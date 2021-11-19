Texas Grid Still Vulnerable To Blackouts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 21 mins 76.00 -3.01 -3.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.72 -2.52 -3.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.977 +0.075 +1.53%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.290 -0.094 -3.94%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.220 -0.075 -3.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 75.46 +0.95 +1.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.220 -0.075 -3.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 78.74 -2.10 -2.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.20 -2.24 -2.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.33 -0.67 -0.87%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.94 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.63 -0.67 -0.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.70 -0.89 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.63 +0.33 +0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.41 -0.80 -1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.41 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.81 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 73.91 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 73.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 74.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 70.41 +0.05 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.33 -2.21 -2.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.96 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.45 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 3 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 hour Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 2 days The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 20 hours MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 3 days NordStream2
  • 6 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Venezuela’s New Oil Production Target Is Completely Unrealistic

Venezuela’s New Oil Production Target Is Completely Unrealistic

Venezuela’s national oil company revised…

Fewer Americans To Hit The Roads On Thanksgiving As Gasoline Prices Near Record

Fewer Americans To Hit The Roads On Thanksgiving As Gasoline Prices Near Record

Just 32 percent of Americans…

Is Lithium The Best Bet On A Overheated EV Market?

Is Lithium The Best Bet On A Overheated EV Market?

EV makers have seen their…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Texas Grid Still Vulnerable To Blackouts

By Irina Slav - Nov 19, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

The Texas grid remains vulnerable to blackouts in case of a repeat of this year's February Freeze, a report by the North American Electric Reliability Corp has warned.

According to the 2021-2022 Winter Reliability Assessment report, Texas risks a 37-percent reserve margin deficit in case of a harsh winter, NERC said.

A reserve margin is the reserve of power generation capacity comparative to demand. The expected reserve margin for Texas for this winter, according to NERC, is 41.9 percent. Yet if another cold spell hits the state, it would affect this spare capacity, pushing the margin deeply into negative territory.

This February, an Arctic cold wave washed over parts of the United States, freezing oil wells in the Permian and gas pipelines across Texas, causing a gas shortage at a time when wind capacity was at a low and leading to widespread blackouts and sky-high utility bills for some Texans.

Since then, regulators and utilities have been in a rush to make sure the crisis will not repeat even if cold weather descends on Texas again. Yet, according to NERC, this remains a possibility.

"Above-normal winter peak load and outage conditions could result in the need to employ operating mitigations (i.e., demand response, transfers, and short-term load interruption)," the regulator warned in its report.

"The electric grid will be able to perform significantly better this coming winter than in the past," ERCOT, the Texas grid operator, said in its turn, as quoted by Reuters.

Texas is more vulnerable to adverse weather effects on its grid than other states because its grid is almost completely isolated, and imports in times of emergency are not really an option. But, as Reuters noted in a recent report on the issue, Texas also lacks a capacity market where utilities are paid to be at the ready to supply power when needed.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Energy Transition Will Be Impossible Without Fossil Fuels

Next Post

Electric SUVs Rank Lowest In Reliability: Consumer Reports
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount
Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides
Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision

Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com