Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.89 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.67 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.48 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 80.87 +1.18 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.495 -0.013 -0.52%

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.24 -0.60 -0.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.66 -0.66 -0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.28 +0.34 +0.43%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 85.30 +0.84 +0.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.52 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.67 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.67 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.90 +0.62 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.48 -0.06 -0.07%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 67.81 +0.36 +0.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 mins 68.92 +1.18 +1.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 mins 82.42 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 mins 83.82 +0.98 +1.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 mins 81.32 +0.98 +1.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 mins 77.27 +0.98 +1.28%
Chart Peace Sour 15 mins 77.27 +0.98 +1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 mins 78.17 +0.98 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 81.77 +0.98 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 15 mins 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.89 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.50 +1.00 +1.26%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.02 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 77.82 +0.91 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 81.77 +0.91 +1.13%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.77 +0.91 +1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.50 +1.00 +1.26%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 87.47 +0.97 +1.12%

All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 20, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
  • The oil price rally is far from over, with inventory drawdowns across the world suggesting the market is far from being balanced
  • OPEC+ appears in no rush to add supply to markets and appears to be producing below its self-imposed production ceiling 
  • The steepest 12-month Brent backwardation since 2013 is yet another bullish indicator for oil prices
Even after hitting the highest levels in several years in recent days, oil prices have further room to rise this winter. At least short-term market fundamentals suggest so, analysts say.  Inventories around the world have fallen to below the pre-pandemic five-year average as stocks are depleting, with demand bouncing back amid a weaker supply response from producers. The energy crunch in Europe and Asia and record-high natural gas and coal prices add more arguments to the bullish case for oil in coming months as a switch from gas to oil products such as fuel oil and diesel, especially in Asia, is already underway. 

The structure of the oil futures curve a year from now also points to a tight market and headroom for higher crude prices. 

Stocks Draw As Demand Rebounds

On the demand side, recovering economies and mobility have boosted global oil demand in recent months, leading to inventory drawdowns that have reduced global stocks to below recent averages. 

In both the United States and the OECD developed economies as a whole, commercial oil stocks have dropped to below pre-COVID five-year averages after more than reversing the huge builds from the spring and summer last year, Reuters market analyst John Kemp notes

As of the latest reporting week, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories stood at 427 million barrels, around 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year. Gasoline inventories were about 2 percent below the five-year average, distillate fuel inventories were 9 percent lower, while propane/propylene inventories were a massive 21 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the latest EIA data showed. 

In OECD, commercial stocks in August were 162 million barrels below the pre-COVID five-year average, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest monthly report last week. Preliminary data for the U.S., Europe, and Japan show on-land industry stocks fell by a further 23 million barrels in September.

Related: Exxon Considers Abandoning Major Oil And Gas Projects To Appease ESG Investors Globally, implied Q3 refined product balances “show the largest draw in eight years, which explains the strong increase in refinery margins in September despite significantly higher crude prices,” said the IEA. 

The energy crisis in Europe and Asia could additionally boost global oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to a “normal” market without a natural gas and coal crunch, the agency noted, raising its 2021 and 2022 global oil demand forecasts.  

Supply Lags Demand As OPEC+ Keeps Market Tight

While demand has rebounded despite the summer COVID flare-ups in the U.S. and Asia, supply additions to the oil market have been lagging behind the pace of growing demand. 

First, it was Hurricane Ida that limited U.S. oil supply from the Gulf of Mexico from the end of August through most of September. Supply will not recover to its full capacity until early next year, as a Shell-operated platform will remain offline until the end of 2021. 

At the same time, the OPEC+ group continues to keep the market tight, adding just 400,000 bpd each month to its overall supply. That’s despite calls from the U.S. and other consuming nations to open the taps and tame the high oil prices, and despite the energy crisis which has forced utilities to fire up oil-fueled power generation amid record-high natural gas prices, boosting demand for oil products. 

OPEC+ leaders point to expected oversupply next year and to the need to look beyond the next two months in their decision to continue to reverse only 400,000 bpd per month of their cuts. 

Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, last week basically ruled out the option that the alliance would respond to the oil price rally by adding more supply than planned. 

“We should look way beyond the tip of our noses. Because if you do, and take ’22 into account, you will end up by end of ’22 with a huge amount of overstocks,” he said on Thursday.

Related: Oil Prices Dip As China Considers Market Intervention

Moreover, output figures point to the fact that OPEC+ is actually pumping well below its collective production ceiling. As per Bloomberg’s estimates, if all members of the alliance stuck to their respective production ceilings in September, the overall production of the group would have been 747,000 bpd higher than what it was. 

It looks like OPEC+ is not too worried about demand destruction at $85 oil, at least not for now. The group’s leaders stress the importance of a longer-term vision and stability on the market, expecting increased supply in 2022 from both their own wells and from the U.S. shale patch, which appears to be maintaining its capex discipline even at $80 oil. 

‘Blowout’ Backwardation Points To Even Higher Oil Prices

At the end of 2021, however, supply remains tight, while backwardation—a key indicator of a tightening market—between the December 2021 Brent contract and the December 2022 contract has jumped to above $8 per barrel in recent days. This is the steepest 12-month Brent backwardation since 2013, according to Refinitiv Eikon data cited by Reuters

“Energy crunch is carving out an USD80/b oil floor,” Japanese MUFG Bank said in its Oil Market Weekly report last week. 

“The blowout in Brent crude timespreads in recent trading days signals that the pathway [to] even higher oil prices remains firm,” the bank’s research team wrote.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Why A.I. Is About To Trigger The Next Great Medical Breakthrough
