The 10 Energy Stories That Defined 2017

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 60.41 +0.04 +0.07%
Brent Crude 2 hours 66.57 -0.30 -0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.045 -0.011 -0.36%
Mars US 2 hours 61.62 -0.15 -0.24%
Opec Basket 5 days 64.47 +0.30 +0.47%
Urals 6 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 5 days 65.51 +0.44 +0.68%
Louisiana Light 5 days 65.51 +0.44 +0.68%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.02 -0.08 -0.12%
Mexican Basket 5 days 56.19 +0.56 +1.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.045 -0.011 -0.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 64.03 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 19 hours 66.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 63.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 19 hours 62.18 -0.34 -0.54%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 67.07 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.02 -0.08 -0.12%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.02 -0.08 -0.12%
Girassol 19 hours 66.27 -0.08 -0.12%
Opec Basket 5 days 64.47 +0.30 +0.47%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 25 mins 38.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 81 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 81 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 81 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 81 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 81 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 81 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 81 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 81 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 81 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 65.51 +0.44 +0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
Giddings 19 hours 50.75 +0.50 +1.00%
ANS West Coast 7 days 65.54 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.32 +0.53 +0.99%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.27 +0.53 +0.92%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.27 +0.53 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 56.82 +0.53 +0.94%
Kansas Common 6 days 50.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.17 +0.58 +0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 40 mins New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 5 hours Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 8 hours BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 5 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 5 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 5 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 6 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 6 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 6 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 6 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 6 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 7 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 7 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 7 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 11 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 11 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 11 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 11 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 11 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 12 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 12 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 12 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 12 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 12 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 12 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 12 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 12 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 13 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 13 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 13 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 13 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 13 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 13 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 13 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 13 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 14 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 14 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 14 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 14 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 14 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution

Breaking News:

New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China

Alt Text

Oil Price Volatility Crashes To Three-Year Low

Volatility in the oil markets…

Alt Text

Oil Holds Steady Through Holidays

Oil prices inched higher on…

Alt Text

A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

The speed at which Eni…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Related News

The 10 Energy Stories That Defined 2017

By Robert Rapier - Jan 02, 2018, 5:00 PM CST Electricity

As 2017 comes to a close, it’s time to review the top energy stories of the year. There are several stories that could compete for the year’s top spot, but this year I have decided to list the stories roughly in the order they occurred during the year. Thus, the recent tax reform bill, which would be the top energy story on some lists, is near the end.

Here are the stories that shaped the year in energy.

Executive Orders on Pipelines

Just after he was sworn in last January, President Trump signed executive orders on two stalled pipeline projects. One was the Keystone XL Pipeline rejected by his predecessor. Trump asked TransCanada, the pipeline’s backer, to reapply for the permit. Shortly after, the company did just that, and the permit was approved.

The other project backed by Trump was the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). The $3.8 billion project had been halted by President Barack Obama following months of protests. Trump instructed the Secretary of the Army to cut through the red tape that had stalled the project. That directive was followed, the project was restarted, and oil began to flow through the pipeline in May.

Repeal of the Clean Power Plan

In March, Donald Trump signed an executive order that instructed EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to begin the process of dismantling the Clean Power Plan (CPP). The CPP was first proposed by the Obama administration in 2014 and would have required states to cut carbon dioxide emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants, targeting an emissions reduction of 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Related: Chinese Ships Caught Illegally Selling Oil To North Korea

An Exodus from the Oil Sands

Citing high costs and better opportunities in U.S. shale oil, oil majors like Statoil, Shell, and ConocoPhillips sold off $24 billion in assets in Canada’s oil sands sector. Other majors, like Total, have indicated they will follow suit.

U.S. Exit from Paris Climate Agreement

In June, President Trump continued to undo Obama’s environmental legacy with the announcement that the U.S. will pull out of the Paris Accord on climate change. Opponents of the agreement cited the costs to the U.S. economy. Trump stated that the agreement is unfair to the U.S. and that he hoped to negotiate a better agreement. The agreement was deemed as harmful to the coal industry in particular, which President Trump had promised to revive.

New Records Abound

In June, the Renewables 2017 Global Status Report and the 2017 BP Statistical Review of World Energy were both released. The reports showed new record consumption numbers for major renewables like wind and solar power, but also new records for oil and natural gas production. Global carbon dioxide emissions also reached a new record. The EIA also reported that despite record sales for electric vehicles, U.S. gasoline consumption reached a new all-time high.

Hurricane Harvey Causes Havoc

Late August brought Hurricane Harvey to the Texas Gulf Coast. The storm shut down oil production offshore and in the Eagle Ford formation. The storm also idled an estimated 30 percent of the country’s refining capacity. The result was a surge in gasoline prices that rippled across much of the U.S., and gasoline shortages. The situation was exacerbated by the outage of the Colonial Pipeline, which originates in Houston and is the nation’s largest finished products pipeline.

U.S. Shale Production Rebounds

Falling oil prices negatively impacted U.S. oil production in 2015 and 2016. Between the spring of 2015 and fall of 2016, U.S. oil production dropped by about a million barrels per day (BPD). But production came roaring back in 2017. By December production had reached nearly 9.8 million BPD, topping the 9.6 million BPD mark set in April 2015. December’s oil production marked the highest monthly oil production since 1971.

Oil Prices Begin to Recover

Oil prices bounced back as well. After spending most of 2017 below $50/bbl, in August West Texas Intermediate (WTI) finally moved from the mid-$40s into the upper $50s. In November, the price of WTI tested the $60 mark. A rally in the energy sector accompanied the price increase, with many major oil and gas companies reaching 52-week highs in December.

Related: Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Warnings about Future Oil Supplies

During the year, multiple agencies warned about the lack of investment in the energy sector. The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that energy companies had approved the lowest number of new drilling projects in more than 70 years.

Neil Atkinson, head of the IEA’s Oil Markets and Industry Division warned: “There are still not enough signs of investment beginning to return, and that raises the risk of tightening of the market in the next five years and a risk to the stability of oil prices. There is at least a possibility of going back to the situation we had ten years ago where oil prices were very, very high at a time when demand was growing.”

Meanwhile, the IEA also reported in April that global oil discoveries in 2016 fell to a record low.

Tax Reform Boosts the Energy Sector

Perhaps the most significant energy story of the year happened in December. Congress passed a massive tax overhaul, which the President has now signed. The new law will drop the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from the current 35 percent.

Energy companies stand to benefit the most. In addition to the drop in the tax rate, the law was changed to allow deduction of capital expenditures in the year they are incurred. This change will further lower the tax burden for the energy sector while encouraging more capital spending. Higher earnings across the energy sector should ensue.

By Robert Rapier via rrapier.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Markets Start 2018 With A Bang
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline
U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

 What Drove WTI Above $60?

What Drove WTI Above $60?

 There Aren’t Enough Truckers In Texas

There Aren’t Enough Truckers In Texas

 U.S. Rig Count Falls Slightly As Canada’s Rig Count Tanks

U.S. Rig Count Falls Slightly As Canada’s Rig Count Tanks

Most Commented

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 The Electric Truck Revolution Is About To Accelerate

The Electric Truck Revolution Is About To Accelerate
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com