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 33 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 33 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 106.8 -4.04 -3.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 76.12 +2.44 +3.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 79.79 -4.73 -5.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 96.04 -4.73 -4.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 94.29 -4.73 -4.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 92.19 -4.73 -4.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 89.34 -4.73 -5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 89.34 -4.73 -5.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 91.44 -4.73 -4.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 94.99 -4.73 -4.74%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 89.64 -4.73 -5.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 90.50 -4.75 -4.99%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 84.25 -4.75 -5.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 108.8 +1.57 +1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 90.50 -4.75 -4.99%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 84.25 -2.50 -2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 108.4 -1.53 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Marathon Petroleum Q2 Earnings Surge As Fuel Demand And Margins Spike

Breaking Down Big Oil's Incredible Earnings

Breaking Down Big Oil's Incredible Earnings

It has been an incredibly…

How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere

How China Could Send LNG Prices Into The Stratosphere

Chinese demand for LNG has…

What To Watch Before The Next OPEC+ Meet

What To Watch Before The Next OPEC+ Meet

While all eyes will be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Diesel Shortage Deepens Global Dependency On U.S. Fuel

By Irina Slav - Aug 02, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Dependence on U.S. diesel supply is growing.
  • The United States is exporting diesel fuel at record rates, reaching 1.4 million bpd in July.
  • U.S. diesel shipments go mainly to Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina, but now they are going to Europe as well.
Join Our Community

A deepening dependency on U.S. diesel deliveries in many parts of the world could lead to problems in the coming months as domestic demand for the fuel increases while production fails to increase at the same rate.

Bloomberg reports that the United States is exporting diesel fuel at record rates, reaching 1.4 million bpd in July, which was the highest in five years, according to data from Vortexa.

U.S. diesel shipments go mainly to Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina, but now they are going to Europe as well.

A lot of the increase is coming from Europe, which is seeking to replace Russian volumes with U.S. ones amid the Ukraine crisis and an oil and fuels embargo that will come into effect towards the end of the year.

The Bloomberg report cited Valero Energy’s chief operating officer as saying during a conference call last week that supplying Europe with enough diesel would be a challenge because of the tight supply situation.

Another challenge would come from higher domestic demand as farmers begin harvesting in the Midwest. Harvest season begins soon in Brazil, too, a big buyer of U.S. diesel.

Diesel inventories in the United States have been in decline for much of this year as demand for fuels continued to recover from the pandemic faster than supply. The latest data from the Energy Information Administration showed yet another inventory decline for the week to July 22, of 800,000 bpd. This compared with a 1.3-million-barrel draw for the previous week.

Production of middle distillates, including diesel, in the meantime, has hovered around 5 million barrels daily.

On the East Coast, a shortage is already looming, according to Bloomberg. Seasonal distillate stocks, the media reported, have been at record lows since May. Last winter, the East Coast already suffered a shortage of diesel, and if the situation continues unfolding the way it is currently unfolding, it could see a repeat.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What Policymakers Must Learn From Today’s Energy Crisis
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions
Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week

Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week
Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand
Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories
Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com