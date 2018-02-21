The Billion Dollar Fuel Mandate Gone Wrong

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.14 -0.65 -1.05%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.73 -0.32 -0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 +0.029 +1.09%
Mars US 22 hours 60.10 +0.32 +0.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.81 -0.08 -0.13%
Urals 15 hours 62.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.06 +0.43 +0.68%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.06 +0.43 +0.68%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.47 +0.73 +1.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.678 +0.029 +1.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.73 +0.25 +0.41%
Murban 2 days 65.23 +0.20 +0.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.45 -0.23 -0.38%
Basra Light 2 days 60.32 +0.75 +1.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.21 -0.60 -0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Girassol 2 days 65.34 -0.56 -0.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.81 -0.08 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.13 -0.25 -0.71%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.69 +0.24 +0.81%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.19 +0.24 +0.38%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.79 +0.24 +0.38%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.19 +0.24 +0.44%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.54 +0.24 +0.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.54 +0.24 +0.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.04 +0.24 +0.43%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.74 +0.24 +0.39%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.19 +0.24 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.06 +0.43 +0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 58.00 -0.25 -0.43%
Giddings 15 hours 51.75 -0.25 -0.48%
ANS West Coast 8 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.85 +0.22 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.80 +0.22 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.80 +0.22 +0.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.35 +0.22 +0.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.41 +0.22 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 2 hours Theresa May Wants To Extend The Brexit Transition
  • 2 hours NASA Spends $1 Billion For a Launch Tower That leans, May Only be Used Once
  • 5 hours Uber CEO sees commercialization of flying taxis within a decade
  • 7 hours Plastic bans to dent oil demand growth-BP
  • 24 hours US to rejoin Paris climate pact by 2020?
  • 6 hours Ideas on demand
  • 22 hours Exxon sues the suers in climate-change case
  • 6 hours Tesla's cloud hacked, used to mine cryptocurrency
  • 6 hours Vanadium: The Next Star in Batteries?
  • 20 mins Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 6 hours We're worried about US shale production, while OPEC calls for $10 trillion investment to meet demand?
  • 11 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 13 hours Elon Musk’s Boring Company Gets Green Light to Start Digging in Washington, DC
  • 21 hours Cryptocurrencies ‘Could drop to near-zero at any time’
  • 13 hours Saudi's IPO

Breaking News:

Koch Brothers Oppose Trump’s Gas Tax Hike

Alt Text

U.S. Crude Exports Hit A Major Milestone

In a major milestone for…

Alt Text

Oil Holds Steady, But Rebound Seems Unlikely

Oil prices have stabilized at…

Alt Text

Gas Tax Hike Could Have Serious Consequences For Oil Markets

A potential hike in federal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Billion Dollar Fuel Mandate Gone Wrong

By Robert Rapier - Feb 21, 2018, 3:00 PM CST Gas

This year begins the ninth year of cellulosic ethanol mandates in the U.S. Today I want to give a brief review of cellulosic ethanol, review the original targets, and examine the current status of the industry.

What is Cellulosic Ethanol?

Conventional ethanol production utilizes a fermentation process to convert starches or simple sugars to ethanol. The vast majority of the world’s ethanol is produced from either corn or sugarcane.

Cellulose is an important structural material for plants, and it is made up of many repeating sugar units. These repeating sugar units can be broken down by various processes into the component sugars, which can then be fermented into ethanol.

The process of breaking down cellulose into sugars was discovered in France in the 1800’s, and cellulosic ethanol production was first commercialized in Germany in 1898. Commercialization in the U.S. followed in 1910, but the process was ultimately abandoned almost everywhere for economic reasons.

Ethanol Mandates Begin

The Energy Policy Act of 2005 created a Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) for the U.S. that required 7.5 billion gallons of renewable fuel — primarily corn ethanol — to be blended into the fuel supply by 2012.

The act created mandates requiring that increasing volumes of biofuel be blended into the U.S. fuel supply. Corn ethanol production soared and quickly outstripped the mandates. The 2007 Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA) increased and accelerated the schedule for the mandates. But it also created a mandate to begin blending cellulosic biofuel (which was primarily envisioned as ethanol) into the nation’s fuel supply.

Interestingly, there was no commercial cellulosic ethanol production when the mandates were established, but proponents of the technology were certain that commercialization would come in response to the mandates. The cellulosic ethanol mandate went into effect in 2010 when 100 million gallons of cellulosic ethanol was required to be blended into the fuel supply.

The mandate quickly ramped up to half a billion gallons in 2012, one billion gallons in 2013, and in 2017 was supposed to reach 5.5 billion gallons.

The Mandates Fall Short

In reality, no commercial cellulosic ethanol was produced in 2010 or 2011, but in 2012, the first qualifying batch (i.e., the first batch qualified by the Environmental Protection Agency to receive cellulosic biofuel tax credits) of cellulosic ethanol was produced. Blue Sugars Corporation produced some 20,069 gallons of cellulosic biofuel in April 2012. Following this, no further cellulosic ethanol was produced in 2012 (or 2013), and Blue Sugars declared bankruptcy a year later. Related: U.S. Crude Exports Hit A Major Milestone

In 2014 — when the mandate called for 1.75 billion gallons of cellulosic biofuel — several new plants came online. For the most part, these plants were heavily subsidized by taxpayers, and every gallon of qualifying production also received subsidies in the form of renewable energy credits.

Companies that built plants to produce cellulosic ethanol included DuPont, Abengoa, INEOS Bio, and privately-owned POET. Most of these plants have also now gone out of business, but they did manage to contribute to the production of 728,509 gallons of cellulosic ethanol in 2014 (per EPA data).

As an aside, cellulosic biofuel production skyrocketed in 2014, primarily because the EPA reclassified biogas from landfills, municipal wastewater treatment facility digesters, agricultural digesters as cellulosic biofuel. As a result, biogas producers became eligible for generous tax credits.

The Million Gallon Milestone

Even though the RFS called for 100 million gallons of cellulosic ethanol production in 2010, it wasn’t until 2015 that annual cellulosic ethanol production crossed the one-million-gallon threshold. For the entire year, 2.2 million gallons were produced. In 2016, another 3.8 million gallons of cellulosic ethanol was added. Then 2017 saw the biggest jump in cellulosic ethanol production to date, with production reaching 10.0 million gallons.

Jumping from under a million gallons to 2.2, 3.8, and then 10.0 certainly qualifies as exponential growth. But bear in mind that as early as 2015, the nameplate capacity of plants that had announced they were in production was at least 88 million gallons of cellulosic ethanol per year. Further, the mandate for 2017 was 5.5 billion gallons. That puts 2017’s production of 10 million gallons into perspective.

More than two years after announcing they were in production, the cumulative output of the plants that announced startups in 2014 and 2015 was 11 percent of nameplate capacity. In part, that’s because some of the companies couldn’t even make cellulosic ethanol work economically despite all of the available financial assistance.

The picture is still bleak even if we restrict the focus to a single plant still in operation — POET’s Emmetsburg, Iowa facility. In 2014, the company had announced the first production from its 25 million gallons per year nameplate capacity plant. Yet total production for all cellulosic plants three years later was less than half the nameplate capacity of this single plant.

Conclusions

The bottom line is that cellulosic ethanol has fallen far short of the hype and the expectations. Production that has been achieved to date has come about as a result of loan guarantees — many of which the taxpayer will have to foot when the plants go bankrupt. Production has also been the result of generous financial compensation for every gallon that was produced. Related: Oil Prices Diverge On Mixed Data

Thus, it is true that production is now growing exponentially. But what has yet to be demonstrated is that this is a viable avenue for fuel production without both plant construction and production being heavily subsidized.

It is possible to subsidize all sorts of uneconomical schemes into existence. I would argue that’s what has happened here. Cellulosic ethanol today is largely in the same shape as cellulosic ethanol production 100 years ago.

Despite some incremental improvements in production, it is still uneconomic to produce and isn’t competitive with conventional ethanol production or fossil fuels. This is an experiment that is likely to end with billions of tax dollars have been wasted.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Toyota Finds A Way To Make Cheaper EVs
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?
Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

 Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

Canada’s Oil Crisis Continues To Worsen

 Venezuela’s PDVSA Faces Mass Exodus Of Workforce

Venezuela’s PDVSA Faces Mass Exodus Of Workforce

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com