Goldman Sachs: Price Rout in Key Battery Metals Isn’t Over

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.23 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.04 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.13 +1.01 +1.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.925 -0.004 -0.21%
Graph down Gasoline 24 mins 2.553 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%
Chart Mars US 124 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 2.553 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 81.40 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 82.82 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 80.55 +1.15 +1.45%
Graph down Basra Light 828 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 86.39 +1.12 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 87.19 +1.26 +1.47%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 85.65 +0.99 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 281 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 62.00 -0.59 -0.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 80.30 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 78.55 -0.59 -0.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 74.95 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 72.50 -0.59 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 80.25 -0.59 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 72.35 -0.59 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.30 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.48 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.68 -1.23 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 22 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 10 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Italy on Track to Phase out Coal for Power Generation by 2025

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

Oil prices remained rangebound in…

Mysterious Power Outage Paralyzes Tajikistan

Mysterious Power Outage Paralyzes Tajikistan

Tajikistan experienced a significant power…

Uzbekistan Plans Electric Bus Fleet With Chinese Support

Uzbekistan Plans Electric Bus Fleet With Chinese Support

Uzbekistan seeks Chinese assistance for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman Sachs: Price Rout in Key Battery Metals Isn’t Over

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 06, 2024, 7:00 PM CST
  • Prices of key battery metals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel have plunged over the last 18 months.
  • Goldman Sachs sees further price declines over the next 12 months.
  • The crash in lithium prices over the past year is holding back reinvestment in new supply, the world’s largest lithium producer, Albemarle, says.
Join Our Community
GS

Sizeable surpluses in the lithium, cobalt, and nickel markets have led to a plunge in the prices of key battery metals over the past year and a half. The price rout is far from over, according to Goldman Sachs.

Prices still have room to drop, and the end of the bear markets is nowhere in sight, the Wall Street bank said in a note this week.  

“Despite the significant downside in battery metals prices, with nickel, lithium and cobalt prices down 60%, 80% and 65% from cycle peak, respectively, we believe it is too early to call a decisive end to these respective bear markets,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a Tuesday note carried by CNBC.

The bank’s strategists see further price declines over the next 12 months – they forecast a 12% drop in cobalt prices, 15% in nickel, and a 25% plunge in lithium carbonate prices.

In the lithium market, slowing growth in electric vehicle sales, including in the top EV market, China, and a market oversupply sent lithium prices crashing by 80% in the past year, prompting lithium miners to pause and scale back expansion projects. After warnings of project reviews and moves to preserve cash from U.S. and Australian lithium mining firms, some of China’s biggest miners also warned of a plunge in profits and potential asset write-downs.

Related: Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

The crash in lithium prices over the past year is holding back reinvestment in new supply, the world’s largest lithium producer, Albemarle, says.  

Yet, the deferral of new supply developments amid the low prices is setting the stage for the next lithium supply crunch later this decade, according to executives and analysts.

Oversupply is weighing on the cobalt market and prices, too. The surplus could last for years, until 2028, according to an annual report by UK-based cobalt trader Darton Commodities, cited by the Financial Times.

Production ramp-ups in Indonesia and by Chinese producer CMOC in the Democratic Republic of Congo boosted supply by 17% last year, compared to demand growth of 12% amid slower EV demand growth, Andries Gerbens, director of Darton Commodities, told FT.

The nickel market has also been a bear market for some time amid oversupply.

Top nickel exporter Indonesia said last week that the country would ensure a well-supplied market to keep costs lower for EV manufacturers, and investors shouldn’t expect a price recovery.

Some nickel producers have already announced output curtailments due to the price plunge.

“The glut is so significant coming out of Indonesia and that’s now impacting on Class-I nickel prices. We do expect that could continue until the end of the decade,” Mike Henry, chief executive at mining giant BHP, said on an earnings call last month.

Despite the plunge in nickel prices, Indonesia is unlikely to slow its supply, as it is more resilient to potential output cuts due to cheap labor, subsidized power, and abundant raw materials, Ewa Manthey, Commodities Strategist at ING, said last month.

“Meanwhile, the newly elected president of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, is likely to continue the current government’s mining policies in the country. We believe rising output in Indonesia will continue to pressure nickel prices this year,” Manthey noted.

But some analysts expect the surplus to begin shrinking earlier than feared and nickel prices to recover earlier than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Macquarie analyst Jim Lennon believes the nickel price rout is close to an end, as evidence on the ground in China suggests a much stronger demand than official data.  

“Essentially, demand in China was much stronger than most people had in their numbers,” Lennon told The Australian Financial Review this week after returning from a recent trip to China.  

The surplus this year would be much smaller than previously expected, which could prompt the market to “correct a lot more quickly,” Lennon added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How To Profit From Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens
2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com