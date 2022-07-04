The Canadian Government Will Not Fund New LNG Terminals

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 45 mins 110.7 +2.23 +2.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 113.5 +1.87 +1.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 114.0 +2.62 +2.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 45 mins 5.881 +0.151 +2.64%
Graph down Gasoline 45 mins 3.663 -0.025 -0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%
Chart Mars US 45 mins 104.7 +3.92 +3.89%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 3.663 -0.025 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 5 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 217 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 5 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 84.29 -4.23 -4.78%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 91.66 -4.02 -4.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 107.9 -4.02 -3.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 106.2 -4.02 -3.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 104.1 -4.02 -3.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 103.3 -4.02 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 106.9 -4.02 -3.63%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 101.5 -4.02 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 113.1 -3.74 -3.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 98.75 +2.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 116.4 +1.67 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 hours Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

German Union Head: Entire Industries Could Fall Because Of Gas Bottlenecks

The U.S. Could Face Rolling Blackouts This Summer

The U.S. Could Face Rolling Blackouts This Summer

Several states in the U.S.…

OPEC’s Oil Production Drops As Cartel Undershoots Target Again

OPEC’s Oil Production Drops As Cartel Undershoots Target Again

OPEC didn't manage to actually…

Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

Last week’s sell-off by speculators…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Canadian Government Will Not Fund New LNG Terminals

By Irina Slav - Jul 04, 2022, 9:20 AM CDT
  • Demand for LNG has soared since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the EU looking to North America to provide new supply.
  • According to Canada's Natural Resources Minister, Canada will not financially support the two new LNG export projects that have been proposed.
  • The Canadian government claims that it is ready to assist in negotiations with prospective German buyers, but will not provide financial assistance.
Join Our Community

Canada will not financially support two proposed LNG export projects, although it will help with the negotiations with the prospective buyers in Germany, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told the Globe and Mail in an interview.

Demand for LNG has soared this year as EU members seek to reduce their energy dependence on Russia. After becoming the largest buyer of U.S. LNG, the EU seems to be looking for diversification options over the longer term.

Reuters reported at the end of last month that Germany was in talks with Canada about liquefied natural gas exports from Canada’s east coast, following debates in the Canadian federal government from earlier this year about how it could speed up the development of two proposed LNG export terminals.

“Our view is the private sector should be putting up the money for these projects, and it should be done on a commercial basis,” Wilkinson told the Globe and Mail.

“We’re certainly willing to assist in the conversations with our friends in Germany who are looking for these kinds of supplies to ensure that there are long-term arrangements, contractual arrangements that provide certainty for the private sector.”

Currently, there is one LNG export terminal under construction in Canada—Shell-led LNG Canada in Kitimat, British Columbia, which is scheduled to start exporting in three years.

Because of the size of the investment typically needed for LNG export facilities, total reliance on private funding means that the developers behind the two proposed projects—Pieridae Energy and Repsol—will probably insist on sealing long-term supply deals with their European buyers.

Yet long-term contracts for any form of fossil fuel imports go against the Brussels grain with regard to climate and emission reduction commitments, and this might complicate matters for Canadian LNG export hopes.

Both proposed projects are at a very early stage of development, with Pieridae Energy recently saying it was going to carry out a feasibility study on its Goldboro LNG project after it shelved it last year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New ESG Rules Are Hurting American Farmers

Next Post

Germany May Need More Than $15 Billion To Solve Its Gas Crisis
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • DoRight Deikins on July 04 2022 said:
    Good for the Canadian govt to leave it in the hands of private investment; protects the govt from calls from their green supporters of hypocrisy and protects the projects from cost overruns from govt 'investment'.

    But not being privy to international negotiation, I'm not sure what the Canadian govt can bring to the table?

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike
Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?
Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports
Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low

Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com