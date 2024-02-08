Skilled Worker Shortage Stalls U.S. Construction Boom in 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.52 +2.66 +3.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 81.83 +2.62 +3.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 81.24 +2.16 +2.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.878 -0.089 -4.52%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.341 +0.078 +3.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Mars US 97 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.341 +0.078 +3.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.52 +0.54 +0.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.71 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.44 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 801 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.04 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.22 +0.62 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 254 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 54.41 +0.55 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 76.01 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 74.26 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 65.41 +0.55 +0.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 63.46 +0.55 +0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 67.11 +0.55 +0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 60.36 +0.55 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.09 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.08 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.74 +0.55 +0.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 23 mins Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Another Merger Being Explored in the U.S. Shale Space

US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

The total number of active…

China’s Commodity Imports Off To A Good Start To 2024

China’s Commodity Imports Off To A Good Start To 2024

Chinese commodity imports remained robust…

Kyrgyzstan Faces Heating Crisis After Power Plant Accident

Kyrgyzstan Faces Heating Crisis After Power Plant Accident

An explosion at Kyrgyzstan's largest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Skilled Worker Shortage Stalls U.S. Construction Boom in 2024

By Metal Miner - Feb 08, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • The U.S. construction industry is grappling with a critical shortage of skilled workers, affecting project costs and completion times.
  • The industry's labor deficit is exacerbated by the Great Resignation, a diminishing pool of young workers, and unfavorable working conditions.
  • China's property sector problems could have significant implications for the U.S. construction market, influencing global metal demand and prices.
Join Our Community
Skilled Worker

Via Metal Miner

The Construction MMI (Monthly Metals Index) moved in a relatively sideways trend. Steel prices continuing to flatten out, along with bar fuel surcharges dipping in price, kept the index from breaking out of the sideways movement we’ve witnessed since December. As the index enters 2024, U.S. construction news continues to focus on high interest rates and when the hawkish Fed might consider dropping them. Along with this, the U.S. construction market still faces labor shortages, particularly for specialized skills. While predictions indicate that U.S. construction projects will continue to increase in the future, these current trends remain extremely taxing for the sector.

Construction News Indicates Lack of Skilled Workers Problematic

According to construction news sources, the construction industry in the United States continues to face a severe shortage of skilled workers, making it difficult for the sector to satisfy the growing demand for building projects. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), the business needs over half a million people. Meanwhile, construction news outlets report that contractors continue to see significant demand from an increasing number of mega-projects, sustainable energy facilities, and infrastructure.

Among the numerous crafting positions that need filling are positions for heavy equipment operators, carpenters, masons, electricians, and plumbers. Most industry players anticipate that there will be a continued high demand for these positions, requiring between 300,000 and 546,000 additional hires per year on top of regular employment figures. In particular, the sector continues to struggle to find younger people to fill these roles. The Great Resignation, a declining pool of potential new hires, and unfavorable working conditions are just some of the reasons for these difficulties.

Ramifications

Of course, this lack of skilled construction workers affects the industry in a number of ways. For instance, projects may cost more to complete and take longer to finish. There could also be problems with productivity and quality control, raising questions about the general caliber of building projects. Construction companies are already investigating several strategies to alleviate this problem, including putting training and apprenticeship programs in place, collaborating with hiring agencies, and using technology and automation to lessen the impact of worker scarcity on project costs and construction deadlines.

China’s Property Sector More Closely Tied to U.S. Construction Than Assumed

China’s robust demand for imports at the start of 2024 left many questioning (and concerned) if the news signaled a thriving Chinese economy or the opposite. However, even if China’s economy or property sector isn’t performing at its peak, this doesn’t impact U.S. construction, right? Think again.

China remains one of the top global consumers of metals. This means that where China goes, global metal demand goes as well. If China’s metal demand proves lackluster in the immediate future, it will snowball into other global construction sectors. Moreover, with an estimated 20 million unbuilt and delayed pre-sold homes, China has a huge backlog of unfinished real estate endeavors that will cost significant amounts of money to finish. Developers continue to experience financial difficulties as a result of this fact. Now it seems that these difficulties may spread to the global construction market, including the U.S.

There are several ways in which China’s property sector difficulties might affect American building projects, according to construction news sources. For instance, if Chinese developers continue to encounter finishing projects, it could result in a decline in the market for building supplies and machinery. This, in turn, could impact American manufacturers and suppliers. In addition, if Chinese metal demand drops significantly due to domestic property construction issues, global demand for several major metals, particularly steel and aluminum, could drop. This would result in higher prices for the U.S. and any other country sourcing these metals from China.

These facts continue to ensure that any construction news out of China should get top priority.

By Jennifer Kary

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Costly Consequences of Britain's Infrastructure Planning Pitfalls

Next Post

Evaluating Ammonia's Role in Sustainable Shipping
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy
U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch
US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas
U.S. And Iranian Attacks In The Middle East Threaten Major Oil Price Rises

U.S. And Iranian Attacks In The Middle East Threaten Major Oil Price Rises
U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship

U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com