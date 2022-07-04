Sustainable Agriculture Could Be Key In Addressing Global Food Security

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 110.7 +2.23 +2.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 113.5 +1.87 +1.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 114.0 +2.62 +2.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 5.881 +0.151 +2.64%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 3.663 -0.025 -0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 104.7 +3.92 +3.89%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.663 -0.025 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 5 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 217 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 5 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 84.29 -4.23 -4.78%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 91.66 -4.02 -4.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 107.9 -4.02 -3.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 106.2 -4.02 -3.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 104.1 -4.02 -3.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 103.3 -4.02 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 106.9 -4.02 -3.63%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 101.5 -4.02 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 113.1 -3.74 -3.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 98.75 +2.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 116.4 +1.67 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 hours Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

Sweden And Finland Begin The Process Of Formally Joining NATO

Biden’s Green Energy Policy May “End In Tears”

Biden’s Green Energy Policy May “End In Tears”

The Biden Administration is betting…

The Canadian Government Will Not Fund New LNG Terminals

The Canadian Government Will Not Fund New LNG Terminals

Canada's Natural Resources Minister has…

Has OPEC+ Reached Peak Production Capacity?

Has OPEC+ Reached Peak Production Capacity?

As oil prices continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Sustainable Agriculture Could Be Key In Addressing Global Food Security

By Oxford Business Group - Jul 04, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Farmers in emerging markets are increasingly embracing sustainable agriculture.
  • Technological innovation is allowing farmers to grow produce more efficiently.
  • Regenerative agriculture aims to curb carbon emissions and increase yields.
Join Our Community

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions and broader environmental concerns, many countries are looking to improve the efficiency of agriculture while also reducing its carbon footprint.

The drive for sustainable agriculture has gained impetus in recent months, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which curtailed exports of maize, wheat and cooking oil from two of the world’s key producers – raising broader concerns about global food security.

Supply constraints are being exacerbated by climate concerns. A recent heat wave in India and Pakistan – which saw temperatures reach nearly 50°C – killed dozens of people and caused significant damage to crops and smallholder incomes.

While many countries have moved to shore up supply chains and improve agreements with suppliers, some are also looking towards sustainable agriculture.

Definitions vary, but sustainable agriculture broadly refers to farming that is sustainable on an environmental, social and economic level. It usually involves a host of practices that are focused on preserving soil fertility, preventing water pollution and protecting biodiversity, and can involve measures such as rotating crops, planting cover crops and eliminating tillage.

Sustainable agriculture uses up to 56% less energy per unit of crop produced and emits 64% less greenhouse gas per ha, according to a June 2021 report from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Although more sustainable methods require higher labour costs, the UNEP estimates they have the potential to create up to 30% more jobs than conventional farming, and noted that sustainably produced products generally command higher sale prices.

Sustainable agriculture in emerging markets

Although developed economies – most notably, France – lead the way in sustainable agriculture, emerging markets are increasingly adopting such practices.

In April Indian agri-tech venture capital firm Omnivore launched a $130m fund – with up to $30m in investment from the US International Development Finance Corporation – that will focus on supporting start-ups that make farming in India more resilient, sustainable and profitable.

Omnivore has invested heavily in the space since 2012, providing finance to start-ups that offer financial technology services, business-to-business marketplace platforms, and post-harvest technologies to increase efficiency and sustainability.

One such start-up is Fasal, which provides growers with precision agricultural equipment utilised in micro-irrigation systems. Using artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT), the company has installed soil moisture sensors across more than 16,000 ha of farmland in India to conserve water.

Another Omnivore beneficiary is BioPrime AgriSolutions, which develops sustainable, tailor-made biological crop inputs to enhance yields.

Elsewhere, in March the World Bank approved a $180m loan to support water governance, improve irrigation services and implement water-saving irrigation technologies in Morocco.

The innovations included in the project, which aims to support 16,000 farmers, are seen as key to addressing water scarcity in the country.

With MENA countries importing half of their food – and this figure reaching as high as 90% in the GCC – the region has been a leader among emerging markets in terms of adopting sustainable agricultural solutions.

In 2020 Kuwait’s NOX Management teamed up with Hamburg-based agri-tech company &ever to open a commercial indoor vertical farm just outside Kuwait City.

Spanning 3000 sq metres, the farm uses IoT sensors to digitally control seeding, germination, harvesting, temperature, humidity, emissions and air flow, using 90% less water and 60% less fertiliser than traditional farming.

This comes amid regional media reports that Kuwait is fast-tracking the development of a sustainable farm project. Half-completed as of June, the farm aims to reduce the use of fresh water in agriculture by using treated water and improve the efficacy of various agricultural practices through technological upgrades.

The project will also use solar-powered greenhouses, develop six lakes for sustainable aquaculture and build a recycling unit for agricultural waste.

Regenerative agriculture

While incorporating many of the principles of sustainable agriculture, regenerative agriculture goes a step further by rehabilitating the environment to a state where it can naturally regrow food on its own.

By increasing soil biodiversity and organic matter, regenerative agriculture renders soil more resilient, and therefore able to withstand the severe weather impacts of climate change.

According to a 2021 study by Bain & Company and Nature United, transitioning to regenerative agriculture could help farmers halve emissions and increase profits. However, the study cautioned that farmers would need four years on average to realise these benefits and would ultimately lose profitability during the transition.

Related: Canada May Expand Energy Infrastructure To Help Europe

Another study, by the Ecdysis Foundation, found that farms with regenerative practices were 78% more profitable than conventional farming, thanks to lower input costs for seeds and fertilisers, as well as the ability to sell to more lucrative end markets.

To this end, last year food and beverage giant Nestlé launched a regenerative agriculture plan to invest $1.3bn over five years to help 500,000 farmers and 50,000 suppliers around the world improve soil organic matter and fertility. The project aims to help farmers retain water and improve drainage, protect and restore biodiversity, and sequester carbon.

The company is also developing more environmentally friendly crops, including higher-yielding coffee and cocoa varieties, and is co-investing in their adoption by farmers in an effort to assume some of the costs and risks of the transition.

At the multilateral finance level, the Inter-American Development Bank is supporting projects to regrow pine and cacay trees in Colombia. It is hoped that the project will increase yields of pine resin and cacay nuts, thereby giving indigenous farmers new income streams while helping to reverse deforestation.

Elsewhere, smaller-scale projects are using regenerative approaches to fight deforestation and reduce carbon emissions and pollution.

In Peru, the World Wildlife Fund runs 10 fieldwork projects in the Madre de Dios region to promote regenerative agriculture techniques among local farmers. In addition, more than 200 farmers in Madre de Dios are participating in the Alliance for Regenerative Ranching in the Peruvian Amazon, which aims to make ranching more sustainable by implementing an agro-ecological system that allows soils to recover without undermining livestock productivity.

The programme builds technical capacity and understanding of practices that interspace cattle farms with wooded areas to provide a buffer against deforestation. Farmers then have the benefit of earning additional income from harvesting products and ingredients that the Amazon naturally produces.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A More Realistic Approach To The Energy Transition

Next Post

The Futuristic Vehicles That Could Compete With EVs
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Chris on July 04 2022 said:
    Is this a new idea or something? Why has the society been delving into UNSUSTAINABLE methods of agriculture to this point?

    What a bunch of brainiacs we have running this failed experiment. Bipartisan brain rot from the uniparty and oligarch class. ????????

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike
Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?
Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports
Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low

Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com