U.S. Crude Exports Hit A Major Milestone

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.61 -0.18 -0.29%
Brent Crude 1 hour 65.25 -0.42 -0.64%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.670 +0.021 +0.79%
Mars US 1 hour 60.10 +0.32 +0.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.89 +0.48 +0.77%
Urals 18 hours 62.26 -0.02 -0.03%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Mexican Basket 6 days 54.74 +0.71 +1.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.670 +0.021 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.73 +0.25 +0.41%
Murban 18 hours 65.23 +0.20 +0.31%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 60.45 -0.23 -0.38%
Basra Light 18 hours 60.32 +0.75 +1.26%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 65.21 -0.60 -0.91%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.89 -0.56 -0.84%
Girassol 18 hours 65.34 -0.56 -0.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.89 +0.48 +0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.45 -9.22 -23.84%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.95 +0.38 +0.60%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.55 +0.38 +0.61%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.95 +0.78 +1.44%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.30 +0.38 +0.79%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.30 +0.38 +0.79%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.80 +0.38 +0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.50 +0.38 +0.62%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.95 +0.38 +0.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 18 hours 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 7 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.85 +0.22 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.80 +0.22 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.80 +0.22 +0.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.35 +0.22 +0.38%
Kansas Common 5 days 52.00 +0.50 +0.97%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.19 +0.83 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours US to rejoin Paris climate pact by 2020?
  • 6 hours We're worried about US shale production, while OPEC calls for $10 trillion investment to meet demand?
  • 5 hours Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 33 mins NASA Spends $1 Billion For a Launch Tower That leans, May Only be Used Once
  • 37 mins Exxon sues the suers in climate-change case
  • 8 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 6 hours Israel Strikes "Historic" Gas Deal With Egypt
  • 7 hours Ohio to Ban Oil, Gas Entirely?
  • 6 hours Ireland 2040 - 116 Billion Pounds For Infrastructure Projects Around The Country
  • 4 hours Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 34 mins Cryptocurrencies ‘Could drop to near-zero at any time’
  • 8 hours Gold Bust could see $1000/oz
  • 7 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 38 mins Vanadium: The Next Star in Batteries?
  • 6 hours Is Global Warming Good For Humanity After All?
  • 7 hours DOA to invest $6.5M in coal industry

Breaking News:

Shell Eyes Permian Assets To be Sold By BHP Billiton

Alt Text

Gas Tax Hike Could Have Serious Consequences For Oil Markets

A potential hike in federal…

Alt Text

OPEC-Russia Deal Could Extend Until H1 2019

Gazprom Neft, one of the…

Alt Text

Shale Industry May Finally See Some Profits

Profits have eluded U.S. shale…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Crude Exports Hit A Major Milestone

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 20, 2018, 4:00 PM CST Tanker

“There could not be a better time to offer this service as domestic production surpasses 10 million barrels per day in the ever-dynamic global crude oil market,” Tom Shaw, president of the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) said on Sunday as the first supertanker loaded with U.S. crude oil set sail from the Gulf Coast en route to Asia.

LOOP is the only U.S. port capable of fully loading a very large crude carrier (VLCC) — a supertanker capable of carrying around 2 million barrels of oil — and the first outbound super-vessel from that port now steps up the United States’ competitiveness in crude oil sales overseas. The port is expected to reduce shipping costs, thus making U.S. exports more attractive, especially on long-haul routes to the oil-hungry markets in Asia.

The U.S. has already exported crude oil in supertankers, but because all U.S. ports except for LOOP are too shallow for the very large tankers, smaller tankers have had to make multiple short voyages to the supertankers to load them while they dock offshore.

The smaller tankers, Aframax and Suezmax, can carry up to 800,000 barrels and up to 1 million barrels of oil, respectively. Loading a VLCC outside ports in the U.S. Gulf Coasts usually requires three to four Aframaxes to make the short trips for ship-to-ship transfers. Direct loading of the very large tankers at LOOP would eliminate the ship-to-ship oil transferring, therefore reducing costs.

But it’s more than just that. Until now, LOOP would receive inbound foreign cargoes on VLCCs, which then returned empty. Now the port can send out those supertankers fully laden with U.S. crude oil, optimizing the oil flows in and out of the U.S. and boosting the profitability of American oil exports. Related: OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

Since the U.S. removed restrictions on oil exports in late 2015, exports have started to increase and surged in the aftermath of the hurricanes at the end of last year, significantly boosted by a wide WTI-Brent spread that made shipping U.S. oil to Asia more profitable.

U.S. crude oil production continues to grow and exports in January also increased significantly compared to January 2017. According to EIA data, U.S. crude oil exports averaged almost 1.4 million bpd for the four weeks ending January 26, compared to around 700,000 bpd on average in January last year. U.S. crude oil production is currently expected to average 10.6 million bpd this year to an all-time high, and to further grow to average 11.2 million bpd next year.

After Hurricane Harvey disrupted the U.S. Gulf Coast oil and refinery industry, U.S. exports surged as export facilities reopened after the storm and before many refineries returned to pre-storm levels of utilization. The U.S. increased its market share in the prized Asian market, which has been the traditional stronghold of OPEC exports.

Exports to Asia accounted for 35 percent of total U.S. exports of crude oil in the first eight months of 2017, averaging 312,000 bpd, the EIA said last month. In September and October, exports to Asia accounted for 40 percent of total U.S. exports of crude oil, averaging 636,000 bpd. This was more than double the pre-Harvey export levels.

Headwinds for U.S. exports include the Brent premium over WTI, which has halved since its peak at $8 a barrel following the hurricane season, but while smaller today, the spread is still supportive of U.S. exports.

The direct loading of supertankers at LOOP could add to the appeal of U.S. oil relative to other source countries, because it cuts shipping costs and eliminates the need for cumbersome ship-to-ship transfers in loading very large tankers out at sea.

The U.S. also has the chance to further boost its importance on the fast-growing Asian oil markets. Related: U.S. Plans Largest Ever Oil & Gas Lease Sale In Gulf Of Mexico

According to a Q1 2018 poll by research firm Gulf Intelligence, 63 percent of industry participants surveyed said that the Middle Eastern producers will be the biggest losers as U.S. oil and gas exports gain more Asian market share. Another 30 percent expect the African producers to be the biggest losers. In addition, 67 percent of the polled expect U.S. exports to Middle Eastern countries to become a trend, after the UAE and Kuwait have imported U.S. oil and gas cargoes over the past year. The UAE has recently received a U.S. condensate cargo in a historic shipment of U.S. ultra light oil to the Middle East.

Direct loading of very large tankers at a U.S. port could make shipping costs cheaper and give America more influence and market share among the global crude oil exporters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Diverge On Mixed Data

Next Post

5 Record Breaking Gemstones Even Billionaires Can’t Buy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas

Russia Is Taking Over Syria’s Oil And Gas
Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

 OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

OPEC And Shale Keep Oil Prices Between $60-$75

 Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand

The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com