The First Country To Abandon IMO 2020

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.18 +0.13 +0.22%
Brent Crude 1 hour 64.63 +1.01 +1.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.139 +0.002 +0.09%
Mars US 28 mins 62.25 +1.28 +2.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
Urals 2 days 61.75 -0.60 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 5 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 5 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.90 +0.27 +0.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.139 +0.002 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 63.44 +0.91 +1.46%
Murban 18 hours 65.30 +1.01 +1.57%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 55.47 +0.64 +1.17%
Basra Light 18 hours 66.94 +0.96 +1.45%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 63.17 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.90 +0.27 +0.42%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.90 +0.27 +0.42%
Girassol 18 hours 66.40 +0.70 +1.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 44.37 +0.67 +1.53%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 54.37 +0.67 +1.25%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 57.37 +0.67 +1.18%
Sweet Crude 4 days 53.37 +0.67 +1.27%
Peace Sour 4 days 52.62 +0.67 +1.29%
Peace Sour 4 days 52.62 +0.67 +1.29%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.87 +0.67 +1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 57.77 +0.67 +1.17%
Central Alberta 4 days 53.37 +0.67 +1.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.48 +0.10 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.82 +0.67 +1.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.50 +1.08%
Buena Vista 5 days 67.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 4 hours Biogas projects in Vermont
  • 8 mins Think Shale companies are overloaded with debt? How about the top ten corporate debtors in the US?
  • 16 hours Democracy on Putin's way: Kremlin Critic Navalny Returned To Jail Despite Poisoning Fears
  • 1 day How The U.S. Economy Stacks Up To Past Rate Cut Cycles?
  • 2 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 2 days Peak of conventional oil in 2005
  • 27 mins EPA Chief Defends Biofuel Waivers In Meeting With Farm Senators
  • 11 hours .
  • 9 hours Texas Shale Pioneers Struggle To Appease Investors
  • 13 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 2 days Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 2 days .
  • 13 hours Trump Disappoints Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 1 day Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports

Breaking News:

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Continues To Struggle

With water usage soaring and…

Alt Text

Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears

Oil prices have ended the…

Alt Text

Central Bank Action Could Rescue Oil Demand

Central bank action is set…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Philip Verleger

Philip Verleger

Dr. Philip K. Verleger, Jr., has studied and written about energy markets since 1971. His earliest research, published in 1973, addressed the determinants of gasoline…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The First Country To Abandon IMO 2020

By Philip Verleger - Jul 30, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Pertamina refinery

Indonesia announced last week that it would not enforce the upcoming IMO 2020 rule requiring marine vessels to burn bunker fuels containing no more than 0.5 percent sulfur on its domestic shipping fleet. The country thereby became the first “rat” to jump from the IMO ship.

Indonesia’s actions may have a noticeable impact on at least the Asian bunker fuel market. According to Reuters, the country made its decision in reaction to the high cost of new, cleaner fuels. Instead of complying with the IMO mandate, Indonesian-flagged vessels can keep burning high-sulfur fuels within Indonesian markets. Reuters added that this policy would continue until the domestic supply of low-sulfur fuel increases. As one official stated, “We always put forward national interest as consideration [sic] in making the decision.”

An article in Manifold Times, which claims to be Singapore’s first local bunker publication, provided further details on Indonesia’s decision. According to an MT interview with shipbroker Albert Susilo, the decision makes sense given the following operational and commercial factors affecting Indonesia:

First, Indonesian ships are probably not ready to shift to low-sulfur fuels. Most are between fifteen and thirty years old. In many cases, the engines and other equipment were manufactured by firms now out of business, which makes it difficult to get information on the upgrades needed to switch to low-sulfur fuel.

Second, Indonesian shipowners have already experienced difficulties with a 2019 Indonesian rule requiring ships to use a diesel blend that contains twenty-percent biodiesel (FAME). The switch to FAME provides a market for renewable fuel produced in Indonesia.

Third, the country’s shipping industry is self-contained. Most vessels in the local fleet do not leave Indonesian waters. Susilo noted that there are five hundred sixty active oil tankers moving product around the country.

Also, Indonesia’s energy policy is focused on energy independence. The country does not import high-sulfur fuel oil. It plans to use products from its refineries: “The Pertamina Cilacap refinery traditionally produces an excess of HSFO 180 CST which used to be exported to Singapore.” These exports have stopped. Instead, local dealers and former importers will need to buy the product from Pertamina.

At the same time, Indonesia seems to have large supplies of low-sulfur fuel oil that would comply with the IMO 2020 regulation. However, Pertamina and the government seem bent on exporting the fuel and thereby capitalizing on high prices while using high-sulfur fuel at home. Related: A Serious Contender To Lithium-Ion Batteries

A lawyer interviewed in a separate Manifold Times article explained that Indonesia’s action was made possible by a legal loophole: “Indonesia cannot opt out as such from the IMO 2020 limits but they may choose not to enforce any penalties in relation to Indonesian flagged vessels operating in Indonesian waters.” The lawyer noted that the penalties for noncompliance are to be established by each IMO member state. Thus, Indonesia can elect not to penalize an Indonesian ship burning high-sulfur fuel while operating in Indonesian waters.

Indonesia’s decision may relieve some of the coming pressure expected for the oil market. The country consumes 1.8 million barrels per day of oil, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy. The nation comprises more than eighteen thousand islands and has a very large shipping industry that developed to serve its inter-island shipping needs. The nation’s gasoil and fuel oil consumption totaled six hundred thousand barrels per day in January, according to the JODI database. Much of that product was likely burned by its maritime industry.

In its March 2019 forecast, the International Energy Agency indicated that as much as one million barrels per day might have to be moved from the world distillate pool to the marine bunker supply pool to facilitate the IMO 2020 transition. Indonesia choosing to export low-sulfur fuel that meets the IMO standard, possibly importing some very low-cost high-sulfur product, and permitting its domestic shipping industry to continue using high-sulfur fuel could relieve much of that pressure.

The impact of this decision on refining margins will not be good. Refiners are already feeling the effect of increased exports from new Chinese refiners reacting to slumping domestic consumption. Now they must adjust to a major shipping nation “jumping ship” from the IMO mandate and worry that more “rats” will follow suit.

By Philip K. Verleger, Jr. for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates
Philip Verleger

Philip Verleger

Dr. Philip K. Verleger, Jr., has studied and written about energy markets since 1971. His earliest research, published in 1973, addressed the determinants of gasoline…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025
The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

 U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

 An Unusual Development In Natural Gas Markets

An Unusual Development In Natural Gas Markets

 Saudis To Oil Buyers: Protect Your Oil Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Saudis To Oil Buyers: Protect Your Oil Tankers In Strait Of Hormuz

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com