EU-OPEC Meet As Europe Discusses Russian Oil Embargo

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.07 -4.19 -4.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 98.20 -4.58 -4.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.622 +0.344 +5.48%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.261 -0.056 -1.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.998 -0.133 -4.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 99.45 +1.90 +1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 99.45 +1.90 +1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 101.0 +0.90 +0.90%
Chart Mars US 1 min 96.06 +2.58 +2.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.998 -0.133 -4.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 98.03 +0.85 +0.87%
Graph up Murban 4 days 99.73 +0.67 +0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 99.59 +2.64 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 133 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 102.7 +1.98 +1.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 101.2 +1.15 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 101.1 +1.26 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 101.0 +0.90 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 84.55 +2.33 +2.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 84.16 +2.23 +2.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 100.4 +2.23 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 98.66 +2.23 +2.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 96.56 +2.23 +2.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 93.71 +2.23 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 93.71 +2.23 +2.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 95.81 +2.23 +2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 99.36 +2.23 +2.30%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 94.01 +2.23 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 99.45 +1.90 +1.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 94.75 +2.25 +2.43%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 88.50 +2.25 +2.61%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 105.1 -0.20 -0.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 92.21 +2.23 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 96.16 +2.23 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 96.16 +2.23 +2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 94.75 +2.25 +2.43%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 88.50 +2.25 +2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 107.0 +2.23 +2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 32 mins Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 days "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 16 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 15 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 7 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 6 days US oil facts

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Exports Rebound, But Struggle To Find Buyers Outside Asia

Vitol: Oil Is Underpriced For Current Supply Risks

Vitol: Oil Is Underpriced For Current Supply Risks

The recent slump in oil…

Iraqi Oil Production Sinks Far Below Quota In March

Iraqi Oil Production Sinks Far Below Quota In March

OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, produced…

Sanctions Or Not, Putin’s Oil Fueled War Chest Continues To Grow

Sanctions Or Not, Putin’s Oil Fueled War Chest Continues To Grow

Oil is at the center…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU-OPEC Meet As Europe Discusses Russian Oil Embargo

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 11, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • EU and OPEC hold high-level dialogue on Monday.
  • EU looks at ways to increase sanctions against Russia.
  • The meeting comes follows the announcement of an import ban of Russian coal.
Join Our Community

The European Union is holding a high-level dialogue meeting with OPEC on Monday, as the EU is looking at ways to step up sanctions against Russia, including by an oil embargo.

The meeting, being held in Vienna, is expected to discuss the potential of more supply from OPEC as the EU is considering alternative supply in case it decides to ban oil imports from Russia at some point.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, OPEC and the larger OPEC+ group, including Russia, have not commented on the war and have not found the need to boost output more than planned, saying that the high oil prices are the result of “geopolitical” events, rather than a case of very tight market fundamentals.  

The EU, for its part, banned last week the imports of coal from Russia as of August 2022. Some top EU officials, as well as many EU members, including the Baltic states and Poland, have called for oil to be the next step in punishing Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine. However, Europe is split on an immediate oil embargo, with the biggest economy—Germany—not willing to go for it, for now, saying an oil ban would plunge Germany, and Europe, into a deep recession.

The EU ministers of foreign affairs are meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, and oil is expected to be one of the topics of discussion.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that sanctions against Russia should include oil.

“We know that it’s very difficult for some member states and we have to keep a united position across the EU,” Coveney said, adding that the European Commission is working on a next package of sanctions that would include oil.

“The Commission are now working on ensuring that oil is part of the next sanctions package and we believe the sooner that can happen, the better,” the Irish foreign minister told reporters in Luxembourg today.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis
Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens
Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China

Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China
Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil

Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil
Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Confirms Crude Build



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com