Tesla’s Newest Car Will Have Rocket Thrusters

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.19 +0.45 +0.68%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.61 +0.15 +0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.950 +0.060 +2.08%
Mars US 3 days 70.67 -0.37 -0.52%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.22 +0.60 +0.81%
Urals 3 days 73.76 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 3 days 74.77 -0.19 -0.25%
Louisiana Light 3 days 74.77 -0.19 -0.25%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.43 -0.36 -0.47%
Mexican Basket 3 days 64.26 -0.64 -0.99%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.950 +0.060 +2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 74.38 +1.25 +1.71%
Murban 3 days 77.38 +1.25 +1.64%
Iran Heavy 3 days 70.69 -0.49 -0.69%
Basra Light 3 days 74.82 -0.80 -1.06%
Saharan Blend 3 days 74.98 -0.50 -0.66%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.43 -0.36 -0.47%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.43 -0.36 -0.47%
Girassol 3 days 75.28 -0.36 -0.48%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.22 +0.60 +0.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 42.55 -0.57 -1.32%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 39.74 -1.21 -2.95%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 62.74 -0.21 -0.33%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 65.74 -0.21 -0.32%
Sweet Crude 3 days 54.99 -0.21 -0.38%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.24 -0.21 -0.42%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.24 -0.21 -0.42%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 59.24 -0.21 -0.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.74 -4.41 -7.33%
Central Alberta 3 days 55.99 -0.21 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 74.77 -0.19 -0.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 62.25 -0.25 -0.40%
Giddings 3 days 56.00 -0.25 -0.44%
ANS West Coast 4 days 73.23 +1.19 +1.65%
West Texas Sour 3 days 59.69 +1.01 +1.72%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.64 +1.01 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.64 +1.01 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 62.19 +1.01 +1.65%
Kansas Common 3 days 56.00 -0.25 -0.44%
Buena Vista 3 days 74.00 -0.21 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 minutes $2.5 Billion in Solar Projects Canceled or Frozen After Trump Solar Panel Tariffs
  • 4 mins Oil prices going down
  • 16 hours It's On. Russia Blows Past Previously Agreed Oil Production Limits.
  • 7 hours Are Renewable Subsidies Killing Nuclear?
  • 1 hour Rolls-Royce: Preparing To Cut Thousands Of Jobs
  • 5 hours Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 4 hours Denmark Dismisses U.S. Suspicions of Spy Risk in Nord Stream 2
  • 2 hours NAFTA: Mexico Minister Calls For 'Flexibility' In Reworking
  • 1 hour Trump-Kim summit: What to watch
  • 2 days Carbon Tax war brewing in Ontario
  • 11 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 3 hours Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 1 day When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 3 hours Are Electric Vehicles Really Better For The Environment?
  • 41 mins A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 3 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 15 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times

Breaking News:

Not All Foreign Companies Eager To Leave Iran

Alt Text

Energy Efficiency Adds Value To Home Prices

A new study has suggested…

Alt Text

Higher Prices To Help Oil Companies Refinance $400B In Debt

Oil companies that took out…

Alt Text

Russia Boosts Oil Production Before OPEC Meeting

Russia pumped almost 11.1 million…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Tesla’s Newest Car Will Have Rocket Thrusters

By Irina Slav - Jun 11, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Elon Musk

Elon Musk plans to equip a new version of the Tesla Roadster with “around 10 small rocket thrusters arranged seamlessly around car,” he said in a tweet, adding that this arrangement will substantially improve the car’s acceleration, allow it to achieve higher top speed, and also improve braking and cornering. The status ends with “Maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly.”

This version, unsurprisingly dubbed the SpaceX option package, will be, according to Musk, the finest car in history, never to be replicated.

CleanTechnica’s Steve Hanley reports the SpaceX version of the car would be able to reach 60 mph in 1.9 seconds and will have a top speed of more than 250 mph. As for range, the Roadster 2.0 would be able to drive for 600 miles on a single charge. The price tag is likely to be a quarter of a million dollars, which is much less than existing roadsters that fall short of the stated capabilities of the Roadster. However, as Hanley notes, these capabilities have yet to be demonstrated.

The purpose of the new version of the Roadster, according to Musk himself, is to take away the “halo crown” from gasoline cars in all aspects of performance. Indeed, he wants to make the Roadster better than the best car ever made, which to date is the McLaren F1, which Musk himself bought when he first made a lot of money. Now, he wants to dethrone the McLaren F1 by proving a purely electric car could outperform it. Related: Microsoft Launches Second Subsea Data Center

To keep the car completely electric, Tesla would have to find a way around rocket fuels—and if we are to believe Musk, they already have. In the Twitter discussion that followed the thruster announcement, Musk suggested that using compressed air to power the thrusters would make sense, but added “We are going to go a lot further.” This is bound to keep fans guessing as they wait for the delivery of their pre-ordered Model 3, which has still not reached production levels of the promised 5,000 a week.

Besides the virtuoso headline-making tweet about the Roadster, Musk also hinted at a self-driving Tesla update coming later this year. In yet another tweet, responding to a Tesla driver complaining of the Autopilot, Musk said, “That issue is better in latest Autopilot software rolling out now & fully fixed in August update as part of our long-awaited Tesla Version 9. To date, Autopilot resources have rightly focused entirely on safety. With V9, we will begin to enable full self-driving features.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia Boosts Oil Production Before OPEC Meeting
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Kingdom In Crisis: Saudi Royal Family Rift Turns Violent

Oil Kingdom In Crisis: Saudi Royal Family Rift Turns Violent
Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

 Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions

Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions

 Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

 China Deals Shocking Blow To Solar Industry

China Deals Shocking Blow To Solar Industry

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com