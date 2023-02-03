U.S. Drilling Activity Continues To Slow

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.66 -2.22 -2.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.08 -2.09 -2.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.62 +1.59 +1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.412 -0.044 -1.79%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.345 -0.108 -4.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 74.03 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.345 -0.108 -4.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.06 -2.72 -3.29%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.26 -3.03 -3.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.34 -2.12 -2.70%
Graph down Basra Light 431 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.20 -2.27 -2.69%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.12 -2.31 -2.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.96 -2.10 -2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.63 -0.53 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.03 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.28 -0.53 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.43 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.43 -0.53 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.38 -0.53 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.73 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.00 -0.75 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.41 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.79 +0.47 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 14 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

EU Supports $100 Russian Diesel Price Cap

South Africa’s Energy Crisis Could Spark A Political And Economic Disaster

South Africa’s Energy Crisis Could Spark A Political And Economic Disaster

South Africa’s energy crisis caused…

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

Natural gas prices plunged at…

Expert Analysis: What To Expect In Energy Markets This Year

Expert Analysis: What To Expect In Energy Markets This Year

Energy expert Robert Rapier presents…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues To Slow

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 03, 2023, 12:12 PM CST
Join Our Community

The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States fell 12 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count fell to 759 this week—146 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2022 and 316 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Oil rigs in the United States fell by 10 this week, to 599. Gas rigs fell by 2, to 158. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rig count in the Permian Basin fell by 3, while rigs in the Eagle Ford stayed the same.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—rose during the week ending January 27. The frac spread count is now 278, up 20 from the previous week. This is 20 fewer crews than a month ago and 17 more than a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crude oil production in the United States stayed the same at 12.2 million bpd level in the week ending January 27, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. U.S. production levels are up 700,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 12:10 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.55 on the day (+0.72%) at $76.43, down $3.50 per barrel from this time last week.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.46 (+0.56%) at $82.63 per barrel on the day, and down about $4 per barrel compared to last Friday. 

WTI was trading at $73.88 minutes after the data release, down nearly 2.64% on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Looming Fuel Embargo
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power
3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank
Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com