The Costly Consequences of Britain's Infrastructure Planning Pitfalls

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.14 +2.28 +3.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.51 +2.30 +2.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.97 +1.89 +2.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.925 -0.042 -2.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.321 +0.058 +2.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Mars US 97 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.321 +0.058 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.52 +0.54 +0.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.71 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.44 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 801 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.04 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.22 +0.62 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 254 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.41 +0.55 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 76.01 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 74.26 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.41 +0.55 +0.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 63.46 +0.55 +0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 67.11 +0.55 +0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 60.36 +0.55 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.09 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.08 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.74 +0.55 +0.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Another Merger Being Explored in the U.S. Shale Space

This Year Could See a Significant Rebound in Rare Earths Metals Prices

This Year Could See a Significant Rebound in Rare Earths Metals Prices

Rare earth prices have likely…

Kyrgyzstan Faces Heating Crisis After Power Plant Accident

Kyrgyzstan Faces Heating Crisis After Power Plant Accident

An explosion at Kyrgyzstan's largest…

What to Watch in Oil Markets Next Week

What to Watch in Oil Markets Next Week

Fluctuations in US crude inventories,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Costly Consequences of Britain's Infrastructure Planning Pitfalls

By City A.M - Feb 08, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
  • Britain's major infrastructure projects suffer from long delays and significant budget overruns due to a variety of systemic issues.
  • The report criticizes the UK's planning process, which allows for excessive objections and changes, and highlights a lack of clear objectives and upfront investment in understanding engineering risks.
  • Solutions proposed include the creation of a Centre of Infrastructure Excellence, reforming the planning process, and ensuring public sector contracts are clearer and more disciplined.
Join Our Community
Infrastructure

Poorly defined objectives, an overzealous planning system and a disjointed supply chains are all reasons why the UK lags behind its peers on building major infrastructure, a report has found.

Researchers at the Boston Consulting Group’s Centre for Growth dug into why exactly Britain’s infrastructure projects are often long-delayed and way over budget.

The study comes after the i paper reported that the 14-mile Lower Thames Crossing – which is yet to see spades in the ground – has cost £297m in planning permission alone.

While MPs have warned running HS2 from London and Birmingham without the extension to Manchester – as announced by Rishi Sunak at Tory conference – would be “very poor value for money” and that it was not yet clear how it would operate as a “functioning railway”.

Analysis of four major UK schemes – Crossrail, the Arundel A27 bypass, Hinkley Point C and the Royal Liverpool Hospital – have revealed the common themes driving costs and delays.

Poorly defined objectives, which change over time, over complicate projects, while valuation is too focused on narrow criteria, researchers said, while the UK fails to look at key projects within a wider, “portfolio” setting or to identify the most efficient path to key outcomes.

“Gold-plating new standards” and going above and beyond, rather than using existing safety or environmental regulations, add to delays and exacerbate costs, researchers found.

Additionally, planning consultation allows for “multiple opportunities to object, delay and force changes”, while feasibility assessments are “arduous and unnecessarily complicated”.

Projects are often redesigned and rescoped after construction begins, the report said, often due to inadequate “understanding of engineering risks” and a lack of “upfront investment”.

While UK construction firms tend to be smaller with “disjointed supply chains”, multiple small firms are needed, increasing expenses and delivery time and meaning economies of scale cannot develop and alignment between construction and operation is absent or lacking.

Firms also lack “incentive or ability to invest in capital [or] tech improvements”, it stated, and technological capability on sites is lower or “sub-par” relative to nations such as France.

Solutions identified focused on how to “take risk out of the system” and how the government could “be a better client”.

Researchers advised creating a Centre of Infrastructure Excellence to boost “portfolio” thinking for the UK as a whole and create clear multi-year strategies and project pipelines.

The planning process should be reformed, they said, with participants encouraged “to vote for the ‘least bad’ options rather than asked to choose ‘the best’”, and gold-plating avoided.

Public sector contracts should offer more direction and clarity as well as sticking to choices and objectives made and defined early with “discipline” and “ruthless enforcement”. 

Construction, delivery and operation should be linked and risk management made less “elaborate”, while contracts “should not be obsessed” with passing on risk to other parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour has pledged it would reform the planning system as part of its mission to deliver the highest sustained growth in the G7.

The Cabinet Office, which operates the UK’s Infrastructure and Projects Authority, has been contacted for comment.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Commodity Imports Off To A Good Start To 2024
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy
U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch
US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas
U.S. And Iranian Attacks In The Middle East Threaten Major Oil Price Rises

U.S. And Iranian Attacks In The Middle East Threaten Major Oil Price Rises
U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship

U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com