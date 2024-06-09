The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.44 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.54 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.99 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.988 +0.070 +2.40%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.384 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 11 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 11 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Mars US 219 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.384 +0.001 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Murban 3 days 80.29 +0.88 +1.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 78.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 923 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 78.33 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 376 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 62.35 +1.48 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 77.70 +1.48 +1.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 75.95 +1.48 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 72.05 +1.48 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 71.80 +1.48 +2.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 78.75 +1.48 +1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 69.15 +1.48 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 11 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 64.30 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 68.70 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.27 +1.48 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 36 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Seizes Opportunity to Refill SPR Amid Price Dip

Heat-Resistant Aluminum Alloys: A Breakthrough in Aerospace Engineering

Heat-Resistant Aluminum Alloys: A Breakthrough in Aerospace Engineering

Chinese scientists create heat-resistant aluminum…

Chinese Money Managers Eye Middle East Oil Wealth

Chinese Money Managers Eye Middle East Oil Wealth

This year, several state-held Chinese…

Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

At its recent meeting, OPEC+…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

By City A.M - Jun 09, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Tumbling private demand for electric vehicles has dominated media headlines throughout this year.
  • Alongside salary sacrifice, private leasing or flexible car financing options can end up being categorised as company kept vehicles.
  • The decline has prompted calls for the government to introduce taxpayer-funded incentives for buyers.
EV

Tumbling private demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has dominated media headlines throughout this year, fuelling car owners’ concerns over the high cost of making the transition.

Car industry data, provided by the sector’s trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), showed sales to private buyers had fallen 7.7 per cent in April.

This week’s SMMT data revealed a similar trend, with EV sales to the general public slipping another 2 per cent in May.

The decline has prompted calls for the government to introduce taxpayer-funded incentives for buyers and driven a narrative in the Telegraph and Daily Mail that British car owners’ interest in purchasing EVs is waning.

It has also brought into question British automaker’s ability to meet looming targets under the government’s zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which will fine operators who don’t meet certain EV sales targets.

But experts say the SMMT’s private sales data, which is the most widely used metric in the UK automotive industry, is “flawed” and “inaccurate.”

They argue consumers are increasingly buying EVs using salary sacrifice schemes, which allow employees to deduct a monthly sum from their pay to lease EVs at far lower cost. Related: Canadian Oil Executives Slam Proposed Emissions Cap on Oil and Gas Production

Salary sacrifice has become a key driver of sales in the UK, but the SMMT’s data categorises them under fleet, or business, purchases and does not include them in private demand figures.

“How individuals purchase EVs is often overlooked, due to the way data is represented, especially in the figures from the SMMT,” Fiona Howarth, chief executive of Octopus’s electric vehicle leasing business, told City A.M.

“Let’s be clear, salary sacrifice cars are on the driveways of typical drivers – they’re used for the school run, weekly shop and family trips, so why should they be counted as fleet cars?” she said.

Octopus Electric Vehicles delivers around a thousand cars every month and says order numbers have risen 40 per cent on last year, with over 5,000 companies signed up. Other major UK providers include SalSac, Fleet Alliance, the Electric Car Scheme and Pink Salary Exchange.

And whether private retail demand for EVs is in trouble is hotly debated within the industry. The boss of the UK’s third largest car dealer Vertu Motors, Robert Forrester, has said the government’s ZEV mandate risks putting manufacturers “underwater” due to a lack of consumer demand.

But Ben Nelmes, chief executive of the NGO New AutoMotive, said falling private demand for electric vehicles is a “myth based on flawed data.”

Alongside salary sacrifice, private leasing or flexible car financing options can end up being categorised as company kept vehicles, he explained. Ex-fleet, used cars which are now in the hands of private indivudals also aren’t acknowledged.

“If current trends continue, no new petrol or diesel cars will be on UK roads by 2029. EV sales are at record highs. Consumers are buying EVs because not only are they good for the planet, but they’re good for their wallets,” Nelmes said.

It is impossible to tell the significance of salary sacrifice in the overall data as neither the relevant government bodies, the DVLA and HMRC, nor scheme operators, track the data.

Quentin Wilson, the motoring journalist and founder of the campaign group FairchargeUK, said: “We need to capture accurate end user data to get a clearer picture of the split between private and fleet. The anti-EV narrative claiming that private buyer interest in EVs has waned is being supported by inaccurate data.”

In a statementSMMT chief executive Mike Hawes told City A.M. “Salary sacrifice registrations are not listed separately as there is currently no official way to measure them as neither HMRC, DVLA or scheme operators provide this data.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawes said the body was engaging with HMRC and the DVLA, which provides new vehicle data, to try and “address this gap as it is an increasingly important part of the market.”

He added: “It is worth remembering, however, that while this fiscal incentive is helping accelerate EV uptake, it is not available to all consumers as it depends on an employer offering this benefit to their employees.”

“The market for EVs is increasing but needs further measures, especially for private consumers denied fiscal incentives, if our shared net zero ambitions are to be met.”

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move
Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds
These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves
Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com