Russia’s New LNG Project Can’t Begin Shipments Before March

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.42 +1.56 +2.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.86 +1.65 +2.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.48 +1.40 +1.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.945 -0.022 -1.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.323 +0.060 +2.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Mars US 97 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.323 +0.060 +2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.52 +0.54 +0.70%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.71 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.44 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 800 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.04 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.22 +0.62 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 253 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.41 +0.55 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.01 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.26 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.41 +0.55 +0.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 63.46 +0.55 +0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 67.11 +0.55 +0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 60.36 +0.55 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 64.09 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 79.08 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 68.74 +0.55 +0.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Senior Biden Official Testifies in Senate on LNG Permit Pause

Sweden Ends Probe into Nord Stream Sabotage Without Verdict

Sweden Ends Probe into Nord Stream Sabotage Without Verdict

Sweden has terminated its investigation…

The Paradox of Prosperity: Canada's Oil Sands Undermine Climate Pledges

The Paradox of Prosperity: Canada's Oil Sands Undermine Climate Pledges

Canada's tar sands, despite the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s New LNG Project Can’t Begin Shipments Before March

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 08, 2024, 7:26 AM CST

Russia’s newest LNG export project, Arctic 2 LNG developed by Novatek, will not be able to start shipments before March as it is still waiting for at least one ice-breaker tanker that’s still in South Korea, Russian daily Kommersant reported on Thursday.

Earlier indications were that Arctic 2 LNG of Russia’s top LNG producer and exporter, Novatek, could begin its first cargo shipments to customers this month.

The U.S. sanctions, however, are holding the project’s start-up and are slowing progress as buyers refuse to take cargoes, according to anonymous sources who spoke to Kommersant.

The first shipment would depend on when the first Arc7 ice-breaker tanker from the South Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean would arrive at the Russian LNG site on the Gydan Peninsula, the sources with knowledge of the situation told Kommersant. The tanker is still in Korea and even if it begins its journey to Russia now, it would take a month to reach the destination, the sources added.

The U.S. sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 have upended Novatek’s plans for production start-up and export timelines.  

In November, the U.S. Department of State designated limited liability company ARCTIC LNG 2, the operator of the Arctic LNG 2 Project, as part of additional sanctions against Russia “to further target individuals and entities associated with Russia’s war effort and other malign activities.” 

This has led some minority shareholders in the project, including France’s TotalEnergies, to declare force majeure on future deliveries.

Novatek holds a 60% stake in Arctic LNG 2. The other shareholders include CNOOC of China and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), TotalEnergies, and Japanese firms Mitsui Group and Jogmec.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential contract cancellations for the construction of ice-class LNG carriers and U.S. sanctions on Arctic LNG 2 could hamper Russia’s plans to boost LNG sales now that its pipeline route to Europe is largely cut off.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

World’s Top Sovereign Fund Slams Exxon’s Lawsuit Over Climate Proposals

Next Post

ConocoPhillips Beats Profit Forecast as Production Hits Record High

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com