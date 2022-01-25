The Era of Cheap Renewables Grinds To A Halt

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.26 -0.34 -0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 88.08 +1.81 +2.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.040 -0.013 -0.32%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.669 +0.042 +1.59%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.460 +0.062 +2.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.98 +0.52 +0.59%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 83.35 +2.54 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.460 +0.062 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.76 +1.74 +2.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.29 +1.43 +1.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.50 -2.49 -3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 57 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.75 -2.15 -2.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.62 -2.41 -2.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.54 -2.31 -2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.98 +0.52 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 69.24 -1.82 -2.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 70.46 -1.83 -2.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.31 -1.83 -2.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 83.71 -1.83 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 80.91 -1.83 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 81.21 -1.83 -2.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 83.31 -1.83 -2.15%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 77.91 -1.83 -2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.53 -0.78 -0.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 75.75 +2.25 +3.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 88.62 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 79.55 +2.29 +2.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.00 -2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.55 -1.13 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 45 mins Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 9 hours January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 1 day Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 3 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Stable After API Reports Small Crude Draw

Is A Lithium Cartel Inevitable?

Is A Lithium Cartel Inevitable?

As lithium becomes one of…

Russia's Increasingly Aggressive Geopolitical Maneuvering

Russia's Increasingly Aggressive Geopolitical Maneuvering

An ever-emboldened Russia is becoming…

Offshore Oil Is Making A Comeback As Demand Returns

Offshore Oil Is Making A Comeback As Demand Returns

A rising number of projects,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Era of Cheap Renewables Grinds To A Halt

By Irina Slav - Jan 25, 2022, 4:00 PM CST
  • Raw material shortages, notably in metals and minerals and polysilicon are impacting the renewable energy industry
  • The cost of solar panels, wind turbines, and EV batteries is climbing after years of declines
  • Solar panel prices had surged by more than 50 percent in the past 12 months alone. The price of wind turbines is up 13 percent and battery prices are rising for the first time ever
Join Our Community

The continual decline in production cost for wind, solar, and EV batteries was touted as the driver of their growing adoption and ultimate takeover of the global grid. Up until two years ago, there was no other scenario on the table—even though inflation was as much a reality then as it is now. Only now, it has become a lot more pronounced.

At a recent metals and mining conference in Riyadh, several attendees noted that the mining industry had fallen out of favor with lenders because it was deemed as damaging for the environment as oil and gas. Yet now, it is becoming abundantly clear that without the mining industry, there can literally be no energy transition. Solar panels, wind turbines, transmission lines, and EVs all depend on metals and minerals in sufficient quantities. 

These quantities, however, are already problematic. During the pandemic, supply chain disruptions—one of the most popular phrases of the pandemic, it would seem—wreaked havoc across industries that resulted in various raw material shortages, notably in metals and minerals and polysilicon.

Shortages typically lead to higher prices, and this is exactly what happened here as well. As a result, the cost of solar panels, wind turbines, and EV batteries started climbing—a development that virtually no renewable energy forecaster had anticipated.

Bloomberg reported this month that solar panel prices had surged by more than 50 percent in the past 12 months alone. The price of wind turbines is up 13 percent and battery prices are rising for the first time ever, the report noted.

Of course, all this could be dismissed as a temporary glitch because of those pesky supply chain disruptions; once those are dealt with, prices should return to normal. Unfortunately, this argument does not hold water because the demand projections for all those metals and minerals called critical precisely because the energy transition hinges on them are invariably bullish. Put another way, the world will need a huge amount of copper, lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt, among others, to continue with the energy transition. And they are not coming fast.

That lending problem for the mining industry as well as oversupply in some segments of the metals market led to lower investments in new mines in recent years. That added to an already existing problem of falling ore grades: now, a miner needs to dig out a lot more ore to find the same amount of copper, for instance, than they had to 20 years ago.

This means that the extraction of a ton of copper has become costlier even without the rising demand. With the rising demand projections, the outlook for copper and other critical metals is definitely bullish. But a bullish outlook for copper means higher prices for windmills and solar farms, and for EVs as well.

This is not all, either, because there is also the issue of new supply. Banks are now definitely more interested in investing in the mining industry, what with those critical metals and minerals, but their shareholders—and governments—are insisting in these metals and minerals being mined responsibly—that is, in compliance with certain ESG requirements. A recent report by Metal Bulletin notes that carmakers are now putting their mineral suppliers through a vetting process to ensure they were mined responsibly. That’s more additional costs piled on, too.

And this is not all, either, because new metal and minerals supply will be vital for the energy transition. And one of the key characteristics of the mining industry is long lead times. There is no way around it. It takes about a decade to turn a prospective deposit into an operating mine, even with the most modern technology. To sum up, then, the current trend for higher prices in the low-carbon energy sphere may very well be just the beginning of an extensive rally that could last for decades.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is A Lithium Cartel Inevitable?

Next Post

Offshore Oil Is Making A Comeback As Demand Returns
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil
Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry
Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com