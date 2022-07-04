The Futuristic Vehicles That Could Compete With EVs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 110.7 +2.23 +2.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 113.5 +1.87 +1.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 114.0 +2.62 +2.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 5.881 +0.151 +2.64%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 3.663 -0.025 -0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 104.7 +3.92 +3.89%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.663 -0.025 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 5 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 217 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 5 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 84.29 -4.23 -4.78%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 91.66 -4.02 -4.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 107.9 -4.02 -3.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 106.2 -4.02 -3.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 104.1 -4.02 -3.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 103.3 -4.02 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 106.9 -4.02 -3.63%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 101.5 -4.02 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 113.1 -3.74 -3.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 98.75 +2.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 116.4 +1.67 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 hours Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

Sweden And Finland Begin The Process Of Formally Joining NATO

Supreme Court Kills Climate Rules

Supreme Court Kills Climate Rules

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled…

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

In the coming months, oil…

China To Subsidize Refiners If Oil Prices Exceed $130

China To Subsidize Refiners If Oil Prices Exceed $130

China will provide subsidies to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Futuristic Vehicles That Could Compete With EVs

By Felicity Bradstock - Jul 04, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • While electric vehicles currently dominate the green transport market, they are by no means the only clean transport technology being developed.
  • EV sales made up roughly 10 percent of global car sales in 2021, and they are expected to increase their market share in the coming decade.
  • From cars powered by solar to cars that run on biofuel and hydrogen, there are plenty of competitors aiming for commercially viable cars by 2030.
Join Our Community

Despite leading the green transport market, electric vehicles (EVs) may not be the only option available in the future. Several climate-friendly alternatives to electric battery vehicles are being researched and designed, although most are getting little public attention. So, will the green car of the future be electric, or will other technologies catch up to offer other market leaders? 

The sale of EVs doubled in 2021, compared to the previous year, reaching 6.6 million. This meant that around 10 percent of global car sales were electric. The International Energy Agency predicts that EVs will contribute over 30 percent of vehicle sales by 2030, with uptake rates increasing alongside the implementation of climate policies around the globe. But as EV sales continue to rise, we may well see other green vehicles arrive on the market, as automakers compete to create the most innovative carbon-neutral vehicles. 

Some less-polluting diesel and petrol alternatives being used to fuel vehicles include natural gas, BioNGV or Biomethane, hydrogen, biofuel, steam, nitrogen, and solar power. Most of these car-powering methods are in their infancy, but with greater investment in research and development, they could soon catch up with the electric battery competition.

Just this week, Dutch startup Lightyear launched the prototype of its new Lightyear 0 solar car. The car is made up of 5m2 of solar panels and is expected to reach distances of around 70km from solar power alone. At €250,000, it has a long way to go before becoming commercially viable, but it shows promise. The CEO of Lightyear, Lex Hoefsloot, explained: “It shows that it is possible, it serves as a technology demonstrator. But our goal is to be able to reach a mass market in three years, with a car at €30,000”.

The company believes that the vehicle can go for weeks or even months without a charge thanks to its solar power capturing panels, which recharge the battery as it runs or while parked. Lightyear says that the car will go for longer without a charge in sunny climates, but can still be used in cloudy conditions. The technology has come a long way in the last few years, showing the endless possibilities for new renewable technologies. Hoefloot stated “People were saying it wasn’t possible, mostly because of the limited amount of solar power you could get on a car”, but the startup appears to have proved them wrong. 

A more well-established power source is gas, with compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vehicles running similarly to petrol- and diesel-powered cars through spark-ignition internal combustion engines. While gas vehicles still produce carbon emissions, they are considered much less polluting than traditionally fuelled cars. But, at present, only around 1 percent of U.S. fueling stations offer CNG, since few automakers are currently producing natural gas vehicles as they invest in zero-emissions alternatives.

The most competitive alternative to electric batteries at present is the hydrogen fuel cell. According to a 2021 analysis, the hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) market is expected to be worth around $46.89 billion by 2028, achieving a CAGR of 68.52 percent. This marks a significant increase from the $1.17 billion market value in 2020. BMW, Daimler, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Renault, Toyota, and Volvo are among some of the major automakers offering FCEVs in competition with EV makers.

With investment in hydrogen technology, particularly in carbon-neutral green hydrogen, increasing significantly in the last few years, automakers are pumping billions into making the FCEV market competitive with the well-established EV market. While FCEVs are criticized for being less efficient than EVs, as only 55 percent of the hydrogen energy created through electrolysis is usable, hydrogen is highly competitive with electric batteries in several ways. For example, fuel cells are quick to recharge, allowing users to pump hydrogen fuel much in the same way they would petrol or diesel. This means they are much faster to charge than batteries that have to be connected to the electric supply for around an hour. As fuel cells are used to store hydrogen fuel, FCEVs typically also have a much longer range than traditional EVs. 

However, FCEVs face several challenges such as the much better-established EV infrastructure already in place in several countries around the world. For the FCEV market to be successful, companies and governments must invest heavily in the construction of hydrogen fueling stations over the next decade. In addition, the cost of green hydrogen remains high, meaning that FCEVs are more expensive to power than EVs are present. Although innovations in hydrogen production are expected to lead to a reduction in prices in the coming years. 

While electric-battery-powered vehicles remain the most popular ‘green vehicle’ at present, several other technologies are quickly catching up, as automakers look to produce the most competitive renewable-energy-run vehicles. Ultimately, greater investment in technologies such as solar, natural gas, and hydrogen could see the face of the green vehicle market change substantially over the next decade.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Sustainable Agriculture Could Be Key In Addressing Global Food Security
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike
Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?
Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports
Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low

Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com