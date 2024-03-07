Texas Wildfires Underscore Increasing Risk for Utilities

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.94 -0.19 -0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.99 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.22 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.855 -0.074 -3.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 +0.012 +0.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.48 +1.02 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.48 +1.02 +1.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.68 +0.37 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 125 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.566 +0.012 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.40 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.82 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.55 +1.15 +1.45%
Graph down Basra Light 829 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.39 +1.12 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.65 +0.99 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.68 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 282 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 63.28 +0.98 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.28 +0.98 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.53 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 75.33 +0.98 +1.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 72.63 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 72.63 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 73.63 +0.98 +1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.28 +0.98 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 73.43 +0.98 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.48 +1.02 +1.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.61 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.36 +0.98 +1.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 82.30 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.46 +0.98 +1.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.61 +0.98 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.61 +0.98 +1.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.09 -0.59 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 11 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 7 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Xcel Energy May Have Triggered Wildfires in Texas

The Big Question in OPEC’s Production Cut Strategy

The Big Question in OPEC’s Production Cut Strategy

As long as demand remains…

NATO Raises Rhetoric as Russia Inches Forward in Ukraine

NATO Raises Rhetoric as Russia Inches Forward in Ukraine

NATO is raising it rhetoric…

Is Saudi Arabia’s Gas Megaproject Jafurah Too Good to be True?

Is Saudi Arabia’s Gas Megaproject Jafurah Too Good to be True?

The likelihood of Jafurah enabling…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Texas Wildfires Underscore Increasing Risk for Utilities

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Mar 07, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • Warren Buffett’s fretted, in his annual report, that wildfires threatened his electric utility investments.
  • the Smokehouse fire in the Texas Panhandle has burned over a million acres of brush and timber in the heart of cattle country.
  • Business and financial risks in the utility industry seem to be rising dramatically due to climate change.
Join Our Community
Wildfire

Warren Buffett fretted, in his annual report, that wildfires threatened his electric utility investments. He specifically cited the stock price carnage experienced by two US utilities, Pacific Gas & Electric and Hawaiian Electric, as the basis for his concern. Barely a week later,  the Smokehouse fire in the Texas Panhandle has burned over a million acres of brush and timber in the heart of cattle country. This time it is Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy and its utility subsidiary, Southwestern Public Service that is at risk. The company filed an 8-k with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on February 29 stating that a lawsuit had been filed in Texas blaming the utility's inadequate pole maintenance practices as being the cause of the wildfires. Shares of Xcel Energy have declined about 20% in response thus far.  The legal firm representing the aggrieved homeowner outside of Amarillo previously secured the $13.5 billion wildfire-related settlement against PG&E. The financial stakes here are not small.

Will Xcel ultimately be driven into bankruptcy by overwhelming legal claims resulting from wildfires? Frankly, at this point we have no idea. But we can make a few observations about changing business and financial risks in the utility industry which seem to be rising dramatically due to climate change. First, there are still three main pieces of our electric grid—generation, transmission, and distribution. For investor-owned utilities, the generation business has been partially deregulated and faces increasing competition from renewables. But the regulated transmission and distribution businesses, still monopolies, have been regarded as relatively low risk, relatively decent return business. A kind of financial rock. And this spurred a wave of corporate mergers producing the likes of Xcel Energy with regional headquarters in Minneapolis, Denver, and Amarillo. But if proximity to forests and brush is the new source of bankruptcy risk, then every single non urban utility in the US is at some elevated risk. Fairly soon the rating agencies may have to weigh in on this as well. These wildfire-lawsuit sagas are the new normal for the industry that the Xcel exposure in the Texas Panhandle merely underscores. The only question is how many wildfires and bankruptcy-threatening lawsuits have to happen before the industry revalues, presumably lower. Related: How To Profit From Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

Mr Buffett probably saw it clearly and that’s why he wrote somewhat obliquely about the looming threat of government ownership of the utility, which is the norm in his home state of Nebraska. Perhaps he sees this as the inevitable future for investor-owned utilities. We believe he was writing unhappily about his own electric utilities as an insurance problem that even he couldn’t solve and was now stuck with. What we believe he was suggesting is that the wildfire-litigation-bankruptcy route inevitably leads to public ownership once there is no privately held corporation left to bankrupt. The best we can say is it’s a very unstable business model.  And this heightened risk exposure now has to be viewed as nationwide.

All we can conclude at this point, regardless of whether or not Xcel Energy’s shares continue to succumb to potential wildfire liabilities, is that the risk profile of the regulated utility T&D businesses has increased dramatically. In other businesses, this typically means higher financial returns to offset higher business risks. But it might be different this time for utilities. Why? Because, as Mr. Buffett pointed out in his recent shareholder letter, extreme situations in the past have led to alternatives like public ownership.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman Sachs: Price Rout in Key Battery Metals Isn’t Over

Next Post

Central Banks Boost Gold Reserves to Diversify from the Dollar
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com