Germany May Need More Than $15 Billion To Solve Its Gas Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 110.7 +2.23 +2.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 113.5 +1.87 +1.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 114.0 +2.62 +2.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 5.881 +0.151 +2.64%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 3.663 -0.025 -0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 104.7 +3.92 +3.89%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.663 -0.025 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 5 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 217 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 5 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 84.29 -4.23 -4.78%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 91.66 -4.02 -4.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 107.9 -4.02 -3.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 106.2 -4.02 -3.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 104.1 -4.02 -3.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 103.3 -4.02 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 106.9 -4.02 -3.63%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 101.5 -4.02 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 113.1 -3.74 -3.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 98.75 +2.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 116.4 +1.67 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 hours Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

Sweden And Finland Begin The Process Of Formally Joining NATO

Australia Is Facing An Energy Crisis Despite Abundance Of Natural Gas

Australia Is Facing An Energy Crisis Despite Abundance Of Natural Gas

One of the world’s top…

The Winners And Losers Of The New Energy World Order

The Winners And Losers Of The New Energy World Order

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

Natural Gas Prices To Rally As G7 Changes Its Tune On LNG Investment

Natural Gas Prices To Rally As G7 Changes Its Tune On LNG Investment

The G7’s recent declaration of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany May Need More Than $15 Billion To Solve Its Gas Crisis

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 04, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Germany may struggle to reach adequate levels of gas storage by winter despite a $15.7 billion credit line.
  • If Germany does not start conserving gas immediately, it could face shortages through autumn, winter, and next spring.
  • On July 11th, the regular maintenance of Nord Stream will stop all supply from the pipeline for two weeks.
Join Our Community

The $15.7 billion (15 billion euro) that Germany has extended as a credit line for gas purchases this summer may not be enough to help Europe’s biggest economy reach adequate levels of gas storage by the winter, according to the head of the German federal network agency, Bundesnetzagentur.

If Russian gas to Germany stops flowing after the end of Nord Stream’s regular two-week maintenance beginning on July 11, the country would see gas shortages through the autumn, the winter, and next spring, the agency’s president Klaus Müller told WirtschaftsWoche magazine in an interview published on Monday.

If Germany wants to avoid a massive shortage, it must start conserving gas immediately, not only in the winter, Müller added.

The money the government has set for gas purchases to fill storage to 80-90% by the winter may not be enough because of rising natural gas prices in Europe, he added.

Europe’s biggest economy—which is also the biggest customer of Russian gas—is struggling to secure gas supply after Moscow drastically cut deliveries to Germany via Nord Stream in the middle of June.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany was importing 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia.

Since Russia reduced supply to Germany and other major consumers in Europe, gas providers and buyers in Germany have been struggling with surging prices of non-Russian gas, which is severely burdening company finances.

Case in point: German energy giant Uniper, one of the largest customers of Russia’s Gazprom, said last week it had initiated talks with the German government on possible measures to stabilize its finances amid low Russian gas deliveries and soaring gas prices, including possible guarantees, credit a facility, or equity investment.

Last month, Germany triggered the second phase of its three-phase gas emergency plan as it braces up for the possibility of a complete halt of gas supplies from Russia via the Nord Stream pipeline. Germany is racing to implement emergency measures before July 11, when the regular maintenance of Nord Stream will stop all supply via the pipeline for at least two weeks.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Canadian Government Will Not Fund New LNG Terminals

Next Post

Russia Announces 82-Million-Ton Arctic Oil Discovery
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on July 04 2022 said:
    Germany and the rest of the EU will continue to be dependent on Russian gas supplies well into the future no matter what measures they take. Russian gas supplies are irreplaceable for the foreseeable future.

    Therefore, rather than continuing to fight a losing battle, Germany and the EU are well advised to swallow their pride and continue to import the cheaper Russian piped gas without provoking Russia to cut further its gas supplies. This means they stop adding more futile sanctions and also stop their vitriolic rhetoric against Russia.

    The Ukraine conflict is virtually over with Russia in full control of the whole Dobas region. It is time for peaceful negotiations.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike
Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?
Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Oil Exports
Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low

Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com